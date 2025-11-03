Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks for 8 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market has left behind a week in which some select altcoins saw significant increases, but the crypto world in general suffered a severe blow.
This week, there will be a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins. Here’s the Bitcoin system’s token unlock schedule.
(All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time)
Impossible Cloud Network (ICNT)
Market Value: $54.95 million
Amount to Unlock: $2.84 million (5.16% of market cap)
Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00
StakeStone (STO)
Market Value: $37.86 million
Amount to Unlock: $1.07 million (2.83% of market cap)
Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00
SEDA Protocol (FLX)
Market Value: $66.46 million
Amount to Unlock: $1.45 million (2.17% of market cap)
Date: November 4, 2025, 03:00
Ethena (ENA)
Market Value: $2.62 billion
Amount to Unlock: $63.03 million (2.40% of market cap)
Date: November 4, 2025, 11:00
Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA)
Market Value: $5.12 million
Amount to Unlock: $1.05 million (20.34% of market value)
Date: November 5, 2025, 15:00
Space and Time (SXT)
Market Value: $70.87 million
Amount to Unlock: $1.23 million (1.73% of market cap)
Date: November 7, 2025, 03:00
Movement (MOVE)
Market Value: $189.36 million
Amount to Unlock: $3.41 million (1.82% of market cap)
Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00
Baby Shark Universe (BSU)
Market Value: $37.53 million
Amount to Unlock: $1.74 million (4.61% of market cap)
Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-new-week-brings-massive-token-unlocks-for-8-altcoins-heres-the-day-by-day-hour-by-hour-list/