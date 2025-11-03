The post Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks for 8 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has left behind a week in which some select altcoins saw significant increases, but the crypto world in general suffered a severe blow. This week, there will be a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins. Here’s the Bitcoin system’s token unlock schedule. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Impossible Cloud Network (ICNT) Market Value: $54.95 million Amount to Unlock: $2.84 million (5.16% of market cap) Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00 StakeStone (STO) Market Value: $37.86 million Amount to Unlock: $1.07 million (2.83% of market cap) Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00 SEDA Protocol (FLX) Market Value: $66.46 million Amount to Unlock: $1.45 million (2.17% of market cap) Date: November 4, 2025, 03:00 Ethena (ENA) Market Value: $2.62 billion Amount to Unlock: $63.03 million (2.40% of market cap) Date: November 4, 2025, 11:00 Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Market Value: $5.12 million Amount to Unlock: $1.05 million (20.34% of market value) Date: November 5, 2025, 15:00 Space and Time (SXT) Market Value: $70.87 million Amount to Unlock: $1.23 million (1.73% of market cap) Date: November 7, 2025, 03:00 Movement (MOVE) Market Value: $189.36 million Amount to Unlock: $3.41 million (1.82% of market cap) Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00 Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Market Value: $37.53 million Amount to Unlock: $1.74 million (4.61% of market cap) Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-new-week-brings-massive-token-unlocks-for-8-altcoins-heres-the-day-by-day-hour-by-hour-list/ The post Watch Out: New Week Brings Massive Token Unlocks for 8 Altcoins – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has left behind a week in which some select altcoins saw significant increases, but the crypto world in general suffered a severe blow. This week, there will be a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins. Here’s the Bitcoin system’s token unlock schedule. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Impossible Cloud Network (ICNT) Market Value: $54.95 million Amount to Unlock: $2.84 million (5.16% of market cap) Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00 StakeStone (STO) Market Value: $37.86 million Amount to Unlock: $1.07 million (2.83% of market cap) Date: November 3, 2025, 03:00 SEDA Protocol (FLX) Market Value: $66.46 million Amount to Unlock: $1.45 million (2.17% of market cap) Date: November 4, 2025, 03:00 Ethena (ENA) Market Value: $2.62 billion Amount to Unlock: $63.03 million (2.40% of market cap) Date: November 4, 2025, 11:00 Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Market Value: $5.12 million Amount to Unlock: $1.05 million (20.34% of market value) Date: November 5, 2025, 15:00 Space and Time (SXT) Market Value: $70.87 million Amount to Unlock: $1.23 million (1.73% of market cap) Date: November 7, 2025, 03:00 Movement (MOVE) Market Value: $189.36 million Amount to Unlock: $3.41 million (1.82% of market cap) Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00 Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Market Value: $37.53 million Amount to Unlock: $1.74 million (4.61% of market cap) Date: November 8, 2025, 03:00 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-new-week-brings-massive-token-unlocks-for-8-altcoins-heres-the-day-by-day-hour-by-hour-list/