Web3+AI browser project Donut Labs has raised $15 million in seed funding, with participation from Hack VC and others.

PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, the Web3+AI browser project Donut Labs has completed a $15 million seed funding round. Investors include BITKRAFT, Makers Fund, Sky9 Capital, Altos Ventures, and Hack VC, as well as participants from the Solana, Sui, and Monad ecosystems. The project plans to embed autonomous trading agents into the browser, enabling users to perform on-chain transaction analysis even offline.

Donut Browser already has a waiting list of over 160,000 users, and the company plans to use the funding to develop a profitable smart browser that can integrate real-time market intelligence and execute automated trades. Donut Browser states its goal is to transform how users interact with the financial internet by embedding autonomous trading agents directly into the browsing experience. These agents can analyze markets, calculate risk, and execute on-chain transactions, even when the user is offline.