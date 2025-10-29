Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Watson, Tracy And More

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass between Brandin Echols #26 and Juan Thornhill #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

It’s not quite the bye-mageddon of Week 8, when six teams were inactive, but Week 9 of the NFL season will create issues for some fantasy managers that are best resolved by waiver wire pickups. Four teams—the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—will be on bye this week.

There are plenty of high-profile fantasy players in that group, including Eagles wideout A.J. Brown (who is also injured) and quarterback Jalen Hurts, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, Jets running back Breece Hall and wideout Garrett Wilson and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Emeka Egbuka and rusher Bucky Irving.

Among the active teams, there is still a plethora of players on the Week 9 injury report, so even if the byes aren’t hitting you hard this week, the waiver wire may still be essential to pulling out the win.

Here are four players who are available in less than half of leagues and could make a difference for your squad in Week 9.

Rostered percentage and scoring data via FantasyPros.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

Quarterback

Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks)

Rostered: 36%

Week 8 stats: Bye

Sam Darnold first appeared in this column ahead of Week 7, when he was rostered in just 35% of leagues. Then his Seahawks had a bye week, so here we are heading into Week 9 and Darnold is just as available as he was then.

Kyler Murray, Michael Penix Jr., Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young, Joe Flacco, J.J. McCarthy, Mac Jones, Brock Purdy and Jayden Daniels are all listed as questionable heading into Week 9, and while many of them will play, having a backup signal-caller on your bench is crucial to be sure you aren’t backed into a corner come game day.

To look at the stat sheet, Darnold is actually worthy of QB1 designation in most 12-team leagues. This week, he’ll face the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. This is one of the safest waiver claims you can make this week.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 runs the ball during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running Back

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants)

Rostered: 49%

Week 8 stats: 10 att, 39 rush yds, 2 rec, 14 rec yds, 7.3 pts

Tracy hasn’t warranted a starting spot on managers’ rosters much this season, having only one game with double-digit points under his belt. But after star running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8, the Giants are going to need to lean on Tracy moving forward.

After Skattebo’s exit, Tracy clearly established himself as the lead back, with 10 carries to Devin Singletary’s two. Tracy also provides upside in the passing game, hauling in two of three receptions for 14 yards. He won’t be rostered in less than 50% of leagues after this week, so if you need help at RB, the time to submit a claim is now.

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Wide Receiver

Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers)

Rostered: 16%

Week 8 stats: 4 rec, 85 rec yds, 12.5 pts

Historically the Packers’ No. 1 wideout when he’s healthy, Christian Watson returned from injured reserve in Week 8 and made an impact in Green Bay’s statement 35–25 win over the Aaron Rodgers–led Pittsburgh Steelers. His four receptions were more than Romeo Doubs (through whom the passing game has been flowing in Watson’s absence) and injured (though active) rookie Matthew Golden had, though not more than tight end Tucker Kraft, who had a monster night with seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson saw a 59.5% route share in his first game back. The Packers are fifth in the league in scoring, with 27.6 points per game on average. Watson finding the end zone is a good bet for Week 9.

Noah Fant #86 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets in the game at Paycor Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty Images

Tight End

Noah Fant (Cincinnati Bengals)

Rostered: 4%

Week 8 stats: 3 rec, 41 rec yds, 7.1 pts

The sleeper on the list, Fant is rostered in just 4% of leagues even after his 14.4-point game in Week 7. Though he was quieter in Week 8, with just three receptions on three targets, he has seen at least three targets in all but one game this season. And with Mike Gesicki on injured reserve, Fant will continue to have a bigger role with the Bengals, who face the Bears in Week 9.

For the tight end position or flex spot, consistency is everything, especially in a PPR league. Savvy waiver wire claims can be the best way to get the most out of your flex spot.