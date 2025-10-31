Western Union Hints at Crypto Service with Trademark Filing Amid Stablecoin Launch

Financial services company Western Union has filed for a trademark covering a range of cryptocurrency services. The filing follows an announcement that the company plans to launch a stablecoin system on the Solana blockchain early next year.

Western Union Hints at Crypto Expansion

Western Union submitted the trademark application for “WUUSD” to the US Patent and Trademark Office. The office has accepted the filing, but it has not yet been assigned to an examiner.

The application states the trademark could be used for crypto wallets, trading, and stablecoin Stablecoin Unlike other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have been designed to keep a stable value. Placing a greater emphasis on stability over volatility can be a huge draw for some investors. Many individuals can be turned off from large swings and uncertainty presented by cryptos relative to other traditional assets.Stablecoins control for this volatility by being pegged to another cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities, including Unlike other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have been designed to keep a stable value. Placing a greater emphasis on stability over volatility can be a huge draw for some investors. Many individuals can be turned off from large swings and uncertainty presented by cryptos relative to other traditional assets.Stablecoins control for this volatility by being pegged to another cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities, including Read this Term payment processing. It also mentions software for managing and verifying crypto transactions, as well as software for spending and trading cryptocurrency. Additional services listed include crypto exchange, trading, payment processing, and financial brokerage services for cryptocurrency.

The filing references crypto lending Crypto Lending The process of lending cryptocurrency assets with an accrued interest rate and due date is known as crypto lending. The process of crypto lending often occurs through cryptocurrency exchanges or online lending platforms to connect borrowers to lenders. Lenders of crypto lending are comprised of institutional lenders, like hedge funds and asset managers, individual participants, or entities seeking to accrue interest. On the opposite end of the spectrum, borrowers of crypto lending include market The process of lending cryptocurrency assets with an accrued interest rate and due date is known as crypto lending. The process of crypto lending often occurs through cryptocurrency exchanges or online lending platforms to connect borrowers to lenders. Lenders of crypto lending are comprised of institutional lenders, like hedge funds and asset managers, individual participants, or entities seeking to accrue interest. On the opposite end of the spectrum, borrowers of crypto lending include market Read this Term services described as “conducting a securities and derivatives exchange,” which may indicate an expansion beyond Western Union’s traditional send and receive services.

Stablecoin Launch Linked to Anchorage Partnership

Western Union announced its stablecoin, the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT), on an investor call on October 23. The company said the token would launch on Solana in the first half of 2026. It also plans to introduce a Digital Asset Network in partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank to provide a cash off-ramp for the stablecoin service.

It is currently unclear how WUUSD and USDPT differ. Western Union filed a trademark application for USDPT in early October.

Stablecoins Grow, Brokers Remain Cautious

In the wider crypto market, stablecoins are increasingly used, with reports indicating over 109million wallets hold such tokens. Despite this growth, many brokers remain cautious about offering stablecoin services. Concerns include regulatory uncertainty, compliance requirements, and operational risks. The hesitation persists even as usage rises, highlighting a gap between consumer adoption and institutional integration.