When Does First ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobook Come Out This Week?

“Harry Potter” book series author J. K. Rowling in 2024. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

The new full-cast audiobook for author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be released by Audible this week.

The new Harry Potter audiobook series is a collaboration between Audible (an Amazon company) and Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing, which is the digital audiobook and eBook publisher of the Harry Potter book series worldwide. Each of the seven new full-cast audiobooks will be presented word-for-word from the original books.

The first release, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (alternately known as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the U.K.), stars the voices of Frankie Treadaway as Harry Porter, Max Lester as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger — the latter of whom will also play Hermione in HBO/HBO Max’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

Treadway, Lester and Stanton will voice Harry, Ron and Hermione for the first three Harry Potter audiobooks, while Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will take over the voice roles for audiobooks four through seven. Cash Jumbo will narrate the audiobook series, which includes more than 200 voice roles.

Audible will release Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone on Tuesday. While a specific release time has not been announced, new releases are generally available to download at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT the day they become available.

Pricing plans for Audible vary for new and existing members. See the order page for the first Harry Potter audiobook for details.

Who Else Is In The Voice Cast For The ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobook Series?

The first core voice cast members for the new Harry Potter full-cast audiobook series were announced by the official Harry Potter site in August.

Hugh Laurie (House) will voice Hogwarts Professor Albus Dumbledore, while Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) voices Professor Severus Snape and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) voices Professor McGonagall. Succession star Matthew Macfadyen is voicing Lord Voldemort.

In a statement that accompanied the cast announcment, Laurie paid homage to past stars who played Dumbledore before him, as well as the star who is taking on the role in the upcoming HBO/HBO Max series.

“I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible,” Laurie said. “I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry.

“Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last, Laurie added. “This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

For the record, “m’colleague” is a nickname used between Laurie and Fry.

The full-cast audiobook for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone will be released on Tuesday on Audible, while books two through seven will be released monthly through May 2026.

