Where to Watch and Key Expectations for Crypto Market

Global investors, including those in the crypto market, await key cues from the FOMC Meeting today. During the scheduled two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), officials will decide on the Fed rate cut, monetary policy for the coming months, and possibly end the quantitative tightening (QT).

Bitcoin slips 1% to below $113K and gold bounces back above $4,000 again amid volatility despite almost 100% odds of another 25 bps Fed rate cut. As investors mostly eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for any guidance on December, let’s see where and how one can watch these key macroeconomic events live.

Why Is Jerome Powell’s Speech More Crucial than Fed Rate Decision?

After the Fed rate cut by 25 bps in September, the FOMC Minutes revealed that the FOMC officials, including Jerome Powell, are open to more rate cuts this year. During a recent speech, Jerome Powell asserted on taking a meeting-by-meeting approach to rate decisions as the labor market cools. He also highlighted ending the central bank’s quantitative tightening (QT) program soon.

Economic reports are few amid the prolonged US government shutdown, with deadlock continuing between Republicans and Democrats. The September CPI data last week revealed a drop in headline and core inflation below expectations. However, annual CPI inflation increased from 2.9% to 3%.

The stock and crypto markets are closely watching for any guidance on monetary policy for December in Powell’s press conference. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows traders expect the Fed to lower interest rates by 25 bps in December, bringing the target range to 3.50%-3.75%.

FOMC Meeting, Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The FOMC meeting and Jerome Powell’s press conference streams these key macro events live on the Federal Reserve’s official website and its YouTube channel.

Investors awaiting the details Fed rate cut proceedings and the QT’s end decision can watch the FOMC decision at 2:00 PM ET. The Federal Reserve revealed that Jerome Powell to host the FOMC press conference at 2:30 PM ET on October 29, 2025.

The Fed will also publish a statement, implementation note, and projection materials from the press conference on its website under the FOMC meeting calendar and information section.

Commenting on why QT end looms, Wall Street’s Nick Timiraos said, “Like a driver hunting for an off-ramp on an unfamiliar highway, Fed officials don’t know exactly their destination. Their whole balance-sheet strategy has been premised on not having to repeat the U-turn they made in 2019.”

What Crypto Market Can Expect from FOMC, Jerome Powell’s Conference?

Popular analyst Michael van de Poppe said the crypto market will see volatility going up enormously today, despite high odds of another 25 bps Fed rate cut. He recommends traders to avoid taking leverage on a day like this as it could the market could turn either side.

Also, he claimed Bitcoin is still heavily undervalued as compared to other assets and buying the dip at $112K will turn out to a quite an opportunity. He predicted BTC price to pick up upside momentum towards $123K after the FOMC meeting.

Bitcoin in 12-Hour Timeframe. Source: Michael van de Poppe

Analyst Ted Pillows highlighted that BTC price is trading near $113K after facing rejection from its $116,000 resistance zone, despite the launch of Solana ETF and other ETFs. He said, “This is despite the stock market hitting new highs, which isn’t a good outlook.”

Bitcoin needs to reclaim $113,500 level, or else, it could dump towards a CME gap at $111,000. He suggests buying after Bitcoin dips and fills the CME gap for a recovery to $121K.