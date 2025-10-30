BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TRUMP and SUI ride the hype, but Digitap ($TAP) delivers results — a working app, secure card, and $1M presale success.TRUMP and SUI ride the hype, but Digitap ($TAP) delivers results — a working app, secure card, and $1M presale success.

While Traders Chase TRUMP & SUI Hype, Digitap ($TAP)’s $1 Million Milestone Attracts Long-Term Believers

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/30 20:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.014+15.46%
SUI
SUI$2.1571+1.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.44+0.63%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-2.70%
holoride
RIDE$0.000866+1.88%
trump637

The crypto market has a short memory. Every week, a new story takes the stage. This time, traders are watching TRUMP and SUI. Both tokens made fast moves and filled social media feeds. 

Yet many investors now look for something more stable. They want real products, real users, and a clear growth plan. That shift in focus is pushing fresh eyes toward Digitap ($TAP), a project with a working app that has just crossed a major $1 million presale milestone.

TRUMP and SUI: Hype That Moves Fast

The TRUMP token made a noisy debut. It jumped to more than $70 earlier this year before falling by over 90%—the token trades today near $7. Most traders see it as a meme play tied to a political name. The price moves quickly, but it mostly depends on news and emotions, not on any product or ecosystem.

SUI, on the other hand, sits in a different category. It runs on its own Layer-1 blockchain and once rose 950% in 2024, from $0.49 to a peak of $5.32. Since then, it has traded in a wide range between $2 and $4. 

Analysts now talk about a “symmetrical triangle” on the chart and expect a possible breakout if momentum returns. The network shows strong activity, yet the token has already seen big moves. Many early buyers are taking profits or waiting for a clearer direction.

Because of this, investors prefer to look at smaller, younger projects. They want the next opportunity that still feels early. Tokens that are already near their highs often offer less upside. That is where Digitap starts to stand out.

chart426 5

Source: CoinMarketCap/SUI

Digitap: Real Utility, Real Product

Digitap is the world’s first omni-bank. The name fits. The platform connects crypto and cash in one single app. Users can manage digital assets and regular money side by side. They can send funds anywhere, pay bills, and spend directly through a Visa-linked card.

Digitap has already delivered what many projects only talk about. The app is live on Apple and Android, and it works right now. People can pay in shops, buy online, or connect the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay — everything runs instantly.

The team treats safety as a top priority. Strong encryption, multi-sig wallets, and active fraud detection keep users protected. Independent audits by Solidproof and Coinsult confirm that the system is secure and transparent.

Privacy matters too. Users can open accounts without long identity checks and still enjoy safe access. The platform’s design supports those who want financial control without extra tracking. This gives Digitap an edge in a market where many crypto cards are still in test stages or not yet released.

Digitap426

Digitap Presale Crosses $1M as $TAP Demand Rises

Digitap’s presale has now passed $1 million in sales. The token, called $TAP, is priced at $0.0268, and the next round will be priced at $0.0297. That steady increase shows healthy demand from early supporters. All tokens purchased during the presale will be claimable 72 hours after launch, so buyers do not need to wait long to receive them.

The Digitap team’s tokens are locked for five years. This shows a strong commitment to long-term development, which is rare among new crypto projects.

digitap426

The $TAP token runs on the Ethereum (ERC-20) chain and follows a strict economic model. It has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens, with no extra minting. Half of the platform’s profits go toward buybacks and burns, which reduce supply over time. There are no taxes on trades, and there are no hidden pools of tokens. The design keeps inflation at zero.

Digitap also offers high-yield staking for those who hold and support the project. Early participants can earn up to 124% APR before launch and around 100% after launch. Rewards come from a fixed pool, so the value of $TAP stays protected. 

Top Crypto to Invest in Now?

The market moves fast, but lasting projects move with purpose. TRUMP may bring short bursts of hype. SUI shows solid development yet feels mature for a project still finding its next leg up. Digitap, however, checks every box that smart investors look for: a working app, strong security, real users, and a clear deflationary model.

The app is live, the card works, and the presale has already crossed $1 million. That progress shows execution, not just words. As the next presale round begins, $TAP offers one of the few chances to join a live ecosystem before it scales. 

The price is still low, the tokenomics are built for scarcity, and the community keeps growing. That is why many see Digitap as the top crypto to invest in now.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06959+2.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007543-8.33%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02863+3.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.006079-1.42%
COM
COM$0.006513+4.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02197-4.14%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17422-1.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.10279+1.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,476.32+1.71%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,504.31
$105,504.31$105,504.31

+0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.75
$3,537.75$3,537.75

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5583
$2.5583$2.5583

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.54
$167.54$167.54

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17958
$0.17958$0.17958

+0.19%