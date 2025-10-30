While Traders Chase TRUMP & SUI Hype, Digitap ($TAP)’s $1 Million Milestone Attracts Long-Term Believers

The crypto market has a short memory. Every week, a new story takes the stage. This time, traders are watching TRUMP and SUI. Both tokens made fast moves and filled social media feeds.

Yet many investors now look for something more stable. They want real products, real users, and a clear growth plan. That shift in focus is pushing fresh eyes toward Digitap ($TAP), a project with a working app that has just crossed a major $1 million presale milestone.

TRUMP and SUI: Hype That Moves Fast

The TRUMP token made a noisy debut. It jumped to more than $70 earlier this year before falling by over 90%—the token trades today near $7. Most traders see it as a meme play tied to a political name. The price moves quickly, but it mostly depends on news and emotions, not on any product or ecosystem.

SUI, on the other hand, sits in a different category. It runs on its own Layer-1 blockchain and once rose 950% in 2024, from $0.49 to a peak of $5.32. Since then, it has traded in a wide range between $2 and $4.

Analysts now talk about a “symmetrical triangle” on the chart and expect a possible breakout if momentum returns. The network shows strong activity, yet the token has already seen big moves. Many early buyers are taking profits or waiting for a clearer direction.

Because of this, investors prefer to look at smaller, younger projects. They want the next opportunity that still feels early. Tokens that are already near their highs often offer less upside. That is where Digitap starts to stand out.

Source: CoinMarketCap/SUI

Digitap: Real Utility, Real Product

Digitap is the world’s first omni-bank. The name fits. The platform connects crypto and cash in one single app. Users can manage digital assets and regular money side by side. They can send funds anywhere, pay bills, and spend directly through a Visa-linked card.

Digitap has already delivered what many projects only talk about. The app is live on Apple and Android, and it works right now. People can pay in shops, buy online, or connect the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay — everything runs instantly.

The team treats safety as a top priority. Strong encryption, multi-sig wallets, and active fraud detection keep users protected. Independent audits by Solidproof and Coinsult confirm that the system is secure and transparent.

Privacy matters too. Users can open accounts without long identity checks and still enjoy safe access. The platform’s design supports those who want financial control without extra tracking. This gives Digitap an edge in a market where many crypto cards are still in test stages or not yet released.

Digitap Presale Crosses $1M as $TAP Demand Rises

Digitap’s presale has now passed $1 million in sales. The token, called $TAP, is priced at $0.0268, and the next round will be priced at $0.0297. That steady increase shows healthy demand from early supporters. All tokens purchased during the presale will be claimable 72 hours after launch, so buyers do not need to wait long to receive them.

The Digitap team’s tokens are locked for five years. This shows a strong commitment to long-term development, which is rare among new crypto projects.

The $TAP token runs on the Ethereum (ERC-20) chain and follows a strict economic model. It has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens, with no extra minting. Half of the platform’s profits go toward buybacks and burns, which reduce supply over time. There are no taxes on trades, and there are no hidden pools of tokens. The design keeps inflation at zero.

Digitap also offers high-yield staking for those who hold and support the project. Early participants can earn up to 124% APR before launch and around 100% after launch. Rewards come from a fixed pool, so the value of $TAP stays protected.

Top Crypto to Invest in Now?

The market moves fast, but lasting projects move with purpose. TRUMP may bring short bursts of hype. SUI shows solid development yet feels mature for a project still finding its next leg up. Digitap, however, checks every box that smart investors look for: a working app, strong security, real users, and a clear deflationary model.

The app is live, the card works, and the presale has already crossed $1 million. That progress shows execution, not just words. As the next presale round begins, $TAP offers one of the few chances to join a live ecosystem before it scales.

The price is still low, the tokenomics are built for scarcity, and the community keeps growing. That is why many see Digitap as the top crypto to invest in now.

