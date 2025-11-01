BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
In the fast-moving crypto market, new projects that blend artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are creating opportunities that go far beyond traditional crypto returns.In the fast-moving crypto market, new projects that blend artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are creating opportunities that go far beyond traditional crypto returns.

Why $10,000 in Bitcoin at $107K Makes $18,700 But in Ozak AI at $0.012 Makes $833,333 Before Phase 7

Oleh: Cryptodaily
2025/11/01 22:19
WHY
WHY$0.00000002282-4.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06357-1.13%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003662+85.23%
Farcana
FAR$0.00055-1.07%

In the fast-moving crypto market, new projects that blend artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are creating opportunities that go far beyond traditional crypto returns. Ozak AI ($OZ) stands out as one of those projects—a fusion of AI technology and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) that redefines what a tokenized ecosystem can achieve.

While Bitcoin remains the market’s benchmark for value and stability, Ozak AI represents the next wave—one where intelligent automation, decentralized infrastructure, and tokenized growth converge to form a scalable, data-driven network.

Presale Growth: Where the Real ROI Begins

Ozak AI is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, and the numbers show strong momentum from both retail and institutional investors.

  • Current Price: $0.012

  • Next Phase Price: $0.014

  • Target Price: $1.00

  • Tokens Sold: 968,690,236.79 $OZ

  • Funds Raised: $4,024,302.19

Since the start of the presale, the $OZ token has increased over 1100% on its original presale price of $0.001, demonstrating sustained investor interest. If $OZ attains its $1.00 listing goal, the return would be as much as 8,233x from Phase 6, transforming a $10,000 investment into around $833,333. 

For comparison, Bitcoin's projected gain from $107,000 to $200,000—the kind of target many analysts quote—would net around 87% ROI, turning $10,000 into some $18,700.

That difference highlights how early-stage, high-utility projects like Ozak AI can outperform legacy assets in terms of percentage growth—especially when backed by strong fundamentals rather than speculation.

Feature Comparison: Ozak AI vs Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is the first decentralized currency—safe, solid, and accepted everywhere. But its utility is largely as a store of value. It does not do analytics, execute AI models, or directly enable decentralized apps.

Ozak AI ($OZ), however, is an intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making platform for decentralized systems. It consists of a fusion of:

  • AI-Powered Infrastructure – Uses predictive agents and automation tools to analyze market trends in real time.

  • DePIN Design – Decentralized hardware and compute networks enhance scalability and reliability.

  • Cross-Chain Functionality – Operates across multiple blockchain ecosystems, expanding its accessibility.

  • Token Utility – Supports staking, governance, and ecosystem rewards.

  • Security & Transparency – Fully audited smart contracts, with a clean report from @sherlockdefi confirming zero issues.

This makes Ozak AI more than just a token; it’s a full AI ecosystem that powers decentralized operations—something Bitcoin was never designed to do.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Ozak AI’s Growth

Ozak AI’s ecosystem continues to expand through strategic partnerships that bring real-world functionality and data depth.

Its collaboration with Hive Intel (HIVE) integrates blockchain data APIs, providing Ozak AI’s predictive agents with on-chain insights into NFTs, DeFi protocols, and wallet behaviors. This allows Ozak AI to deliver faster, more precise analytics.

With Weblume, Ozak AI’s market signals are integrated into a no-code Web3 builder, helping creators and developers use live AI-driven data within dashboards and dApps—eliminating technical barriers.

The SINT partnership introduces one-click AI upgrades, cross-chain bridges, and voice-interface tools, enabling Ozak AI to automate execution within decentralized systems seamlessly.

Adding to that, the Meganet alliance connects Ozak AI to a vast bandwidth-sharing network with 6.5 million nodes and 77,000 members, improving computational speed, data flow, and overall system efficiency.

Together, these partnerships transform Ozak AI from a token into an AI-powered infrastructure layer—one that is intelligent, scalable, and deeply connected.

Bitcoin’s Stability vs Ozak AI’s Potential

Bitcoin’s strength lies in its stability and dominance—it’s the asset of choice for long-term holders. However, in terms of raw ROI potential, Bitcoin’s growth has matured, while Ozak AI’s presale phase still represents a ground-floor opportunity.

At just $0.012, Ozak AI is where Bitcoin was more than a decade ago—early, undervalued, and full of potential. The next phase price of $0.014 marks another small step toward the $1.00 target, and with strong partnerships and clear use cases, the growth curve appears steep.

In essence:

  • Bitcoin offers stability and proven history.

  • Ozak AI offers exponential upside and innovation-driven growth.

Conclusion

The math speaks for itself. A $10,000 investment in Bitcoin at $107,000 might yield less than $9,000 in profit if it reaches $200,000—but the same $10,000 in Ozak AI ($OZ) at $0.012 could potentially grow to $833,333 if it hits its $1.00 target.

Ozak AI’s blend of AI intelligence, decentralized infrastructure, real partnerships, and audited transparency sets it apart as one of the most promising projects in the crypto market today.

With Phase 6 nearing completion and a price rise to $0.014 around the corner, early investors are positioning themselves before the next surge. Ozak AI isn’t just following the trend—it’s shaping the future where AI meets blockchain.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGITelegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06959+2.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007543-8.33%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02863+3.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.006079-1.42%
COM
COM$0.006513+4.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02197-4.14%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17422-1.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.10279+1.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,476.32+1.71%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,504.31
$105,504.31$105,504.31

+0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.75
$3,537.75$3,537.75

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5583
$2.5583$2.5583

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.54
$167.54$167.54

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17958
$0.17958$0.17958

+0.19%