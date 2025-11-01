BursaDEX+
Why Are Privacy-Focused Cryptos Back in the Spotlight?

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:40
  • Zcash, Dash, and Monero rank among CoinGecko’s most-searched assets.
  • Zcash rose 15.7% in 24 hours, while Dash gained 26.5%.
  • Renewed interest highlights demand for transaction privacy.

Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies are drawing renewed attention after topping CoinGecko’s “Top Trending Cryptocurrencies” list this week. The list, which tracks the most-searched tokens over the past three hours, featured Zcash (ZEC), Dash (DASH), and Monero (XMR) among the top gainers.

Zcash and Dash Lead Price Gains

Zcash led the surge with a 15.7% increase over the past 24 hours, trading at $439.79 with a market cap above $7.1 billion and $1.45 billion in daily volume.

The token has now seen a whopping 63% and 191% increase over the past week and month, respectively. Investors are sitting on a 1,091% gain over the past year.

Related: Monero Price Prediction: Bulls Eye $343 as Market Interest Rebounds

Dash followed with a 29.5% jump in the past day to $61.44, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of about $322 million. The token has also seen a 50% and 84% increase over the past week and month, following Zcash’s upward trajectory.

Despite Monero’s gains, its uptick is more subdued compared to Zcash and Dash. Monero rose 8.3% in the past day, reaching $347.63 with more than $134 million in trading volume. The token remains on strong momentum, posting a 9.6% gain over the past month.

How Zcash and Monero’s Privacy Models Differ

These coins focus on privacy, letting users send and receive funds without showing wallet addresses or transaction amounts. This sets them apart from public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Monero, Zcash, and Firo use cryptography to hide transaction details. Monero is private by default, using RingCT and stealth addresses, making transactions nearly untraceable. Its decentralized design ensures strong privacy but also draws regulatory attention due to AML and KYC rules. Railgun adds privacy to DeFi and has a $232 million market cap.

Zcash offers optional privacy. Users can choose between transparent and shielded addresses. Shielded transactions use zk-SNARKs to hide sender, receiver, and amount, while “viewing keys” let users share details when needed.

What’s Driving the Renewed Interest?

The uptick in search activity suggests growing curiosity around digital privacy amid ongoing regulatory debates. CoinGecko’s trending list shows which tokens are capturing attention, highlighting curiosity rather than trading dominance. The prominence of privacy coins suggests retail traders are focusing more on data protection and anonymity.

Broader Market Context

The global crypto market remains strong, with a total value of around $3.78 trillion and daily trading volume above $140 billion. Bitcoin leads with 57.9% of the market, followed by Ethereum at 12.3%.

Privacy coins are a small part of the market, but their trending status shows ongoing demand for secure, confidential transactions. While regulators scrutinize these coins for anti-money laundering concerns, their popularity demonstrates strong community support for financial privacy.

Related: Zcash Price Prediction: Zcash Rally Builds as Open Interest Hits Yearly High

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/privacy-coins-surge-as-zec-dash-xmr-top-coingeckos-trending-list/

