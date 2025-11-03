Why Financial Advisors Call Ozak AI the “Ethereum of the AI Cycle” — The Best Investment Opportunity Under $0.05

Ozak AI has been tagged as the ‘Ethereum’ of the AI cycle for two main reasons. The Ozak AI ecosystem is backed by AI-powered infrastructure in addition to decentralized tools and tokenized growth. And, its utility token $OZ poses a significant ROI opportunity for investors who have accumulated their shares during presale Phase 1, or who are accumulating their shares in the ongoing presale Phase 6.

These reasons have also positioned $OZ as the best investment opportunity among tokens that are under $0.05. It has beaten the likes of SHIB, PEPE, and VET to secure the top spot.

$OZ as an Investment Opportunity and Presale Progress

Early investors who accumulated $OZ in presale Phase 1 have already seen their investments grow by 12x from $0.001 to $0.012. Their investments have the potential to grow by 1,000x from the initial value when the token reaches the target price of $1. Investors who missed their chance have now started accumulating Ozak AI tokens, with an opportunity to claim over 80x ROI when it reaches the said target price.

Ethereum did this for its token, ETH, and now Ozak AI is boosting the position of $OZ in the market through a well-defined presale roadmap. The nearest surge would be from $0.012 to $0.014 when the process transitions from Phase 6 to Phase 7.

Ozak AI has sold 986 million tokens so far and has raised over $4.23 million worth of funds. The presale process has been allocated 3 billion tokens out of the total supply of 10 billion tokens. That’s a 30% share, which will be rolled out as the presale phase progresses as revised $OZ price. The remaining portion of the total supply is allocated among Ecosystem & Community (30%), Future Reserve (20%), Team (10%), and Liquidity & Listings (10%).

Technicalities Behind Ozak AI ($OZ)

Technical specifications of Ozak AI ($OZ) include token utility, DePIN design, cross-chain functionality, and overall AI-based infrastructure. Token utility, for one, entails giving power to $OZ holders so that they can participate in governance, staking, and the expansion of the ecosystem.

DePIN design leverages blockchain and IPFS nodes to reduce the chances of data loss and tampering. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes. Cross-chain functionality is at its core because it facilitates operations of the ecosystem across multiple blockchains. The AI-based infrastructure boosts optimization, automation, and smart analytics.

Security and transparency are assured by Certik and Sherlock. They deploy advanced tools that identify and address smart contract vulnerabilities at an early stage.

Recent Partnerships of Ozak AI

Ozak AI recently entered into a partnership with Phala Network. The objective of the partnership is to create a secure and private model of AI predictions for financial markets. Ozak AI and Phala Network have also agreed to work on strengthening cross-community initiatives and supporting shared developer tools.

Another recent notable partnership is with Meganet, wherein both have agreed to architect an efficient and distributed computing capability that can generate real-time financial insights. Ozak AI will contribute with its Predictive Agents, while Meganet will bring node-based bandwidth sharing to the table.

Key Takeaways

Financial advisors have termed Ozak AI as the ‘Ethereum’ of the AI cycle. Their confidence is rooted to the strong financials of $OZ during its presale, and overall technical specifications, which are further strengthening its position in the industry.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.