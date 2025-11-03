Why Polygon Has the Perfect Product-Market Fit for the Post-Dollar World

Polygon provides an Ethereum-compatible scaling solution that allows applications, like tokenized gold platforms, to operate on a global scale.

Seong, a developer at Polygon, explains that with this, Polygon has already established itself as the bridge between DeFi and real-world markets.

Polygon co-founder and CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared a milestone on X, announcing that the network had achieved its highest daily payment app volume of 2025, hitting $72 million in transactions.

“Reached 2025’s highest daily payment app volume last week at $72M! More and more growth is happening in Latin America, with Avenia.io driving $25M in volume in a single day. Looking forward to meeting Latin American builders at Money Rails at DevCon,” he wrote.

Following Nailwal’s post, a member of the crypto community, Brian Seong, offered a detailed response that placed Polygon’s success within a global financial context. Seong noted that economies are experiencing shifts in monetary policy and instability, underscoring the growing relevance of decentralized systems.

Polygon as an Equalizer

“CT Twitter is not aware of the global economies that are shifting atm,” Seong began, referencing several key developments. The U.S. often uses dollar-based rescue packages directly or via the IMF to maintain global dollar hegemony.

Argentina, facing chronic inflation and debt default risk, represents a typical case where the IMF is heavily influenced by U.S. policy. steps in with dollar loans.

Seong also notes the asymmetrical resilience of the global financial system, in which emerging markets often lack deep capital markets and foreign reserve buffers, leaving them vulnerable to capital flight. It’s a cycle: the dollar strengthens, their currencies collapse, and inflation rises.

China has had an ongoing initiative to reduce its holdings of U.S. Treasuries and accelerate gold accumulation, both at the national reserve level and via state-linked institutions.

Simultaneously, it is developing a Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) and a yuan-settled gold trading ecosystem, promoting “physical trust”. The idea that real, tangible assets can underpin economic confidence better than fiat currency promises.

Brian explains that Polygon is accelerating this change by enabling easy global access to stablecoins, tokenized gold, and other digital assets without intermediaries. As alternatives like Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and the yuan gain credibility, the U.S. must work to restore confidence in the dollar.

He says,

As detailed in our recent publication, the Polygon network already processes transactions at a fraction of a cent, often under $0.01. This is crucial for low-income users and microtransactions common in places like Africa or Latin America. Compare that to Ethereum’s base layer or traditional cross-border payment rails that charge 5–10% in fees.

The recent Rio Upgrade enhances this even further, enabling near-instant settlement and up to 5,000 transactions per second for on-chain payments.

Polygon’s EVM compatibility allows it to connect to Ethereum’s liquidity and developer ecosystem. Stablecoins such as USDC and USDT circulate easily on Polygon, while tokenized assets can be deployed with minimal friction.

Developers can port their existing Ethereum application to Polygon with little modification, enabling faster scaling and broader user reach.

Polygon’s impact is already visible. Flutterwave has entered a multi-year partnership with Polygon Labs to enable fast, low-cost cross-border transactions across more than 30 African nations. Traditionally, such transfers often take days and charge up to 8% in fees, tackling the delays in the $2 trillion global remittance market.

]]>