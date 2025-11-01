Why Was ‘Ridiculousness’ Canceled On MTV After 46 Seasons?

Rob Dyrdek Courtesy of Paramount+

After 14 years and 46 seasons, MTV’s Ridiculousness era is coming to a close. The long-running comedy clip series, which has served as a staple of the network’s programming slate, will conclude following previously produced episodes airing into 2026.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the cancellation to The New York Times on Friday, Oct. 31. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek with Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood, the series debuted in 2011 and quickly became a dominant ratings driver across MTV.

The show, which airs on MTV and select seasons stream on Paramount+, will continue into 2026 with previously shot first-run episodes. Ridiculousness reportedly went dark in July and was supposed to return in January 2026, but moving forward, no new episodes will be produced.

TMZ was the first to report Ridiculousness’ cancellation on Friday morning. Sources told the site that the decision was announced to the cast and crew this week, and the surprising news came straight from the network’s top players.

Why Was Ridiculousness Cancelled?

Ridiculousness on MTV Courtesy of Paramount+

MTV has not publicly commented on the cancellation. However, sources told TMZ that the network, which is housed under Paramount, is undergoing a broader programming reset as it “reimagines MTV for the future,” focusing on “fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming.”

A source echoed a similar sentiment to Variety, noting the network is looking to feature “a more curated slate of content” that “embraces its experimental DNA.”

Ridiculousness premiered on MTV on Aug. 29, 2011, and has aired for 46 seasons. The comedy series features clips of “ridiculous” and funny internet videos, which are then played for and critiqued by host Rob Dyrdek and his co-hosts and celebrity guests.

As The New York Times reported, Ridiculousness came to symbolize a broader era in cable television, one defined by low-cost rerun programming as networks reduced investment in original content. This week alone, the series will account for 10 hours on Saturday, 12 on Sunday, and 14 on Monday on MTV.

Other cable networks soon adopted MTV’s strategy, shifting resources to streaming and filling their schedules with rerun marathons. However, some analysts, according to The New York Times, believe those decisions accelerated cable’s decline.

How Much Does Rob Dyrdek Make From Ridiculousness?

SANTA MONICA, CA – NOVEMBER 15: Skateboarder Rob Dyrdek attends Express Yourself 2015 to benefit P.S. ARTS, providing arts education to 25,000 public school students each week at Barker Hangar on November 15, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS) getty

One day before the cancellation news broke, Bloomberg reported that MTV was paying Dyrdek, a former professional skateboarder, at least $32.5 million per year for its 336-episode-per-year slate, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet.

That compensation includes bonuses, a $21,000-per-episode executive-producer fee, and a rising $61,000-per-episode on-camera fee, which quickly adds up given the series’ high episode output, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet further reported that if Ridiculousness were renewed under its current deal, Dyrdek’s earnings could rise to $45 million per year in 2028 and 2029. Meanwhile, Superjacket, the production company behind Ridiculousness, filed for bankruptcy last month.

The bankruptcy filing came weeks after Paramount completed its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media. Paramount announced the first round of 1,000 layoffs on Wednesday as it cuts costs as part of the merger, according to CBS News.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that Paramount Skydance Corp has no plans to sell or spin off Paramount’s cable networks, which include MTV. Ellison is planning to leverage emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to produce more films and TV shows.

Dyrdek’s history with MTV goes back well before Ridiculousness. The entrepreneur starred on Rob & Big with friend Christopher “Big Black” Boykin from 2006 to 2008, and later on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory with Boykin and Chanel West Coast from 2009 to 2015.

I’ve reached out to Paramount and Dyrdek’s representatives for comment.