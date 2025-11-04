The post Will focus on lowering inflation in budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves expresses concerns during the European trading session over the rising cost of borrowing. Reeves added that progress in inflation towards normalization has remained slow. Additional comments I will make choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for this economy. Inflation has been too slow to come down. The UK has particularly exposed to rising cost of borrowing. The cost of government borrowing has increased around the world. It is clear that the productivity performance is weaker than previously thought. Tory-era austerity dealt hammer blow to UK economy. Austerity is a mistake of the past. Budget decisions will be focused on lowering inflation. In the budget, I will root out waste wherever I find it. Mine will be a budget for growth that supports businesses to innovate. As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families. We will go further and faster on planning, industrial strategy and reforming regulation. Forecasts are based on past data; past isn’t our destiny. Market reaction The GBP/USD pair trades 0.26% lower to near 1.3100 during the press time, the lowest level seen in over six months. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE). The single most important factor influencing the… The post Will focus on lowering inflation in budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves expresses concerns during the European trading session over the rising cost of borrowing. Reeves added that progress in inflation towards normalization has remained slow. Additional comments I will make choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for this economy. Inflation has been too slow to come down. The UK has particularly exposed to rising cost of borrowing. The cost of government borrowing has increased around the world. It is clear that the productivity performance is weaker than previously thought. Tory-era austerity dealt hammer blow to UK economy. Austerity is a mistake of the past. Budget decisions will be focused on lowering inflation. In the budget, I will root out waste wherever I find it. Mine will be a budget for growth that supports businesses to innovate. As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families. We will go further and faster on planning, industrial strategy and reforming regulation. Forecasts are based on past data; past isn’t our destiny. Market reaction The GBP/USD pair trades 0.26% lower to near 1.3100 during the press time, the lowest level seen in over six months. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE). The single most important factor influencing the…