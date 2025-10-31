Win 3 Free Tickets to Bitcoin MENA 2025 in Abu Dhabi — Enter Now!

Crypto Breaking News is excited to announce an exclusive giveaway in partnership with Bitcoin MENA 2025. We are giving away three General Admission passes to the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi on 8–9 December 2025. These tickets are free for three lucky members of our community. Even if you do not win, all registered participants will receive a special gift from the event organizers.

Event highlight

Bitcoin MENA gathers the global Bitcoin community, investors, developers, and industry leaders for two days of panels, keynotes, and networking. Among the confirmed speakers is Michael Saylor.

How to enter

To enter the giveaway simply register using the form below. We only ask for basic information so it’s quick and easy:

What we need

• First name, last name, email (required)

• By submitting you accept to receive emails from CryptoBreaking about this giveaway and future updates.

Rules (simple and clear)

• Open to anyone.

• Entry is valid only via the form embedded on this page.

• Three winners will each receive one General Admission pass for Bitcoin MENA 2025 (8–9 Dec 2025).

• Winners must accept the ticket within 48 hours of notification. If a winner does not respond in time, we will draw a replacement.

• Travel and accommodation are not included. Winners must register with the organizer after confirmation (we will provide instructions).

• If requested, we will share winners’ names and emails with the event organizer to allow registration and travel arrangements; otherwise we will manage follow-ups directly and deliver special offers to participants. Participants may opt out of any third-party contacts.

Privacy

By entering you consent to receiving emails from CryptoBreaking related to this giveaway. We will not share your data with third parties without consent, except to the extent required to deliver the prize to winners or as agreed with the event partner. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Winner announcement

We will draw and notify winners at short notice. Make sure you enter now — registration is urgent and seats are limited.

Special Discount for CryptoBreaking Readers

Prefer to secure your spot right away instead of waiting for the giveaway results?

We also have an exclusive discount code for our community.

Use the promo code cryptobreaking10 at checkout to receive 10% off General Admission tickets.

Please note that this discount is valid only for General Admission tickets and does not apply to VIP or Premium ticket categories.

A perfect option if you want to guarantee your place at the event and avoid the risk of missing out.

Extra

Good luck. See you in Abu Dhabi!

