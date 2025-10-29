With Bitcoin Trading at $113K, Bitcoin Hyper’s $25.1M Fundraiser Aims to Solve Its Fundamental Issues

Quick Facts:

1⃣ Bitcoin’s price has stabilized recently and is currently trading at around $113K, with the potential to go up depending on the outcome of today’s US Fed meeting.

2⃣ While Bitcoin is the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, it has fundamental limitations, including slow and expensive transactions, as well as limited utility.

3⃣ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) wants to solve these issues through its Layer-2 network.

4⃣ To date, the Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised over $25.1M, making it one of the year’s best crypto presales.

Currently trading at $113K, Bitcoin ($BTC) may be far from the $126K ATH it set just two weeks ago, but the price is at least stable for now.

With the US Federal Reserve meeting today, however, things could go into a frenzy again, especially if the meeting ends with a fresh round of rate cuts. Then, all bets are off for the world’s largest cryptocurrency again, potentially leading to yet another rally.

What many aren’t aware of, though, is that Bitcoin still has untapped potential considering its status. This is what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is looking to unlock, which could further drive up Bitcoin’s value in the future.

The Trouble with the Bitcoin Blockchain

The Bitcoin blockchain is notoriously slow, as it can only process up to seven transactions per second (TPS). Now, compare it to the Solana blockchain, for example, which can handle up to 65K, and you’ll see where the problem lies.

Because of its snail-like pace, transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain tend to be super expensive too. It’s no wonder, then, that developers typically choose Solana to launch the best meme coins.

Then there’s the limited use of $BTC. Sure, it’s the most valuable cryptocurrency out there, but you can’t stake it, for example. That’s where Bitcoin’s untapped potential lies – once you unlock it, your coin will be a lot more valuable than it is today.

Bitcoin Hyper: Unlocking Bitcoin’s Untapped Potential

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a project that plans to solve Bitcoin’s biggest issues with its Layer-2 (L2) network.

The L2 will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine, which will enable it to deliver Solana-level speeds and low transaction costs.

In addition, it will feature a canonical bridge. Through this, you’ll be able to send your $BTC from the base Bitcoin blockchain to the L2 and use it for a variety of applications, including staking, trading, and interacting with dApps.

Want the full lowdown on the project? Be sure to read our detailed Bitcoin Hyper review.

When the L2 launches, it will have the potential to take Bitcoin’s value to the next level, which is why investors have put in over $25.1M in token presale to date, easily making it one of this year’s best crypto presales.

You Can Still Be a Part of the Bitcoin Hyper Presale – But Hurry

$HYPER is Bitcoin Hyper’s native token, which you’ll be able to use to pay for transaction fees on the L2. But more than that, it’ll also provide you with additional perks, including governance rights and access to exclusive features.

Right now, you can purchase tokens via the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page. Each one costs $0.013185, which you can also stake to enjoy rewards set at 47% p.a.

Our guide to buying Bitcoin Hyper provides step-by-step instructions on how to get your hands on $HYPER tokens.

Alternatively, you can HODL the tokens you purchase. This can be a good idea if you’re more of a long-term investor, especially since $HYPER’s value could potentially go as high as $0.20 by 2026, according to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction.

Whichever option you choose, it’s best to lock in your share of tokens today. That’s because another price increase will happen in a few hours, driving up $HYPER’s value up another notch.

So, don’t delay – join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Disclaimer: Always do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-raises-$25m-best-crypto-presales