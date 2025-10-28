WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On October 27, 2025

CM Punk and Jey Uso face off on WWE Raw.
WWE Raw advertised Jey Uso and CM Punk in a showdown ahead of their WWE World Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Raw also advertised a Women’s Tag Team Championship match as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Penta faced Rusev for the right to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Nikki Bella faced Roxanne Perez.
The October 13, 2025 broadcast garnered 2.4 million global viewers.
WWE Raw Match Card And Results
- Penta vs. Rusev ends in DQ
- Roxanne Perez def. Nikki Bella
- Bron Breakker def. LA Knight
- JD McDonagh def. Sheamus
- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE Women’s Tag Titles
WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership
- October 13, 2025 | 2.4 million
- October 6, 2025 | 2.6 million
- September 29, 2025 | 2.3 million
- September 22, 2025 | 2.3 million
- September 15, 2025 | 2.6 million
WWE Raw Ticket Sales
- WWE Raw Venue: Honda Center (Anaheim, Calif.)
- WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 12,439
- WWE Raw Tickets Available: 49
When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch
- WWE Raw Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
- WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)
- Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix
WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights
CM Punk And Jey Uso Face Off
- CM Punk hilariously asked for WWE production to run his music back to mock Jey Uso. They ran it back and played “Cult of Personality” a second time.
- CM Punk told Jey Uso that he’s proud of him. Punk condescendingly called Jey Uso “Little Roman” and said Jey was finally starting to become his own man.
- Jey Uso’s reply was short and sweet as he said he was coming for CM Punk. Jey seemed like he wanted to fight Punk tonight, but after a few quick words of trash talk, Jey slammed the mic down and the two stared each other down.
WWE Raw Opening Segment: B
Penta Vs. Rusev Ends In DQ
- Before the match, Dominik Mysterio was shown backstage (huge pop) alongside the Judgment Day. The Judgment Day was not too enthused to help Dirty Dom with his Intercontinental Title predicament, so Dom had to take things into his own hands.
- Penta started things off with his signature high-flying offense, but Rusev quickly mauled and brawled with him. After taking Rusev’s best shot, Penta got a second wind. Rusev kicked out of a Mexican Destroyer at the last possible second. The too-close-to-call nearfall has become a staple of WWE, particularly on Raw. Fans even chanted “Ref, you suck!”
- El Rayo Americano and El Bravo Americano hit the ring and forced a disqualification. Both Grandes were joined by El Grande Americano, who put the boots to Penta. Rusev rose up like a horror movie villain and attacked the Americanos with help from Penta. Is this Triple Threat IC Title feud going to result in a Rusev babyface turn?
Penta vs. Rusev Match Grade: C+
Roxanne Perez Def. Nikki Bella
- Roxanne Perez seemed to have some issues early on while mat wrestling, and Roxanne even appeared to bust her lip, though that may have been her lipstick smudged. There ewer loud dueling chants for Roxy and Nikki.
- Raquel Rodriguez got involved throughout. The second-half of this match turned into more of a brawl as Nikki took down Roxanne and unloaded with strikes.
- Rodriguez distracted the referee once again, leading to Perez rolling up Bella with her feet on the rope. Referee Jessika Carr held up the count because of Perez’s nefarious tactics. Nikki Rolled up Perez for a nearfall.
- After a struggle in the corner, Perez hit a Pop Rox for the win. After the match, Stephanie Vaquer made the save.
Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez Match Grade: B
Bron Breakker Def. LA Knight
- Paul Heyman set up this match as somewhat of a peace offering to Bron Breakker after Heyman failed to convince Adam Pearce to let them into last week’s Battle Royal.
- Breakker dominated early on, but Knight rode the wave of the fans and hit a superplex to punctuate a spirited comeback. Knight fended off outside interference from both Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Knight went for his patented elbow, but Breakker popped up and hit a Spear for the win.
- LA Knight has become the modern-day Daniel Bryan in terms of a top guy whom fans desperately want to win the world title. Breakker’s recent win is only going to amplify those feelings.
Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight Match Grade: B
JD McDonagh Def. Sheamus
Sheamus wasted no time walloping JD McDonagh in a good-ole fashioned Irish brawl. Finn Balor, who wants a Tag Team Title shot, was on the outside. After interference, Sheamus hit both with a double clothesline and fired up the Honda center.
Sheamus dared McDonagh to slap him around, which JD did, but Sheamus no-sold everything and hit a backbreaker.
McDonagh took everything Sheamus had and withstood the beating. As Sheamus scaled the top rope, Balor hit Sheamus with a shillelagh. McDonagh hit a Spanish Fly on Sheamus for the biggest win of JD’s career.
JD McDonagh vs. Sheamus Match Grade: B+
Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Def. Bayley And Lyra Valkyria
- Bayley and Alexa had a quick exchange to begin the match, but the action was great. Fans flashed their firefly lights in honor of Bliss’ former friend Bray Wyatt.
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who wore matching color schemes, did a great job isolating Bliss and using quick tags to keep her away from Charlotte. Bliss landed a double DDT out of desperation and made the hot tag to Flair.
- Bayley broke up the comeback and went HAM on Charlotte. Bliss hit the ring and hit Sister Abigail on Valkyria to a huge pop. Valkyria then showed her underrated strength, caught Bliss in midair and hit a Nightwing. Charlotte broke up the pin.
- There was an excellent finishing sequence as Lyra stopped Bayley from tapping out to the Figure 8. Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss and broke up everything. Flair and Bliss hit the Double Natural Selection for the win.
- After the match, the Kabuki Warriors attacked Flair and Bliss. Then they brawled with Lyra and Bayley. Bayley ran off Asuka and Kairi, and surprisingly, she did not turn on Lyra Valkyria.
Flair and Bliss vs. Bayley and Valkyria Match Grade: A-
