BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On October 27, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CM Punk and Jey Uso face off on WWE Raw. WWE WWE Raw advertised Jey Uso and CM Punk in a showdown ahead of their WWE World Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Raw also advertised a Women’s Tag Team Championship match as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Penta faced Rusev for the right to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Nikki Bella faced Roxanne Perez. The October 13, 2025 broadcast garnered 2.4 million global viewers. WWE Raw Match Card And Results Penta vs. Rusev ends in DQ Roxanne Perez def. Nikki Bella Bron Breakker def. LA Knight JD McDonagh def. Sheamus Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE Women’s Tag Titles WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership October 13, 2025 | 2.4 million October 6, 2025 | 2.6 million September 29, 2025 | 2.3 million September 22, 2025 | 2.3 million September 15, 2025 | 2.6 million WWE Raw Ticket Sales WWE Raw Venue: Honda Center (Anaheim, Calif.) WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 12,439 WWE Raw Tickets Available: 49 When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch WWE Raw Date: Monday, October 27, 2025 WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights CM Punk And Jey Uso Face Off CM Punk hilariously asked for WWE production to run his music back to mock Jey Uso. They ran it back and played “Cult of Personality” a second time. CM Punk told Jey Uso that he’s proud of him. Punk condescendingly called Jey Uso “Little Roman” and said Jey was finally starting to become his own man. Jey Uso’s reply was short and sweet as he said he was coming for CM Punk. Jey… The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On October 27, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CM Punk and Jey Uso face off on WWE Raw. WWE WWE Raw advertised Jey Uso and CM Punk in a showdown ahead of their WWE World Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Raw also advertised a Women’s Tag Team Championship match as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Penta faced Rusev for the right to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Nikki Bella faced Roxanne Perez. The October 13, 2025 broadcast garnered 2.4 million global viewers. WWE Raw Match Card And Results Penta vs. Rusev ends in DQ Roxanne Perez def. Nikki Bella Bron Breakker def. LA Knight JD McDonagh def. Sheamus Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE Women’s Tag Titles WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership October 13, 2025 | 2.4 million October 6, 2025 | 2.6 million September 29, 2025 | 2.3 million September 22, 2025 | 2.3 million September 15, 2025 | 2.6 million WWE Raw Ticket Sales WWE Raw Venue: Honda Center (Anaheim, Calif.) WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 12,439 WWE Raw Tickets Available: 49 When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch WWE Raw Date: Monday, October 27, 2025 WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights CM Punk And Jey Uso Face Off CM Punk hilariously asked for WWE production to run his music back to mock Jey Uso. They ran it back and played “Cult of Personality” a second time. CM Punk told Jey Uso that he’s proud of him. Punk condescendingly called Jey Uso “Little Roman” and said Jey was finally starting to become his own man. Jey Uso’s reply was short and sweet as he said he was coming for CM Punk. Jey…

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On October 27, 2025

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 11:46
Tagger
TAG$0.0005291+1.10%
4
4$0.06631+5.57%
Lagrange
LA$0.42941+3.15%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.02324-2.96%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00141-2.82%

CM Punk and Jey Uso face off on WWE Raw.

WWE

WWE Raw advertised Jey Uso and CM Punk in a showdown ahead of their WWE World Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Raw also advertised a Women’s Tag Team Championship match as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Penta faced Rusev for the right to become No. 1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Nikki Bella faced Roxanne Perez.

The October 13, 2025 broadcast garnered 2.4 million global viewers.

WWE Raw Match Card And Results

  • Penta vs. Rusev ends in DQ
  • Roxanne Perez def. Nikki Bella
  • Bron Breakker def. LA Knight
  • JD McDonagh def. Sheamus
  • Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE Women’s Tag Titles

WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership

  • October 13, 2025 | 2.4 million
  • October 6, 2025 | 2.6 million
  • September 29, 2025 | 2.3 million
  • September 22, 2025 | 2.3 million
  • September 15, 2025 | 2.6 million

WWE Raw Ticket Sales

  • WWE Raw Venue: Honda Center (Anaheim, Calif.)
  • WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 12,439
  • WWE Raw Tickets Available: 49

When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch

  • WWE Raw Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
  • WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)
  • Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix

WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights

CM Punk And Jey Uso Face Off

  • CM Punk hilariously asked for WWE production to run his music back to mock Jey Uso. They ran it back and played “Cult of Personality” a second time.
  • CM Punk told Jey Uso that he’s proud of him. Punk condescendingly called Jey Uso “Little Roman” and said Jey was finally starting to become his own man.
  • Jey Uso’s reply was short and sweet as he said he was coming for CM Punk. Jey seemed like he wanted to fight Punk tonight, but after a few quick words of trash talk, Jey slammed the mic down and the two stared each other down.

WWE Raw Opening Segment: B

Penta Vs. Rusev Ends In DQ

  • Before the match, Dominik Mysterio was shown backstage (huge pop) alongside the Judgment Day. The Judgment Day was not too enthused to help Dirty Dom with his Intercontinental Title predicament, so Dom had to take things into his own hands.
  • Penta started things off with his signature high-flying offense, but Rusev quickly mauled and brawled with him. After taking Rusev’s best shot, Penta got a second wind. Rusev kicked out of a Mexican Destroyer at the last possible second. The too-close-to-call nearfall has become a staple of WWE, particularly on Raw. Fans even chanted “Ref, you suck!”
  • El Rayo Americano and El Bravo Americano hit the ring and forced a disqualification. Both Grandes were joined by El Grande Americano, who put the boots to Penta. Rusev rose up like a horror movie villain and attacked the Americanos with help from Penta. Is this Triple Threat IC Title feud going to result in a Rusev babyface turn?

Penta vs. Rusev Match Grade: C+

Roxanne Perez Def. Nikki Bella

  • Roxanne Perez seemed to have some issues early on while mat wrestling, and Roxanne even appeared to bust her lip, though that may have been her lipstick smudged. There ewer loud dueling chants for Roxy and Nikki.
  • Raquel Rodriguez got involved throughout. The second-half of this match turned into more of a brawl as Nikki took down Roxanne and unloaded with strikes.
  • Rodriguez distracted the referee once again, leading to Perez rolling up Bella with her feet on the rope. Referee Jessika Carr held up the count because of Perez’s nefarious tactics. Nikki Rolled up Perez for a nearfall.
  • After a struggle in the corner, Perez hit a Pop Rox for the win. After the match, Stephanie Vaquer made the save.

Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez Match Grade: B

Bron Breakker Def. LA Knight

  • Paul Heyman set up this match as somewhat of a peace offering to Bron Breakker after Heyman failed to convince Adam Pearce to let them into last week’s Battle Royal.
  • Breakker dominated early on, but Knight rode the wave of the fans and hit a superplex to punctuate a spirited comeback. Knight fended off outside interference from both Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Knight went for his patented elbow, but Breakker popped up and hit a Spear for the win.
  • LA Knight has become the modern-day Daniel Bryan in terms of a top guy whom fans desperately want to win the world title. Breakker’s recent win is only going to amplify those feelings.

Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight Match Grade: B

JD McDonagh Def. Sheamus

Sheamus wasted no time walloping JD McDonagh in a good-ole fashioned Irish brawl. Finn Balor, who wants a Tag Team Title shot, was on the outside. After interference, Sheamus hit both with a double clothesline and fired up the Honda center.

Sheamus dared McDonagh to slap him around, which JD did, but Sheamus no-sold everything and hit a backbreaker.

McDonagh took everything Sheamus had and withstood the beating. As Sheamus scaled the top rope, Balor hit Sheamus with a shillelagh. McDonagh hit a Spanish Fly on Sheamus for the biggest win of JD’s career.

JD McDonagh vs. Sheamus Match Grade: B+

Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Def. Bayley And Lyra Valkyria

  • Bayley and Alexa had a quick exchange to begin the match, but the action was great. Fans flashed their firefly lights in honor of Bliss’ former friend Bray Wyatt.
  • Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who wore matching color schemes, did a great job isolating Bliss and using quick tags to keep her away from Charlotte. Bliss landed a double DDT out of desperation and made the hot tag to Flair.
  • Bayley broke up the comeback and went HAM on Charlotte. Bliss hit the ring and hit Sister Abigail on Valkyria to a huge pop. Valkyria then showed her underrated strength, caught Bliss in midair and hit a Nightwing. Charlotte broke up the pin.
  • There was an excellent finishing sequence as Lyra stopped Bayley from tapping out to the Figure 8. Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss and broke up everything. Flair and Bliss hit the Double Natural Selection for the win.
  • After the match, the Kabuki Warriors attacked Flair and Bliss. Then they brawled with Lyra and Bayley. Bayley ran off Asuka and Kairi, and surprisingly, she did not turn on Lyra Valkyria.

Flair and Bliss vs. Bayley and Valkyria Match Grade: A-

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/10/27/wwe-raw-results-winners-and-grades-on-october-27-2025/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06984+2.72%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007526-8.49%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02866+3.42%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004723-7.51%
Kongsi
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17484-1.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.10344+2.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,715.08+1.96%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,833.01
$105,833.01$105,833.01

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.81
$3,550.81$3,550.81

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5588
$2.5588$2.5588

+1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.11
$168.11$168.11

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+0.46%