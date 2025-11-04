The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Live Updates On 11/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CM Punk appears on WWE Raw for the first time since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE WWE Raw advertised three tag team matches and new WWE world heavyweight champion CM Punk, who defeated Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. CM Punk will be the world champion on Raw moving forward after Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Crown Jewel. The Vision betrayed Rollins the following night on Raw as the former world champion and top star is expected to miss upwards of six months. CM Punk Won The WWE World Heavyweight Title, But What’s Next? CM Punk is in a transitionary role as a world champion since not only does he not need the world title, Punk is a part-time performer who just turned 47 years old with the Bron Breakker era seemingly inevitable. Breakker was expected to ultimately turn on Seth Rollins and dethrone his former mentor, but Rollins’ aforementioned real-life injury forced WWE to adjust its timeline as a Breakker-Punk feud should commence any day now. With Paul Heyman now aligned with Brock Lesnar, it’s possible Lesnar can return to the picture to feud with CM Punk given Punk’s ongoing feud with Heyman and the Vision. Always one to stir the pot, CM Punk got petty while celebrating his world championship win. Punk posed with former AEW stars—and current WWE champions—Cody Rhodes, NXT champion Ricky Saints and WWE women’s champion Jade Cargill. This was Punk’s not-so-subtle shot at AEW, and it immediately went viral. This will also be the first WWE Raw since John Cena announced a 16-man tournament to determine his final opponent. The field was not announced during Cena’s vignette at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but more information could be available ahead of the tourney, which is set to begin on… The post WWE Raw Results, Winners And Live Updates On 11/3/2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CM Punk appears on WWE Raw for the first time since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE WWE Raw advertised three tag team matches and new WWE world heavyweight champion CM Punk, who defeated Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. CM Punk will be the world champion on Raw moving forward after Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Crown Jewel. The Vision betrayed Rollins the following night on Raw as the former world champion and top star is expected to miss upwards of six months. CM Punk Won The WWE World Heavyweight Title, But What’s Next? CM Punk is in a transitionary role as a world champion since not only does he not need the world title, Punk is a part-time performer who just turned 47 years old with the Bron Breakker era seemingly inevitable. Breakker was expected to ultimately turn on Seth Rollins and dethrone his former mentor, but Rollins’ aforementioned real-life injury forced WWE to adjust its timeline as a Breakker-Punk feud should commence any day now. With Paul Heyman now aligned with Brock Lesnar, it’s possible Lesnar can return to the picture to feud with CM Punk given Punk’s ongoing feud with Heyman and the Vision. Always one to stir the pot, CM Punk got petty while celebrating his world championship win. Punk posed with former AEW stars—and current WWE champions—Cody Rhodes, NXT champion Ricky Saints and WWE women’s champion Jade Cargill. This was Punk’s not-so-subtle shot at AEW, and it immediately went viral. This will also be the first WWE Raw since John Cena announced a 16-man tournament to determine his final opponent. The field was not announced during Cena’s vignette at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but more information could be available ahead of the tourney, which is set to begin on…