WWE Raw Results, Winners And Live Updates On 11/3/2025

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 08:55
CM Punk appears on WWE Raw for the first time since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE

WWE Raw advertised three tag team matches and new WWE world heavyweight champion CM Punk, who defeated Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. CM Punk will be the world champion on Raw moving forward after Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Crown Jewel. The Vision betrayed Rollins the following night on Raw as the former world champion and top star is expected to miss upwards of six months.

CM Punk Won The WWE World Heavyweight Title, But What’s Next?

CM Punk is in a transitionary role as a world champion since not only does he not need the world title, Punk is a part-time performer who just turned 47 years old with the Bron Breakker era seemingly inevitable. Breakker was expected to ultimately turn on Seth Rollins and dethrone his former mentor, but Rollins’ aforementioned real-life injury forced WWE to adjust its timeline as a Breakker-Punk feud should commence any day now. With Paul Heyman now aligned with Brock Lesnar, it’s possible Lesnar can return to the picture to feud with CM Punk given Punk’s ongoing feud with Heyman and the Vision.

Always one to stir the pot, CM Punk got petty while celebrating his world championship win. Punk posed with former AEW stars—and current WWE champions—Cody Rhodes, NXT champion Ricky Saints and WWE women’s champion Jade Cargill. This was Punk’s not-so-subtle shot at AEW, and it immediately went viral.

This will also be the first WWE Raw since John Cena announced a 16-man tournament to determine his final opponent. The field was not announced during Cena’s vignette at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but more information could be available ahead of the tourney, which is set to begin on the November 10, 2025 Raw from Cena’s hometown of Boston, Mass.

The October 20, 2025 broadcast garnered 2.6 million global viewers.

WWE Raw On Netflix Match Card And Results

  • CM Punk celebrates his WWE World Heavyweight Title Win
  • Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
  • AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
  • Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership

  • October 20, 2025 | 2.6 million
  • October 13, 2025 | 2.4 million
  • October 6, 2025 | 2.6 million
  • September 29, 2025 | 2.3 million
  • September 22, 2025 | 2.3 million

WWE Raw Ticket Sales

  • WWE Raw Venue: Rio Rancho Events Center (Rio Rancho, NM)
  • WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 6,378
  • WWE Raw Tickets Available: 123

What Time Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch

  • WWE Raw Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
  • WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)
  • Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix

WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights

  • Please refresh this page for live WWE Raw results and updates beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST.)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/11/03/wwe-raw-results-winners-and-live-updates-on-1132025/

