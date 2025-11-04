BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post XAU/USD holds below $4,000 as Fed’s hawkish remarks lift US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price (XAU/USD) declines to around $4,000 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal edges lower as traders dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The Fed’s Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak later in the day.  The US central bank last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another cut this year was “not a foregone conclusion.” The hawkish remarks from the Fed officials drag the yellow metal lower. The US central bank lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate at its October meeting last week to a range of 3.75%-4.0%. The markets are discounting a 70% odds that the Fed will cut the fed funds target range by 25 basis points (bps) at the December meeting.  The markets are discounting an overall 82 bps rate reduction by the end of 2026 to 3.06% from the current effective federal funds rate of 3.88%. However, the latest data showed the US manufacturing sector weakening last month. This, in turn, might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and lift the USD-denominated commodity price. Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed that the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September. This figure came in weaker than the expectation of 49.5.  Traders brace for the US October ADP Employment Change data later on Wednesday. This report might offer some hints about the chances of an additional Fed interest rate cut this year. In case of the weaker-than-expected outcome, this could provide some support to the safe-haven assets like the Gold price.  Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart… The post XAU/USD holds below $4,000 as Fed’s hawkish remarks lift US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price (XAU/USD) declines to around $4,000 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal edges lower as traders dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The Fed’s Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak later in the day.  The US central bank last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another cut this year was “not a foregone conclusion.” The hawkish remarks from the Fed officials drag the yellow metal lower. The US central bank lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate at its October meeting last week to a range of 3.75%-4.0%. The markets are discounting a 70% odds that the Fed will cut the fed funds target range by 25 basis points (bps) at the December meeting.  The markets are discounting an overall 82 bps rate reduction by the end of 2026 to 3.06% from the current effective federal funds rate of 3.88%. However, the latest data showed the US manufacturing sector weakening last month. This, in turn, might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and lift the USD-denominated commodity price. Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed that the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September. This figure came in weaker than the expectation of 49.5.  Traders brace for the US October ADP Employment Change data later on Wednesday. This report might offer some hints about the chances of an additional Fed interest rate cut this year. In case of the weaker-than-expected outcome, this could provide some support to the safe-haven assets like the Gold price.  Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart…

XAU/USD holds below $4,000 as Fed’s hawkish remarks lift US Dollar

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:22
4
4$0.06426+3.04%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.25186+9.47%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08117+14.67%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007589-1.46%

Gold price (XAU/USD) declines to around $4,000 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal edges lower as traders dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The Fed’s Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak later in the day. 

The US central bank last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another cut this year was “not a foregone conclusion.” The hawkish remarks from the Fed officials drag the yellow metal lower. The US central bank lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate at its October meeting last week to a range of 3.75%-4.0%.

The markets are discounting a 70% odds that the Fed will cut the fed funds target range by 25 basis points (bps) at the December meeting.  The markets are discounting an overall 82 bps rate reduction by the end of 2026 to 3.06% from the current effective federal funds rate of 3.88%.

However, the latest data showed the US manufacturing sector weakening last month. This, in turn, might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and lift the USD-denominated commodity price. Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed that the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September. This figure came in weaker than the expectation of 49.5. 

Traders brace for the US October ADP Employment Change data later on Wednesday. This report might offer some hints about the chances of an additional Fed interest rate cut this year. In case of the weaker-than-expected outcome, this could provide some support to the safe-haven assets like the Gold price. 

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-price-forecast-xau-usd-holds-below-4-000-as-feds-hawkish-remarks-lift-us-dollar-202511040014

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,270.37
$105,270.37$105,270.37

+0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,531.29
$3,531.29$3,531.29

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5411
$2.5411$2.5411

+0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.83
$166.83$166.83

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17996
$0.17996$0.17996

+0.40%