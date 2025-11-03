BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uphold to launch digital asset-backed loans starting December U.S.-based crypto firm Uphold has proposed crypto loans in XRP, ETH, USDC and BTC. Service rollout. Uphold announced plans to introduce digital asset-backed loans in December, beginning with a Florida launch. On October 28, Uphold revealed plans to launch digital asset-backed loan services beginning in December, starting with a Florida rollout. The initiative, highlighted by crypto commentator Chad Steingraber on X, will allow users to borrow against XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and USD Coin (USDC).  The move comes amid renewed confidence in the crypto market and is expected to boost the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies, potentially driving price appreciation. Market impact. The move aligns with improving market sentiment and is expected to enhance the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies. According to the post shared, Uphold revealed it will launch the digital asset-backed loans starting in December. Meanwhile, the rollout will begin in Florida. Western Union to launch Solana-based stablecoin USDPT in 2026 Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token. Expansion move. Western Union is preparing to launch its own Solana-based stablecoin, dubbed the U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT). Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports.  The product, dubbed the “U.S. Dollar Payment Token” (USDPT), is set to be launched next year. Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient. Strategic context. CEO Devin McGranahan described the project as the “next chapter” in Western Union’s legacy. The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861.  President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the “next chapter” in its journey.   The… The post XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uphold to launch digital asset-backed loans starting December U.S.-based crypto firm Uphold has proposed crypto loans in XRP, ETH, USDC and BTC. Service rollout. Uphold announced plans to introduce digital asset-backed loans in December, beginning with a Florida launch. On October 28, Uphold revealed plans to launch digital asset-backed loan services beginning in December, starting with a Florida rollout. The initiative, highlighted by crypto commentator Chad Steingraber on X, will allow users to borrow against XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and USD Coin (USDC).  The move comes amid renewed confidence in the crypto market and is expected to boost the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies, potentially driving price appreciation. Market impact. The move aligns with improving market sentiment and is expected to enhance the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies. According to the post shared, Uphold revealed it will launch the digital asset-backed loans starting in December. Meanwhile, the rollout will begin in Florida. Western Union to launch Solana-based stablecoin USDPT in 2026 Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token. Expansion move. Western Union is preparing to launch its own Solana-based stablecoin, dubbed the U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT). Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports.  The product, dubbed the “U.S. Dollar Payment Token” (USDPT), is set to be launched next year. Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient. Strategic context. CEO Devin McGranahan described the project as the “next chapter” in Western Union’s legacy. The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861.  President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the “next chapter” in its journey.   The…

XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 07:42
XRP
XRP$2.5432+10.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Union
U$0.006059-1.97%
Ethereum
ETH$3,531.77+0.55%
USDCoin
USDC$1--%

Uphold to launch digital asset-backed loans starting December

U.S.-based crypto firm Uphold has proposed crypto loans in XRP, ETH, USDC and BTC.

  • Service rollout. Uphold announced plans to introduce digital asset-backed loans in December, beginning with a Florida launch.

On October 28, Uphold revealed plans to launch digital asset-backed loan services beginning in December, starting with a Florida rollout. The initiative, highlighted by crypto commentator Chad Steingraber on X, will allow users to borrow against XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and USD Coin (USDC). 

The move comes amid renewed confidence in the crypto market and is expected to boost the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies, potentially driving price appreciation.

  • Market impact. The move aligns with improving market sentiment and is expected to enhance the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies.

According to the post shared, Uphold revealed it will launch the digital asset-backed loans starting in December. Meanwhile, the rollout will begin in Florida.

Western Union to launch Solana-based stablecoin USDPT in 2026

Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token.

  • Expansion move. Western Union is preparing to launch its own Solana-based stablecoin, dubbed the U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT).

Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

The product, dubbed the “U.S. Dollar Payment Token” (USDPT), is set to be launched next year. Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient.

  • Strategic context. CEO Devin McGranahan described the project as the “next chapter” in Western Union’s legacy.

The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861.  President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the “next chapter” in its journey.  

The company might now be facing more pressure to catch up with competitors, given that PayPal and MoneyGram have already stepped up their stablecoin game.   

Canary Funds XRP ETF set for potential launch on November 13

The first pure spot XRP ETF could be just around the corner, with Canary Capital filing an updated S-1.

  • Key update. Canary Funds has filed an updated S-1 with the SEC for its proposed XRP ETF.

Exchange-traded fund Canary Funds has filed an updated S-1 (a key registration document with the SEC) for an XRP ETF.  In that update, the issuer removed something called a “delaying amendment.” This essentially means that the filing automatically becomes effective after 20 days. 

The countdown ends on Nov. 13, so this is the day when the product will be able to automatically go live after months of anticipation. 

  • Background. The XRP ETF was recently listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

If Nasdaq approves the Form 8-A, which is a filing that makes the product’s shares tradable, the ETF will officially go live. However, the date could still change if the SEC ends up adding more comments.  Last month, as reported by U.Today, the ETF was listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). 

Cardano founder clashes with Peter Schiff over failed Bitcoin forecasts

Charles Hoskinson calls Peter Schiff’s projections on Bitcoin’s price “utterly irrelevant.”

  • Bad predictions. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson publicly challenged long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson went head-to-head with long-time Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff. Hoskinson argued that Schiff has repeatedly failed in his price forecasts for Bitcoin. In an X post, Hoskinson dismissed the Bitcoin price forecasts of Peter Schiff. Hoskinson claimed that Schiff’s anti-Bitcoin takes no longer move markets or sways serious investors. 

  • Track record. Hoskinson pointed out multiple failed forecasts.

He highlighted previous BTC forecasts by Schiff that turned out wrong. According to Hoskinson, Schiff was wrong when he predicted Bitcoin at $100, $1000, $10,000 and $100,000. 

Hoskinson added that Schiff would still be wrong with a $1 million Bitcoin projection. The Cardano founder believes Schiff’s prediction model is broken, as he has been wrong four times.

XRP/BTC trapped in tight range as market awaits breakout

XRP sits at 0.0000231 BTC, trapped in a razor-thin Bollinger Bands range.

  • Current range bound. XRP/BTC is trading at 0.0000231, locked in one of its narrowest ranges in months between 0.00002225 BTC and 0.0000235 BTC.

At 0.0000231 on the XRP/BTC pair, the market is capped inside one of its tightest ranges in months. The current stretch runs from 0.00002225 BTC on the downside to 0.0000235 BTC on the upside.

Below 0.00002225 BTC, the structure breaks down and sellers take back control, putting October’s Crypto Black Friday levels back on the table. Above 0.0000235 BTC, the market finally clears a ceiling that has capped XRP for weeks, opening room for a major recovery.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-etf-set-to-launch-in-november-western-union-announces-solana-based-stablecoin-cardano-founder

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08126+14.04%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00717-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03378+9.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01671+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

TLDR Banco Santander has launched retail crypto trading through its online bank, Openbank. German customers can now trade Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano on Openbank. The service will expand to Spanish clients in the coming weeks and include more tokens. Openbank charges a 1.49% fee per transaction, with no custody fees involved. Banco Santander [...] The post Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.004717-8.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165-0.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05352+5.14%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:56

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,258.78
$105,258.78$105,258.78

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,531.80
$3,531.80$3,531.80

+0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5398
$2.5398$2.5398

+0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.81
$166.81$166.81

+0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17987
$0.17987$0.17987

+0.35%