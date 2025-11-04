XRP Ledger Outperforms as Q3 Report Reveals Massive Network Growth ⋆ ZyCrypto

BursaDEX+
Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 07:23
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as one of the strongest performers in the blockchain sector, following a standout Q3 report that revealed significant network growth and institutional traction.

According to Messari’s latest State of XRP Ledger update, the platform has implemented institutional-grade features designed to support the growing tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector and compliant decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

Key metrics showed a sharp quarter-over-quarter increase: XRP’s price rose 27.2%, the RWA market cap on XRPL surged 215.3%, and average daily transactions climbed 8.9%.

This surge reflects a larger trend emerging within the XRP ecosystem, one centered on liquidity and the integration of real-world assets.

Since the start of 2025, tokenized U.S. Treasuries on XRPL have expanded from approximately $5 million to nearly $170 million, representing a staggering 34-fold increase. That growth has transformed the XRPL into a more robust, functional market for institutional investors seeking blockchain access to low-risk, yield-bearing assets, such as Treasuries and bonds.

As of mid-October, the network hosts around $365 million in total tokenized RWAs, making XRP a viable bridge between traditional finance and the blockchain economy.

Supporting this liquidity shift is Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which has quickly reached a market cap of $898 million, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its launch created a native cash equivalent on XRPL, facilitating stable settlements and collateralized transactions between institutions.

Major players, such as Franklin Templeton, are already taking notice. The asset manager recently partnered with Ripple to enable client exchanges between a tokenized money market fund and RLUSD, signaling the start of broader financial onboarding.

As the ecosystem matures, XRP’s fundamentals continue to strengthen. Each transaction on XRPL burns a small portion of XRP, thereby reducing the overall supply and potentially increasing the long-term value of XRP.

Combined with rising institutional adoption and the rapid expansion of tokenized assets, the network’s utility is deepening across multiple sectors.

Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-ledger-outperforms-as-q3-report-reveals-massive-network-growth/

