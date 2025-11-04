The post XRP News: Ripple’s $4 Billion Bet on Crypto Custody Deepens With Palisade Takeover appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ripple has announced the acquisition of Palisade, a digital asset wallet and custody company, marking another step in its expansion into institutional crypto infrastructure. The deal is part of Ripple’s ongoing strategy to broaden its range of financial technology services.

A Broader Push Into Digital Custody

With Palisade under its umbrella, Ripple gains direct control over a digital custody platform designed to store and move crypto assets securely. This addition allows Ripple to serve banks, fintech companies, and corporations that require compliant solutions for managing digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

Ripple says its custody platform aims to provide a secure link between traditional finance and blockchain systems, addressing institutional concerns about asset protection. Palisade’s technology includes multi-party computation and zero-trust architecture, both widely used methods for strengthening digital security.

Expanding Ripple’s Product Network

The acquisition builds on Ripple’s existing products, including Ripple Payments and Ripple Prime. Together, these services cover various parts of the digital finance process, from cross-border payments to asset custody. Palisade’s system supports multiple blockchains and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which could help Ripple expand its presence across different crypto ecosystems.

Continued Growth and Investment

The Palisade deal follows a series of acquisitions by Ripple this year. The company has spent nearly $4 billion on mergers and investments, including the purchase of prime broker Hidden Road (rebranded as Ripple Prime), stablecoin platform Rail, and treasury management provider GTreasury.

Experts say these moves position Ripple to compete in the broader digital finance infrastructure space, though questions remain about how quickly institutions will adopt crypto custody and payments solutions at scale.

“Secure digital asset custody unlocks the crypto economy and is the foundation that every blockchain-powered business stands on—that’s why it’s central to Ripple’s product strategy,” said Monica Long, President of Ripple