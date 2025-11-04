XRP price prediction as whales dump almost 1 million tokens in 5 days

As XRP struggles under the same bearish pressure weighing on the broader crypto market, on-chain data suggests that whale activity may be signaling more trouble for the asset.

Specifically, whales have offloaded about 900,000 XRP tokens over just five days, according to data from Santiment on November 4.

XRP whale transaction chart. Source: Santiment

Wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have been steadily reducing their balances since late October. While earlier accumulation had temporarily supported the token, the recent wave of liquidations has triggered a sharper downturn.

XRP, which traded above $2.40 in mid-October, has now slipped to around $2.27, a drop of more than 6% in the past day and over 15% in the past week.

XRP price death cross threat

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

This price action has brought XRP dangerously close to forming the dreaded “death cross,” where the 50-day moving average (MA) is on the verge of crossing below the 200-day moving average. The pattern is typically viewed as a signal of momentum shifting decisively in favor of sellers and often precedes extended downtrends if confirmed.

Notably, XRP continues to struggle to hold above key support after repeated failed attempts to break above the 200-day MA. Each rally toward the $2.60 and $2.70 range has met strong resistance, setting a pattern of lower highs while prices have now fallen below short-term support levels.

If the death cross fully forms and bearish momentum persists, traders may begin to eye deeper pullbacks, potentially testing support below $2.20 and toward the October lows.

AI predicts XRP price

To assess how XRP might be affected by the recent whale activity, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, which outlined several short-term scenarios.

The model indicated that the next major support sits near the psychologically important $2 mark, a level that previously acted as resistance before XRP’s last breakout.

Should this area fail to hold, the token could slip further toward $1.80 and $1.85, where buying interest typically re-emerges.

On the upside, resistance remains heavy around $2.40 to $2.50, and only a decisive close above that range would help neutralize the current bearish tone.

XRP price prediction. Source: ChatGPT

According to ChatGPT, while whale activity adds temporary selling pressure, the scale of the sell-off remains relatively small compared to XRP’s circulating supply of over 55 billion tokens.

If current patterns persist, XRP could retest the $2 support level in the coming sessions. Conversely, if Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes and broader market sentiment improves, the token may find a short-term floor between $2 and $2.10, paving the way for a modest rebound toward $2.35.

