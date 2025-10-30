BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Germany’s main opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has officially put forward a proposal in parliament. The motion asks the […] The post XRP Price Prediction: German Party’s Pro-Bitcoin Motion Stirs Market as DeepSnitch AI Aims for XRP-Level Gains appeared first on Coindoo.Germany’s main opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has officially put forward a proposal in parliament. The motion asks the […] The post XRP Price Prediction: German Party’s Pro-Bitcoin Motion Stirs Market as DeepSnitch AI Aims for XRP-Level Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP Price Prediction: German Party’s Pro-Bitcoin Motion Stirs Market as DeepSnitch AI Aims for XRP-Level Gains

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/10/30 22:20
XRP
XRP$2.5569+10.60%
Propy
PRO$0.4956-4.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06385-0.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01703-0.11%

Germany’s main opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has officially put forward a proposal in parliament. The motion asks the government to recognize Bitcoin as a special kind of digital asset. One that should be handled separately from the European Union’s MiCA crypto rules.

Nevertheless, DeepSnitch AI presale demand is hitting peak levels as investors splash more than $478,000 despite being in Stage 2. Many of them believe DeepSnitch AI has the potential to achieve the same growth as XRP, developing a suite of five AI snitches for retail traders.

German party pushes to recognize Bitcoin as a strategic asset

The motion submitted to the Bundestag argues that Bitcoin is completely different from other digital assets and should not fall under the same rules as the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law. The AfD stated that “too much regulation of Bitcoin companies and users during MiCA implementation could hurt Germany’s innovation.” It’s one of the strongest pro-Bitcoin messages ever made by a major G7 country.

The motion also explained Bitcoin’s growing importance. The AfD noted that while Germany’s tax rules for Bitcoin are mostly positive, there’s still some legal uncertainty that makes investment harder. The group urged lawmakers to fix this and even suggested that Bitcoin could one day become part of Germany’s national reserves.

This proposal shows a major shift in thinking from one of Europe’s largest economies. Along with similar discussions in other European countries, it suggests that digital assets may soon play a much bigger role in national financial planning. This trend could have a strong, positive impact on the crypto market.

Trending crypto for the week: XRP price prediction is positive as DeepSnitch AI aims to create its growth

DeepSnitch AI: The asymmetric opportunity XRP no longer has

DeepSnitch AI is an AI-driven crypto play built around five “snitch” agents that track hype, scan chains, feed alpha, and basically do the research grind for you while you’re busy chasing pumps. In short, it’s a full-stack AI intel network for traders who hate getting left holding the bag.

And now, DeepSnitch AI is chasing the kind of huge gains that once made early XRP investors rich. The presale is already off to a strong start, with more than $478,000 raised while still in Stage 2. But it is now very hard for XRP to see those same massive jumps again. With its market cap already around $157 billion, a 100x increase would mean reaching $15.7 trillion, something far out of reach.

This is where the real chance lies. The biggest returns usually come before a project becomes a household name. DeepSnitch AI is still in its early presale stage, giving investors a rare entry point. Those who joined early are already up 37%, with the token priced at $0.02073 and plenty of room left to grow.

The project also stands in one of the most promising sectors in crypto, the AI market, which experts expect could grow 25 times by 2033. Yet it remains surprisingly undervalued.

Unlike many complex tech projects that talk about big plans, DeepSnitch AI focuses on tools traders can use right now to manage risk and find better opportunities. That usefulness makes it attractive to both casual and serious investors, driving higher demand and growth potential. This is what makes DeepSnitch AI a true asymmetric opportunity, small risk, massive possible reward.

XRP price prediction

XRP has been showing strong performance lately, rising 9% in the past week and beating the overall crypto market. This shows growing buying interest and a positive mood among traders. The rise also comes as more financial institutions explore ways to use XRP for payments and cross-border transfers, adding strength to its adoption story.

Recently, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, shared that the company might sell or transfer the rights to the XRP it holds in escrow accounts. This could affect how the token is distributed in the future and is now a key point to watch.

At the moment, technical indicators lean bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index sits at a neutral level. Even so, the XRP price prediction remains optimistic, with analysts suggesting a possible price target of around $3.05 by early 2026.

Bitcoin market update

Bitcoin has gained 2.50% this week, a smaller rise compared to the rest of the market. The recent move by Germany’s AfD party to propose a national Bitcoin reserve shows that some governments are beginning to treat BTC as a key strategic asset, not just a digital currency.

From a technical view, Bitcoin’s sentiment is bearish, while both the Fear & Greed Index and RSI are neutral, showing that the market is in a balanced position. Forecasts point to a steady climb toward around $116,276 by late 2025.

At this stage, Bitcoin has matured into a stable, strategic asset, but its days of massive, 100x-style growth are likely in the past.

Final thoughts

The German AfD’s motion marks a major step in crypto’s growth, especially for Bitcoin. But the real potential now lies in early projects that are still in their growth phase.

DeepSnitch AI, which has already raised $478,000 and delivered 37% gains to early supporters, represents that kind of opportunity. It’s still on the ground floor, offering the kind of asymmetric upside that older coins can no longer match.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website to secure your presale position today.

FAQs

What is DeepSnitch AI’s SnitchFeed?

It is part of the 5 AI agents DeepSnitch AI plans to launch. However, it has already moved from prototype to a deployed intelligence layer.

How might Germany’s pro-Bitcoin stance affect the XRP price prediction?

A pro-Bitcoin move from a major economy like Germany can lift the mood across the whole crypto market and boost confidence around regulations.

What is the main driver of XRP institutional adoption?

XRP institutional adoption is primarily driven by its focus on cross-border payments.

Is the XRP future value outlook still strong, given its large market cap?

The XRP future value outlook can still be strong, with predictions pointing to potential appreciation. However, its large $157 billion market cap means that growth will likely be more measured.

How does DeepSnitch AI’s utility compare to the XRP long-term outlook?

DeepSnitch AI’s growth is tied to the expanding AI market and retail adoption, which could potentially occur on a faster timeline.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP Price Prediction: German Party’s Pro-Bitcoin Motion Stirs Market as DeepSnitch AI Aims for XRP-Level Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06959+2.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007543-8.33%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02863+3.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.006079-1.42%
COM
COM$0.006513+4.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02197-4.14%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17422-1.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.10279+1.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,476.32+1.71%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,682.67
$105,682.67$105,682.67

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.66
$3,544.66$3,544.66

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5569
$2.5569$2.5569

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.01
$168.01$168.01

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17972
$0.17972$0.17972

+0.27%