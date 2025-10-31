XRP, SOL, and ETH: Cryptocurrencies to Watch Ahead of FOMC Decision

Alvin Lang
Oct 30, 2025 18:08
As the FOMC meeting looms, XRP, SOL, and ETH present compelling opportunities for investors. Explore their potential amid market volatility and regulatory developments.
As cryptocurrency enthusiasts keenly await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, market participants are eyeing potential interest rate cuts that could impact digital assets significantly. The anticipation of such economic shifts has put the spotlight on several cryptocurrencies, notably Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH), which are poised for potential gains, according to CryptoNews.
Ripple (XRP): Aiming for Global Payment Supremacy
Ripple’s XRP token continues to be a cornerstone in the global payments landscape. With its fast and cost-effective transaction capabilities, XRP seeks to outshine traditional systems like SWIFT. The token has maintained its status as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap exceeding $158 billion, supported by partnerships with major financial institutions and the UN Capital Development Fund. Ripple’s recent launch of its stablecoin, RLUSD, further underscores its ambitions in the stablecoin market.
Over the past year, XRP has experienced a remarkable 406% increase, reaching a seven-year high of $3.65 in July. Analysts suggest that favorable regulatory developments and potential ETF approvals could drive XRP’s value into the $5–$10 range.
Solana (SOL): Challenging Ethereum’s Dominance
Solana, known for its high-performance blockchain, has continued to capture investor attention. With a market capitalization of $110 billion and a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $12 billion, Solana’s growth trajectory remains robust. The recent introduction of Solana ETFs by Grayscale and Bitwise on the New York Stock Exchange could attract substantial institutional investment, mirroring the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.
Solana’s price has rebounded from lows near $100 to approximately $200, with technical indicators suggesting a potential rally. Analysts predict that with continued momentum and regulatory clarity, SOL could revisit its previous high of $293.31, with the possibility of reaching $500 or even $1,000.
Ethereum (ETH): The Backbone of Decentralized Finance
Ethereum remains a pivotal player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, particularly in smart contracts and decentralized finance (DeFi). With a market cap around $485 billion and a TVL of $87 billion, Ethereum is deeply integrated into Web3 applications. The network’s upcoming upgrades and the potential for regulated spot ETFs have generated optimism, with some traders forecasting ETH to hit $10,000 by the year’s end.
Ethereum has shown resilience, breaking out of a falling wedge pattern earlier this year and rallying from $1,800 to $2,412 in May. Continued institutional interest and regulatory advancements could further bolster its growth.
As the FOMC meeting unfolds, the cryptocurrency market awaits potential catalysts that could drive these digital assets to new heights. Investors and analysts alike will be closely monitoring developments to gauge their impact on the broader crypto landscape.
