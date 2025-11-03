At Smartcon 2025, XSwap introduced its Token Creation Platform (TCP) in partnership with Chainlink and Base, enabling the creation of cross-chain tokens in seconds through a no-code system designed to streamline blockchain interoperability. Chainlink and Base Power XSwap’s Cross-Chain Token Tool XSwap revealed its Token Creation Platform (TCP) during SmartCon 2025, in partnership with Chainlink […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xswap-chainlink-and-base-unveil-token-creation-platform-at-smartcon-2025/