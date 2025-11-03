XSwap Launches No-Code Token Creator on Base with Chainlink CCIP

XSwap launched its Token Creation Platform (TCP) on Nov. 3, 2025, ahead of SmartCon 2025 in New York, in partnership with Chainlink and Base. The platform allows users to create cross-chain tokens through a no-code interface. The company said the launch addresses fragmentation in the token-launch market.

Platform Features and Technical Integration

TCP uses Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and deploys tokens on the Base Layer-2 network by default, according to the company’s announcement. XSwap CEO CJ said the platform was designed for ease of use. Chainlink Labs’ Sam Friedman said CCIP reduces complexity in cross-chain development.

Creators receive a 0.6% share of trading activity from tokens launched on TCP. Projects that meet undisclosed graduation criteria may receive a $1,000 grant. The platform uses XSWAP as its liquidity token for newly created assets.

The announcement and project documentation do not specify user fees for creating tokens on TCP. XSwap claimed the token-launch market has generated billions in value but remains fragmented across isolated blockchain ecosystems.

The platform will support additional blockchain networks beyond Base, but hasn’t yet named specific chains or provided a timeline.

Competition and Market Context

TCP enters a competitive memecoin launchpad market where BNB Chain’s four.meme currently leads in revenue metrics. Four.meme has generated $525.92 million in annualized fees with $4.162 billion in 30-day DEX volume, according to DeFi Llama data.

The platform launched in mid-2024 and has facilitated over 52,000 token creations. Four.meme charges 0.01 BNB per token launch and automatically migrates tokens to PancakeSwap after reaching 18 BNB in its bonding curve.

Pump.fun, which operates on Solana, has processed over 4.2 million token launches and generated $322.4 million in annualized fees with $2.185 billion in 30-day DEX volume. The platform launched its own DEX called PumpSwap in March 2025, eliminating its 6 SOL migration fee and adding creator revenue sharing.

Pump.fun’s $PUMP token has a market cap of $1.466 billion. The two platforms have traded leadership positions throughout 2025, with four.meme briefly surpassing Pump.fun in daily revenue in October before momentum shifted between the platforms.

The TCP launch follows XSwap’s October 2025 partnership with Chainlink and Mastercard to connect traditional payment systems to blockchain-based swaps through Swapper Finance.

The announcement came one day before SmartCon 2025, where Chainlink typically unveils partnerships. Chainlink has expanded into institutional adoption for real-world asset tokenization.

Base, meanwhile, faces ongoing speculation about a potential native token launch. TCP adds to Base’s expanding application ecosystem, which includes meme coin projects and decentralized finance protocols.

