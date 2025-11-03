YieldBasis, Lorenzo Protocol, and Avantis Dominate Top DeFi Projects in TVL Spike

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is seeing a significant spike in overall capital deployment. In this respect, YieldBasis ($YB), Lorenzo Protocol ($BANK), and Avantis ($AVNT) have become the leading DeFi projects when it comes to 1-month total value locked (TVL) change. As per the data from Phoenix Group, a well-known crypto analytics provider, Goldfinch ($GFI), Radiant Capital ($RDNT), Polymarket ($POLY), and Chainflip ($FLIP) are also the top projects in terms of TVL. This massive growth denotes the rising market sentiment and broader adoption across diverse crypto sectors.

YieldBasis Leads DeFi Projects with Stunning 388% TVL Growth over 30 Days

Specifically, YieldBasis ($YB) is the 1st among the top ten DeFi projects in line with 1-month change in TVL. Hence, it has witnessed a staggering 388% increase in its TVL over thirty days, which has reached the $146.7M mark. At the same time, its market capitalization of $51.6M. After that, the 2nd position is occupied by Lorenzo Protocol ($BANK), which has gone through a 144% rise as its TVL has attained the $93.5M mark.

Subsequently, Avantis ($AVNT) is the 3rd top DeFi player on the list of monthly TVL change. Particularly, its TVL has experienced a 112% jump, claiming the $118.6M spot. Following that, Goldfinch ($GFI) has also noted a 71.3% growth in TVL. As a result, it now accounts for a $783.9M in total value locked.

The next name on the list is Radiant Capital ($RDNT), which has seen a 59.6% increase in its TVL. Due to this, it is now sitting at $7.0M in TVL. In addition to this, Polymarket ($POLY) has gained the 6th place among the key DeFi projects according to the 1-month TVL change. Thus, with a 50.8% upsurge over the past 30 days, $POLY’s TVL has touched the $242.9M mark.

Hyperliquid Bottoms List with Double-Digit Monthly TVL Rise of 21.2%

Moving on, Chainflip ($FLIP) now has a TVL of almost $14.1M. This takes into account a 27.4% increase over 30 days. Along with that, Notional Finance ($NOTE) and Quickswap’s ($QUICK) TVLs have surged by 26.9% and 26.1% in the meantime. Concluding the top-10 list of Phoenix Group, Hyperliquid ($HYPE) has gained a 21.2% jump in TVL, attaining the figure of $744.4M in TVL.

