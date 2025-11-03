You’ll Regret Skipping Ozak AI Before It Jumps to $0.014 — The $4.26M Momentum Is Proof It’s the Next Big Crypto Winner

Ozak AI is one of the fastest-rising early-stage cryptocurrencies. Investors are rushing to secure the tokens at its presale. The token is priced at $0.012 at the presale, and the next presale price is $0.014. From the initial stage of launch, the token is priced at $0.001, and during phase 6, the token reached the price of 0.012 with a 1,100% growth. The next presale has been announced with a price of $0.014. From the presale phase 6 to the next phase, the token is increased to 16.67%. Ozak AI’s core technology consists of AI-powered prediction agents, which are capable of analyzing blockchain and off-chain data in real time. Many investors are entering the presale as the supply of the tokens gets limited, so the price in the next phase increases. Here are some facts about why this token is growing fast.

Ozak AI’s Tokenomics & Presale Momentum Point to Its Next Big Move

The project’s structured tokenomics and transparency enable it to achieve the presale goals quickly. Currently, the $OZ token presale is live in its 6th phase with the price of $0.012 per token. This is the best time to buy the token at an early low price. The presale phases show the gradual growth and potential of the token. So far, 988 million $OZ tokens have already been sold, raising over $4.26 million in presale funding.

The Ozak AI token has been allocated perfectly. The total supply is 10 billion OZ tokens. 30% of the total supply has been allocated for presale. 10% for liquidity and for the team each. 30% for the ecosystem and community. 20% for the future reserve.

The Technology Behind Ozak AI’s Market Advantage

The Ozak AI is not a meme-based or altcoin; it has important features backed by its projects.

Predictive AI Models: Advanced machine learning (TCNs, transformers, and hybrid deep learning) can predict financial markets.

Ozak Streaming Network (OSN): real-time processing and routing for clearer market trends faster than anyone.

Smart Contract Execution Layer: This automated trade layer, which runs on top of the Ozak chain state machine, is not only scalable but also cheap and efficient for contract execution

Ozak Data Vaults: Secure storage for data that is encrypted with fast access to large financial datasets.

Prediction Agents (PAs): Personally generated AI models that give you a forecast and financial insights for your needs.

The Ozak AI smart contracts and presale infrastructure have gone through several security audits by the largest security firms, CertiK and Sherlock. These audit firms maintain Ozak AI to give a secure platform for the users.

Missing the Early Presale: How Waiting Costs Investors Big Profits

Presale Phase 5 at $0.010

Early investors bought at $0.010

If $1000 invested = 1000 / 0.010 = 100,000 OZ Tokens

Presale Phase 6 at $0.012 (current phase)

Investor buys at $0.012.

$1000 / 0.012 = 83,333 OZ Tokens

Next Presale Phase at $0.014

Value of early investor (bought at $0.010) → 100,000 × 0.014 = $1,400

Value of later investor (bought at $0.012) → 83,333 × 0.014 = $1,166.66

Missed Profit Comparison

Early investor → $1,400 − $1,000 = $400 profit (40%)

Later investor → $1,166.66 − $1,000 = $166.66 profit (16.7%)

The investors who are going to miss the phase 6 which loses the profit of 16.7% if the token enters the next phase.

Partnership growth

The recent partnership with WatchAI and AlxBlocks has built more trust among the investors.

WatchAI – Ozark AI’s fast prediction agents are now teamed up with WachAI to make sure trades and AI actions are safe and trustworthy. This partnership helps AI work automatically without scams, supports multiple blockchains, and gives more reliable predictions.

AlxBlocks – Ozak AI’s fast Prediction Agents are now working with AIxBlock’s platform, making it easier and cheaper to train AI and automate trading tasks. Developers and traders can build, use, and earn from AI tools safely and efficiently.

Final View

The Ozak AI has already shown the early momentum with a $4.26M in funding, and the investors have already positioned themselves in a current presale phase at $0.012 to massively gain from the tokens’ presale growth. The combination of strong tokenomics, growing market interest, and limited supply positions Ozak AI as a great opportunity for both short-term gains and long-term growth. Early adoption remains key for turning small investments into huge returns.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.