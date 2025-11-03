Zcash ECC reveals ambitious Q4 plans amid 45% ZEC price rally

Electric Coin Co. (ECC), the firm behind Zcash and the Zashi wallet, has released its roadmap for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Summary ECC’s Q4 plan targets Zashi privacy upgrades and multisig wallet integration.

Zcash hits $409, soaring over 970% in a year amid growing shielded supply.

Roadmap focuses on reducing tech debt, improving privacy, and dev fund security.

The announcement comes amid a surge in the privacy-oriented token’s shielded supply and price.

ZEC (ZEC) is trading at $409 and has posted a 225.9% gain over the past 30 days. The token has also climbed 971.1% over the past year, with a 41.3% increase in the last seven days alone.

ECC focuses on privacy improvements and technical debt

ECC’s roadmap lists four key priorities for Q4 2025. The company plans to add ephemeral addresses for every swap to ZEC using the multichain NEAR Intents protocol.

Users will receive a new transparent address after their current address receives funds.

The roadmap includes support for resyncing Keystone hardware wallet devices. ECC will also enable Pay-to-Script-Hash (P2SH) multisig wallets in Keystone.

The company plans to use one such multisig wallet to manage Zcash developer funds.

“This quarter, ECC’s focus is on reducing technical debt, improving privacy and usability for Zashi users, and ensuring smooth dev fund management,” the firm’s announcement states.

ECC added that market conditions and other factors will impact company revenue. “We will re-tune our approach, refocus our efforts, and step on the gas,” the firm wrote.

Zashi updates drive privacy features

The Q4 priorities build on recent Zashi developments. The wallet launched a decentralized off-ramp for shielded ZEC on Aug. 28. A decentralized on-ramp called “Swaps” went live on Oct. 1.

ECC temporarily disabled the Coinbase on-ramp after the exchange introduced a new session token requirement. The company viewed the change as privacy-unfriendly.

Zcash’s shielded supply has grown alongside the price rally. The token’s performance over the past 30 days marks one of the strongest periods in recent history.

The 971.1% one-year gain places ZEC among the top-performing privacy coins in the sector.