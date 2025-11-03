BursaDEX+
Zerohash mica licence could unlock EU stablecoin rails; assess regulatory impact as Mastercard chatter grows.Zerohash mica licence could unlock EU stablecoin rails; assess regulatory impact as Mastercard chatter grows.

Zerohash MiCA Licence Signals 3 Things to Watch in Q4 2025

Oleh: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/03 20:06

The reported zerohash mica licence puts Zerohash at the centre of Europe’s push to bring Stablecoin(s) into regulated finance, potentially enabling licensed stablecoin rails across the EEA.

What does the Zerohash MiCA licence mean for stablecoin infrastructure in Europe? In brief,

Background — Zerohash MiCA licence as a mica stablecoin firm

On 3 November 2025 reporting tied the application to a broader shift in europe stablecoin regulation under MiCA. The company’s claim to be the first MiCA-authorised stablecoin infrastructure firm has circulated but awaits formal regulator confirmation.

How will regulated stablecoin services change and affect banks?

MiCA-grade authorisation would create clearer compliance pathways for banks and fintechs, helping banks stablecoin integration work through custody, reserve and audit requirements.

If verified, regulated stablecoin services could reduce legal fragmentation and speed commercial adoption across payment rails.

Could the Zerohash MiCA licence spur Mastercard acquisition interest?

Early reports and valuation

Industry sources have linked the licence news to takeover chatter; a persistent figure in market reporting values the potential interest at $2 billion.

As Reuters put it, “Mastercard is poised to buy crypto firm Zerohash for nearly $2 billion,” although no binding offer has been made public yet — see the Reuters report for details: Reuters.

Note: what to watch next

Watch for official filings, regulator confirmation and disclosures from counterparties before treating acquisition talk as factual. For legal context on obligations and thresholds under MiCA, consult the EU Commission MiCA guidance: EU Commission MiCA.

If confirmed the licence would materially lower regulatory uncertainty for stablecoin infrastructure in the EEA and could accelerate partnerships between licensed operators and incumbents such as Mastercard, but market participants should await regulator statements and filings before concluding on commercial outcomes.

