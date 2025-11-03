BursaDEX+
The post ZKsync (ZK) Price: Token Surges 50% After Vitalik Buterin Endorsement and Atlas Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.

ZKsync (ZK) Price: Token Surges 50% After Vitalik Buterin Endorsement and Atlas Upgrade

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 03:18
TLDR

  • ZKsync’s ZK token jumped over 50% on Saturday, rising from nearly $0.03 to $0.045 after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin endorsed a ZKsync post and praised the project’s contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem.
  • The price surge followed the launch of the Atlas upgrade, which adds a new high-performance sequencer capable of processing up to 30,000 transactions per second with full Ethereum compatibility.
  • Atlas introduces Airbender, a system that enables one-second finality for near-instant transaction settlement and fast cross-chain operations.
  • Buterin called ZKsync’s work “underrated and valuable” in the Ethereum ecosystem and said he looks forward to upcoming new features from the project.
  • The upgrade aims to make ZKsync suitable for enterprise and institutional use cases including payments, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements.

ZKsync’s ZK token experienced a sharp price increase on Saturday, climbing over 50% in value. The token rose from approximately $0.03 to $0.045 following public support from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

The price movement came after Buterin endorsed a ZKsync post on social media. The post described Ethereum as “incorruptible” and discussed the network’s role in the ecosystem.

The Ethereum co-founder added that he looks forward to new features from ZKsync. His comments appeared to resonate with traders and investors in the market.

The endorsement came shortly after ZKsync launched its Atlas upgrade. The upgrade represents a major technical improvement to the ZK Stack infrastructure.

Matter Labs developed the Atlas upgrade for the ZKsync network. The company designed it to enhance the platform’s capabilities for enterprise and institutional users.

New Performance Capabilities

The Atlas upgrade introduces a new high-performance sequencer to the network. This sequencer can process up to 30,000 transactions per second according to the development team.

The upgrade maintains full compatibility with Ethereum. This means applications built for Ethereum can work on ZKsync without major changes.

Atlas includes a component called Airbender. This system provides quick transaction confirmations and enables fast cross-border settlement.

The upgrade delivers one-second finality for transactions. This allows near-instant settlement compared to longer wait times on other networks.

Transaction fees on the upgraded network approach near-zero levels. This makes the platform more accessible for frequent transactions and smaller value transfers.

Enterprise Applications

The Atlas upgrade targets use cases in payments and financial services. The system can handle tokenized assets across different blockchain networks.

Cross-border settlements represent another key application. The upgrade’s speed and low costs make it suitable for international payment processing.

ZKsync co-founder Alex wrote about the upgrade’s impact on the network. He explained that Atlas transforms Ethereum into a main capital hub for ZKsync operations.

Alex noted that the upgrade brings over 15,000 transactions per second in practice. He emphasized that these performance numbers represent only part of the overall improvements.

The upgrade enables layer-2 networks to access more functionality. It connects layer-1 and layer-2 liquidity directly, reducing fragmentation between different parts of the Ethereum ecosystem.

The system uses zero-knowledge proof technology to maintain security. This approach allows the network to process transactions quickly while preserving the security guarantees of the Ethereum mainnet.

