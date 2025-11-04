Zohran Mamdani’s Tax Plan Raises More Questions Than Answers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks as he joins striking members of the Teamsters Local 210 outside of the Perrigo Company on September 15, 2025 in New York City. Zohran, Assemblymember Amanda Septimo and State Senator Rivera joined Teamsters Local 210 and 175 Perrigo workers who have been on strike since September 2 calling for fair pay, secure retirement funding, and protections against forced weekend work without overtime pay. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani is the odds-on favorite to become the next mayor of New York City, a prominent position within the political landscape. He is largely expected to win due, in part, to his embrace of a socialist-leaning agenda that revolves around raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for more social services for all. The only problem is that his policies for raising these funds tend to be based on statements that may lack merit or realism. As New Yorkers head to the polls tomorrow, they will need to decide if they buy into his vision, even if it is unclear whether he has a plausible path for bringing that vision to fruition. This article digs into statements from his own publicly available tax platform to highlight some of the biggest concerns.

“Our state corporate tax rate is lower than all our neighboring states—New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Rhode Island, and even New Hampshire.”

Mamdani’s statement is factually correct in that New York levies a state corporate income tax of 7.25%, which is less than some of the states he picked as examples (Rhode Island actually only levies a 7% corporate income tax, which is less than New York).

However, if we were to expand that circle slightly further, we would see that New York has among the highest corporate income tax rates in the country. For instance, fellow East Coast business hubs of Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida have corporate tax rates ranging from 2.25% to 6%. Furthermore, New York’s 7.25% is well in line with most of the northeast states and West Coast states. Making it seem as though New York City is giving corporations a discount is misleading, at best.

Mamdani’s tax platform clearly illustrates a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, which would make it the most expensive tax state for corporations to operate in the U.S. Like individuals, corporations are mobile, as seen with 18 Fortune 500 companies between 2018 and 2023 fleeing the high corporate tax rate states of California, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, to more financially beneficial states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia, according to Visual Capitalist.

His tax plan does not account for companies choosing to move operations outside of New York City. More concerning, his tax plan does not consider that if some of these companies were to leave, they would also take many jobs with them. As these corporate jobs are often high-paying, they can have a significant negative impact on New York City tax revenues.

Mamdani’s basis of comparison of New York state corporate income taxes with just the corporate income taxes of the states immediately surrounding New York not only includes one factually incorrect comparison, but it also does not consider the bigger picture of how companies can shift within the U.S.

“The Mamdani administration will champion an increase of the top corporate tax rate to 11.5 percent—the same rate as New Jersey—which will raise $5 billion per year…. It will champion a 2 percent tax on all incomes over $1 million, which raises $4 billion.”

Not only does Mamdani’s platform not provide any mathematical support for where the $5 billion and $4 billion come from (a point that I highlighted in a prior Forbes contributor article), it is also unclear what jurisdiction he has over making such wide-scale changes. The same tax platform has been available on his website since he won the Democratic nomination in June. Despite some constant criticism of the platform lacking substance, no updates have been made, and it is unclear if these ambitious tax revenue increases of nearly 10% can come to fruition.

Even beyond whether the numbers would add up, there is a question of whether Mamdani has the authority to raise taxes as much as he claims. Typically, raising the corporate tax rate or individual income tax rates is spearheaded at the state level by the Governor (Kathy Hochul) and passed by the New York legislature. However, Hochul criticized Mamdani’s plans, saying he will drive New Yorkers to leave the state, according to PIX 11, leading to questions as to whether the state-level politicians will be receptive to such a large tax increase.

Whether or not New Yorkers leave is a clear issue of concern facing Mamdani. However, the bigger issue might be that he does not appear to have the support of the New York state officials in implementing his agenda.

“As the city’s economy grows, the city’s revenues naturally grow another $2-3 billion.”

When considering a 2025 budget of $90 billion, it is reasonable to expect the tax collections to grow around $2-3 billion annually. Most notably, this is due to inflation, which increases wages and spending annually. However, what is missing from Mamdani’s tax plan is the notion that inflation increases the tax revenues and the New York City government expenditures equally. Put differently, while some of the increased tax revenues could be due to growth, it is more likely to be due to inflationary pressures.

The reason why this idea is important is that Mamdani’s platform sells the idea that these policies will lead to an inflow of taxpayers who will contribute to the economy and grow the tax base. Rolling Stone recently commented that if the New York wealthy get taxed at a higher rate, then they will stay, an idea that plays directly into Mamdani’s expected outcomes.

However, one key issue with the Rolling Stone article is that there is little to no causal evidence to support that the wealthy do not move when facing higher tax burdens. In fact, in a Forbes contributor article, I highlight a large swath of academic literature that tests research questions related to whether taxpayers relocate due to tax burdens. The clear consensus of this literature, which employs advanced analytics and generates causal evidence, is that the wealthy do, in fact, leave when facing higher tax burdens.

The reason why this is important is that the wealthy contribute significantly to the underlying New York City tax revenues. For instance, if a wealthy taxpayer pays $500,000 in New York City taxes, and lower-income taxpayers only pay $1,000, if that wealthy person leaves the city, it would take 500 lower-income taxpayers to replace that lost revenue.

Potentially more concerning for New York City is that the notion of capital flight is likely to be a bigger concern when the tax is being levied at a city-level against wealthy taxpayers. Many of these targeted taxpayers already own other properties and have connections to lawyers and accountants (potentially even a team of them) to help manage their finances. Given this, it is plausible that the wealthy can use their resources to appear to no longer be a New York City resident, even if it means they are still spending significant time in the city.

As the New York Times reports, Zohran Mamdani has a large lead in the latest polls, and it appears to be his race to lose for New York City Mayor. His vision is novel, and many are hopeful for the promises he says he will deliver, such as free childcare, free transportation, higher minimum wages, and rent-controlled housing. However, these programs have large price tags, and it is, at best, unclear if he can raise enough revenues to meet these costs. What New Yorkers will need to decide is if they believe in his vision enough to endure the uncertainty as to how he will pay for it all.