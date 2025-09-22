Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Crypto Market Heats Up: Analysts Tip One Hidden Coin to Outperform Ethereum With 800% Gains
The post Crypto Market Heats Up: Analysts Tip One Hidden Coin to Outperform Ethereum With 800% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crucial phase for the crypto market as institutional money and retail players exhibit strengthening momentum. Ethereum is still dominating discussions, especially with its importance to DeFi and NFTs, but analysts are starting to suggest the most explosive gains in 2025 are likely not from ETH. One ‘hidden coin’ getting a lot of attention for its security, scarcity and cultural relevance is MAGACOIN FINANCE. According to top predictions, this altcoin is set for 800% gains in the near future. Ethereum’s Market Context Ethereum has long been regarded as the standard for smart contract platforms. Thousands of decentralized applications run on it, with billions of dollars’ worth of total value locked, and it is the platform of choice for developers building on Web3. The sector’s undisputed leader, but faced with scaling hurdles, regulatory questions, and Layer-2 competition, growth rates are slowing down the ecosystem. As Ethereum is part of almost every crypto portfolio, it is normally not capable of achieving 10x or higher returns, given its market cap size. Investors looking for exponential growth are now focusing on low-cap tokens as they can grow faster from a low base. Here’s where MAGACOIN FINANCE comes into play as a favorite amongst analysts. Analyst Make Case for Fast Rising Altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly established itself as a hidden gem by granting the kind of fundamentals the investors now require after years of speculative projects. Its unique ecosystem and double audited smart contracts means investors can trust that the token is genuine and has long-term viability. Furthermore MAGACOIN FINANCE is unique in its ownership structure. MAGACOIN FINANCE is not controlled by a VC, unlike other projects that are VC-dominated. This puts the community at the heart of the development process, leading to a more organic growth path. According to analysts, the model reflects…
NEAR
$2.905
-2.74%
TRUST
$0.000475
-4.44%
PLAY
$0.03916
-6.47%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:25
Kongsi
Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Announces Resignation
PANews reported on September 23rd that Sol Strategies (formerly Cypherpunk Holdings ) CEO Leah Wald has announced her resignation , according to The Block. Wald joined the company in July 2024 and led its transformation into one of the first publicly traded companies with Solana as its core asset. During this period, she sold her stake in Animoca Brands and her Bitcoin holdings to focus on purchasing Sol and investing in the Solana ecosystem. The company currently holds over 435,000 Sol , valued at approximately US$89 million. Chief Strategy Officer Michael Hubbard will serve as interim CEO . Sol Strategies recently received approval for a cross-listing on the Nasdaq, and its validator node business has surpassed CAD$1 billion in assets under custody .
1
$0.016091
+80.81%
SOL
$215.14
-7.31%
CROSS
$0.23289
-13.77%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 08:18
Kongsi
Bakkt shares surge 40% as Mike Alfred joins board of directors
PANews reported on September 23rd that Bakkt Holdings announced that crypto industry veteran Mike Alfred has joined its board of directors. This news sent Bakkt's stock price soaring by over 40% . Alfred previously founded Digital Assets Data , which was acquired by New York Digital Investment Group. He is currently a managing partner at Alpine Fox and serves on the board of directors of Bitcoin mining company Iren . Bakkt previously planned to raise up to $ 1 billion in equity and debt financing for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.
1
$0.016091
+80.81%
FOX
$0.02623
-2.63%
DEBT
$0.00117
+2.12%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 08:14
Kongsi
XRP DeFi Expansion Advances With Tokenized Yield Product Offering up to 8%
The post XRP DeFi Expansion Advances With Tokenized Yield Product Offering up to 8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is breaking new ground in decentralized finance as a cutting-edge yield-generating token product launches, unlocking massive utility for token holders. XRP Ecosystem Gains Momentum With Midas’ Launch of mXRP Token on Axelar XRP’s ecosystem is expanding into decentralized finance (DeFi) with the introduction of mXRP, a tokenized yield product targeting estimated annual returns of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-defi-expansion-advances-with-tokenized-yield-product-offering-up-to-8/
XRP
$2.8448
-1.99%
DEFI
$0.001717
-5.34%
TOKEN
$0.01192
-6.65%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:07
Kongsi
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million in Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit from Coinbase Prime
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced it had secured a $ 100 million Bitcoin-collateralized credit line from Coinbase Prime . CleanSpark stated it will use the credit to expand its energy assets, expand Bitcoin mining, and invest in high-performance computing ( HPC ) operations. The company claims this move avoids the need to sell Bitcoin or issue additional shares, achieving non-dilutive financing and increasing shareholder value.
MOVE
$0.1134
-8.02%
LINE
$0.0000351
-17.79%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 08:03
Kongsi
AVAX Treasury Company AgriFORCE Changes Name to AVAX One
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, AgriFORCE announced its rebranding to AVAX One , aiming to raise $ 550 million and become the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated solely to acquiring Avalanche ( AVAX ) tokens. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital , will chair the company's strategic advisory board, while Matt Zhang, founder of Hivemind Capital , will serve as chairman of the board. The company aims to accumulate over $700 million in AVAX tokens while continuing to operate its existing energy infrastructure business.
AVAX
$34.3
+7.52%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 08:03
Kongsi
SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50
The post SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sei’s DeFi TVL grew 68%, reaching $600M, highlighting strong market growth in Q2 2025. Price tested key support levels at $0.25–$0.27, with resistance between $0.35–$0.50. Despite price fluctuations, Sei maintains a market cap of $1.94 billion with strong trading volume. SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50 Resistance Sei Network has recently seen a notable increase in its DeFi ecosystem, reaching an all-time high in total value locked (TVL). According to reports, the platform’s TVL surpassed $600 million in Q2, reflecting robust growth in its decentralized finance space. This surge in TVL underscores Sei’s growing presence in the DeFi sector, positioning it as an emerging player in the blockchain space. Sei’s Price Action and Key Support Zones Sei’s price is hovering around $0.29, a critical zone for traders. Tanaka noted that this area has been tested enough times to give confidence. The price is currently near a key support level, which has been tested multiple times this year. Strong support levels are seen around $0.25 to $0.27, where Sei has previously bounced in 2025. If the price maintains above $0.27, the market structure could remain favorable for accumulation. Support Levels | Source: X However, losing the $0.27 level might push the price down to $0.20, making it essential for investors to monitor these levels closely. Immediate resistance is found between $0.35 and $0.38, with a stronger resistance zone around $0.50. Explosive Growth in DeFi TVL The latest reports reveal that Sei’s DeFi ecosystem grew by 68% during the second quarter. This growth has helped boost the platform’s total value, which is locked at over $600 million, marking a significant achievement for Sei in a competitive market. The rise in TVL indicates increasing trust in Sei’s decentralized finance offerings. The growing user base is a positive…
NEAR
$2.905
-2.74%
1
$0.016091
+80.81%
SEI
$0.2866
-5.63%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:50
Kongsi
Tether denies reports it ditched $500M crypto project in Uruguay
Tether said reports that it has exited Uruguay “do not accurately reflect the situation” and the local mining operator is working with the government to “resolve friction.” Stablecoin issuer Tether has denied widespread local media reports that it is exiting Uruguay over a $4.8 million debt dispute with one of the country’s state-owned electricity entities.According to local news source Telemundo, Tether abandoned its crypto mining operations and future plans after the National Administration of Power Plants and Electric Transmissions (UTE) unplugged power at its facilities for failing to pay a $2 million electricity bill for May.It also reported that Tether also owed around $2.8 million for other local projects, bringing its total liabilities to roughly $4.8 million, excluding fines and surcharges, Telemundo said on Saturday, citing fellow local news outlet Busqueda, which first reported the news two days earlier.Read more
MORE
$0.08428
-4.58%
DEBT
$0.00117
+2.12%
MAY
$0.0396
-6.66%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 07:09
Kongsi
Solana whales make massive $836 mln move – Upside to $260 IF…
Solana faces rising whale inflows and weakening activity as traders eye a $260 rebound.
MOVE
$0.1134
-8.02%
MLN
$7.176
-5.76%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 07:00
Kongsi
Crypto.com Denies Report Of Undisclosed Data Breach, Calls It ‘Misinformation’
Non-fungible token collections are transforming numerous sectors by creating verifiable digital ownership, enabling new business models, and enhancing transparency and traceability through blockchain technology. In [...]
TOKEN
$0.01192
-6.65%
COM
$0.01717
-1.18%
Kongsi
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/22 23:03
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.