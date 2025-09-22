2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Vitalik Buterin: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment’

Vitalik Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could serve that as Ethereum’s “Google moment,” creating stable long-term value and aligning with the network’s cultural ethos. Analysts suggesting this shift could push ETH’s price higher, with potential 20–50% upside in the next year if adoption grows and global savings markets are tapped. In line with Crypto News Flash [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/22 18:31
Low-Risk DeFi: Ethereum’s Next Google Search Moment

Vitalik Buterin views low-risk DeFi as a stable source of income in Ethereum, much like Google Search in the Google ecosystem funding. Decentralized finance (DeFi) involves low-risk strategies that may be the solution to the sustainability of Ethereum in the future.  Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin likens it to the search engine at Google that has […] The post Low-Risk DeFi: Ethereum’s Next Google Search Moment appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:30
Best Crypto To Buy Now Is New Altcoin Remittix Over Ethereum & Solana In September

Ethereum and Solana stay strong, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK audit, CEX listings, and real-world remittance utility make RTX the best crypto to buy now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:30
The Stock on Life Support: Solana, Treasuries, and Late Capitalism

Helius Medical Technologies was supposed to pioneer treatments for damaged nervous systems. Instead, it’s their Nasdaq ticker that…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:27
Layer Brett vs XRP and Cardano: Why LBRETT Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 100x Profits

XRP and ADA stay steady, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 660% APY staking, and 100x profit forecasts make it the top crypto pick for 2025’s breakout run.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:20
Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum

The post Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 22 September 2025 | 13:15 Ronin Network is making a bold attempt to tighten the market for its native token. Starting September 29, the team will liquidate its Ethereum and USDC reserves and use the proceeds – more than $4 million – to scoop up RON from the open market. The plan means a significant share of the treasury’s value, most of which is wrapped Ether, will be converted directly into the network’s own coin. Roughly 1.3% of all RON currently in circulation could be removed this way. With 693 million tokens already trading out of a capped supply of 1 billion, the buyback has the potential to influence market dynamics for a token now priced around $0.48 and valued at roughly $356 million. Why the Treasury Is Buying Its Own Coin According to the project’s developers, the goal isn’t just to lift prices — it’s to tighten the relationship between the treasury, builders, and the community as Ronin repositions itself as a gaming-focused layer-2 network on Ethereum. Fees collected from the Katana DEX, Ronin Market, and Ronin Name Service over several years built up the current war chest, and those funds will now be redirected to reinforce RON’s place at the center of the ecosystem. A Comeback Story With Challenges The timing is notable. Just a month ago, Ronin declared it was returning to Ethereum’s orbit as an L2 solution, reversing its original decision to split off into a sidechain back in 2021. That move was meant to help Axie Infinity players escape Ethereum’s high fees and slow speeds, but the experiment was overshadowed by the 2022 bridge hack that cost the network more than $600 million — still one of the largest exploits in crypto history. Since that breach, total value locked on Ronin has collapsed from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:15
Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East

The post Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Bitcoin flows shift from U.S. to Asia as Korean exchanges maintain strong price premiums Asian equity markets outperform Europe, attracting capital and driving regional market strength APAC crypto volume jumps 69%, while Europe and MENA report yearly declines in activity Bitcoin’s global trading activity is undergoing a clear shift, with liquidity flowing away from U.S. exchanges and toward Asian markets. CryptoQuant’s Exchange Reserve Ratio shows U.S.-based reserves dropping sharply through 2025, reaching around -0.24. Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio (U.S vs. Off-Shore) | Source : CryptoQuant This trend reflects sustained BTC outflows from U.S. exchanges, even as prices remain near $115,500. At the same time, Korean exchanges continue to post significant premiums, confirming stronger regional demand. Bitcoin Korea Premium Index | Source : CryptoQuant The Korea Premium Index recorded spikes of 7–8% above global averages, underscoring persistent local buying pressure in Asia. Even during corrections, premiums stayed positive, suggesting Asia’s growing influence on global Bitcoin price action. Broader Equity and Volume Data Confirm Capital Shift Toward Asia The shift is not limited to crypto markets, as global equity flows show a similar rebalancing from Europe to Asia-Pacific. Major European indices such as the DAX, FTSE MIB, and CAC 40 recorded monthly losses between -1.90% and -3.60%. In contrast, Asian markets outperformed with strong gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where major indices rose between 6% and 9%. China and Hong Kong also showed signs of recovery, despite short-term volatility. India and Indonesia posted steady growth, confirming broad investor confidence in Asia’s economic and market outlook. This divergence illustrates a shift in capital flows toward regions offering better growth and technological leadership. The pattern also supports the ongoing rise in Asian influence across financial markets, both in traditional finance and digital assets. Strong equity performance often correlates with increased participation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:02
EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered…

EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered Sustainable Food Ecosystem Singapore, September 19, 2025 — EGT (Eco Green Token), a revolutionary ecosystem for a fairer and more sustainable food system, today announced its mini-Asian tour, which includes participation in the renowned Token2049 Singapore and Korea Blockchain Week conferences. This tour marks a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, aiming to connect with key investors, media, and a community of users passionate about the future of&nbsp;food. EGT is pioneering a new era of food transparency through its innovative platform, which leverages blockchain and AI technologies. The company’s core technology, currently at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage, uses sensors and robots to ensure end-to-end traceability of food products from farm to fork. Each item receives a unique digital identifier, creating an immutable record on the blockchain that provides consumers with unprecedented insight into the origin, quality, and journey of their&nbsp;food. The company’s mobile application, a key component of the ecosystem, features a community marketplace where users can engage with the platform, reference products, share data, and earn EGT tokens as a reward. This model is designed to foster a global community dedicated to healthier, more transparent food systems, aligning with the exponential growth of the healthy and organic food&nbsp;market. EGT’s initial target markets are Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, where there is a growing consumer appetite for sustainable food practices and a readiness among producers to adopt new technologies. The EGT team, composed of experts in agriculture, biotech, blockchain, and AI, is uniquely positioned to drive this global&nbsp;shift. EGT welcomes investors and partners to reach out during their Asian Tour in Korea and Singapore. A featured ‘Startup Partner’ of VCC Demo Day (Token2049 Singapore Edition) hosted by Paradise Capital, the core team of EGT is a partner sponsor of the private VC-Investor yacht event held just a day before Token2049 Singapore officially kicks&nbsp;off. About EGT EGT is a blockchain and AI-powered ecosystem committed to creating a fairer and more sustainable food system. By connecting producers and consumers with unparalleled transparency, EGT empowers individuals to make informed choices about what they eat while rewarding community engagement. The company’s technology ensures full traceability from farm to fork, contributing to a healthier planet and healthier communities. Follow EGT on their official website and channels: EGT Website: https://ecogreentoken.com EGT on X: https://x.com/egt_official1 EGT Telegram Channel: https://t.me/EGTOfficial EGT Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ecogreentoken EGT Facebook: ​​https://www.facebook.com/people/Eco-Green-Token/61550281814935 EGT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/egt_official1/?igsh=MWxtbWpydmY2cGt0bA%3D%3D# EGT Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eco-green-token-egt-b66bb5278 Company Contact: [email protected], [email protected] EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Triple Witching and Crypto: What Today’s $5.3 Trillion Event Means for Bitcoin

Triple Witching Event brings $5.3 trillion in options expiration. I analyze how this massive traditional market event impacts crypto pricesContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes

Grayscale resubmits updated S-1 on Dogecoin ETF, NYSE Arca seeks amendments of Ethereum trust, raising crypto ETF buzz. Grayscale has made a significant move towards registering a Doge coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by filing an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC.  The filing seeks to change its closed-ended Dogecoin Trust to a spot […] The post Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
