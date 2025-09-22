2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Crypto Markets Shed Over $150 Billion Daily as Altcoins, Bitcoin Bleed Out: Market Watch

Crypto Markets Shed Over $150 Billion Daily as Altcoins, Bitcoin Bleed Out: Market Watch

The crypto market cap is below $4 trillion again.
Capverse
CAP$0,14044-3,05%
Kongsi
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 18:27
Kongsi
dYdX Clarification: The suspension of the wethDYDX cross-chain bridge was a decision made by community governance, not by the foundation alone.

dYdX Clarification: The suspension of the wethDYDX cross-chain bridge was a decision made by community governance, not by the foundation alone.

PANews reported on September 22nd that dYdX stated in its official blog that the dYdX community has recently expressed concerns about the discontinuation of support for the wethDYDX smart contract (referred to as the "cross-chain bridge"). Due to governance results, support for the cross-chain bridge officially ended in June 2025. The dYdX Foundation hopes to further clarify the governance process that led to this result and the role of the foundation in the ecosystem. Discontinuing support for the cross-chain bridge is a formal governance decision made by the dYdX community. Although the role of the foundation is to support governance, education, and coordination, it does not act as a liquidity provider or a unilateral decision-maker. Any subsequent actions must be initiated by the community itself to ensure that dYdX remains decentralized.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,05838-18,38%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23289-13,77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004851-2,45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 18:22
Kongsi
Ripple (XRP) Latest Updates: Why XRP Holders Are Betting Big on This New Viral Crypto in 2025

Ripple (XRP) Latest Updates: Why XRP Holders Are Betting Big on This New Viral Crypto in 2025

Ripple (XRP) has long been a divisive crypto asset.  First hailed as a cross-border payment bridge, XRP gained significant institutional ties.  Despite its intrinsic qualities, the coin has struggled with volatility, resistance zones, and momentum in 2025.  According to research, many XRP investors are considering alternatives, especially in the meme sector, where viral initiatives like [...]]]>
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,05838-18,38%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23289-13,77%
XRP
XRP$2,8447-2,00%
Kongsi
Crypto News Flash2025/09/22 18:20
Kongsi
Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice

Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice

A big part of trading success is knowing when to exit. Two key tools for this are Take Profit and Trailing Stop&nbsp;orders. Take Profit (TP) 💵 closes your trade once your profit target is&nbsp;reached. Stop Loss (SL) ❌ prevents excessive losses. Trailing Stop (TS) 🔄 follows the price in your favour, locking in gains as the market&nbsp;moves. Why use them? ✅ They remove emotion, ✅ protect profits, and ✅ limit&nbsp;losses. Best practices in 2025: • Aim for a clear risk-reward ratio (1:2 or higher). • Adjust SL and TS distances to volatility. • Never move SL further away if price turns against you. • Use support, resistance, and other technical levels to set TP and SL. • Combine TP with TS to secure minimum profit while letting winners&nbsp;run. 👉 Example: Long EUR/USD at&nbsp;1.1000. SL ❌ at 1.0950 (risk 50&nbsp;pips) TP 💵 at 1.1100 (reward 100&nbsp;pips) TS 🔄 30 pips activates once price moves in your favour. If price rises, TS trails and locks in profit. If it reverses, you still keep&nbsp;gains. 📌 Ready to try it? Open your account here: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 Stay disciplined and let your winners run — that’s smart trading!&nbsp;🚀 📉📈 Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Overtake
TAKE$0,17971-5,75%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Kongsi
Tokenization of Real-World Assets in Dubai: Revolutionizing Investments in 2025

Tokenization of Real-World Assets in Dubai: Revolutionizing Investments in 2025

Over the decades, only investors with deep pockets could acquire big-ticket assets such as luxury real estate, gold, or fine art. The common investors can only be spectators. That reality is now shifting. With the rise of tokenization, assets can be broken into smaller digital units recorded on a blockchain. Instead of buying an entire property or gold bar, you can hold a fraction through tokens and trade it like any other financial instrument. Dubai has become one of the most prolific contributors in this industry. The city is becoming one of the key markets in tokenized investments due to well-established regulations, well-developed infrastructure, and attention from international investors. Why Dubai Is Emerging as the Center of Tokenization Dubai’s push into tokenization is not an accident. For years, it has positioned itself as a global hub for finance and technology. Two major moves have shaped its progress: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — a financial zone that is established based on international standards and laws that are well known to international investors. Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) — a special organization that establishes clear rules for digital&nbsp;assets. This clarity is what sets Dubai apart. In many countries, tokenization exists in a grey zone, but in Dubai, businesses know what’s allowed, and investors feel protected. Benefits of Tokenizing Assets in&nbsp;Dubai Tokenization opens the door to new opportunities: Fractional ownership: Instead of buying a whole luxury apartment, you can own just a fraction of&nbsp;it. Liquidity: Tokens can be exchanged more conveniently than traditional property&nbsp;shares. Transparency: All the transactions are stored in the blockchain. Global participation: Investors from anywhere can participate without being held up by banking processes. What Types of Assets are Being Tokenized? Dubai is experimenting with tokenization across multiple&nbsp;sectors: Real Estate — residential towers, commercial spaces, and luxury&nbsp;villas. Luxury Goods — fine art, rare cars, and collectibles. Gold and Commodities — a natural fit in a region where gold is already&nbsp;trusted. Private Equity — tokenized shares in growing companies. How the Tokenization Process&nbsp;Works The process typically unfolds in structured steps: Asset selection and valuation — determining the worth of the asset through recognized standards. Smart contract development — drafting blockchain contracts that define ownership rights and revenue&nbsp;sharing. Regulatory compliance (KYC/AML) — onboarding of investors in correspondence to VARA and DIFC regulations. Token issuance and secondary trading — issuing tokens to investors and allowing them to be traded on regulated markets. Regulatory Landscape in Dubai for RWA Tokenization The success of tokenization relies on clear legal frameworks. Dubai stands out&nbsp;with: VARA guidelines to protect investors and maintain market integrity. DIFC and ADGM frameworks, which align digital assets with international financial standards. Considerations around taxation, cross-border settlement, and compliance that make Dubai’s system both secure and flexible. Risks and Difficulties in Asset Tokenization Even with its potential, tokenization is not without its problems: Regulatory risks in other jurisdictions around the world, other than&nbsp;Dubai. Market adoption barriers exist as traditional investors still learn about blockchain finance. Cybersecurity risks make smart contract audits and risk management essential. Case Studies: Successful RWA Tokenization Projects in&nbsp;Dubai Recent pilots in Dubai’s real estate sector have shown how tokenization can attract international investors. Several startups, in collaboration with regulators, have successfully tokenized residential towers and luxury developments. Additionally, commodity-backed tokens issued in Dubai are finding buyers across Asia and Europe, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a trading&nbsp;hub. Future of Tokenized Investments in&nbsp;Dubai Looking ahead, tokenization in Dubai will move beyond individual projects. We will&nbsp;see: Integration with DeFi platforms, enabling instant borrowing and lending against tokenized assets. Institutional adoption, with banks and investment firms entering the tokenized markets. A stronger role for Dubai as a gateway for global RWA markets, bridging East and&nbsp;West. Final Thoughts Tokenization is reshaping how we think about ownership. What would have taken millions before can now be afforded at only a small fraction of the price. Dubai, which has robust legal systems and an open attitude toward blockchain, is on the frontline. The city is setting an example by implementing strict rules with investor-friendly policies. For businesses, working with an experienced Crypto Token Development Company provides the technical foundation and compliance expertise required to confidently navigate this quickly expanding market. Tokenization of Real-World Assets in Dubai: Revolutionizing Investments in 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RealLink
REAL$0,05936-3,93%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:00
Kongsi
Why Analysts Say XYZverse Could Overtake AVAX in Adoption This Cycle

Why Analysts Say XYZverse Could Overtake AVAX in Adoption This Cycle

Discover why top crypto analysts believe XYZverse is poised to surpass AVAX in user adoption this market cycle. Explore key factors driving its growth, technological advantages, and investor sentiment.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$34,27+7,42%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003298+1,50%
Kongsi
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 17:57
Kongsi
B HODL goes public in the UK, raising $20 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

B HODL goes public in the UK, raising $20 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on September 22nd that B HODL Plc is a newly established UK company aiming to generate income by accumulating Bitcoin and utilizing its reserves. The company listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday, having raised approximately £15.3 million (US$20.7 million) to launch its strategy. Trading began on the AQSE Growth Market at 8:00 AM local time under the ticker symbol "HODL." The company is led by Freddie New, a former lawyer and co-founder of the advocacy organization Bitcoin Policy UK, and is backed by UK Bitcoin exchange CoinCorner, which holds a 14.3% stake in the company. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as B HODL's Chief Bitcoin Officer and a director. Blockstream CEO Adam Back is also listed as a major shareholder, holding over 25.5% of the company's issued shares.
B
B$0,38324-7,70%
Major
MAJOR$0,13281-14,73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05806-6,08%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 17:55
Kongsi
South Africa’s Sygnia Warns Investors Against Going All-In on Bitcoin ETF

South Africa’s Sygnia Warns Investors Against Going All-In on Bitcoin ETF

South African asset manager Sygnia is urging caution after its newly launched Bitcoin ETF attracted a surge of interest from local investors.
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 17:36
Kongsi
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend corrections as market sentiment turns cautious

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend corrections as market sentiment turns cautious

Meme coins face renewed selling pressure at the start of this week on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) extending their losses after recent corrections. The technical outlook of these meme coins signals a bearish momentum, suggesting further losses in the upcoming days.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001206-3,21%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000572-6,22%
DOGE
DOGE$0,23929-3,94%
Kongsi
Fxstreet2025/09/22 16:14
Kongsi
Customer-Centric Marketing and Revenue Management: Looking at Growth Beyond ARR

Customer-Centric Marketing and Revenue Management: Looking at Growth Beyond ARR

ARR is not enough to measure SaaS growth. True success comes from customer-centric marketing, social proof, branding, and valuation, giving a complete view of long-term business health.
Notcoin
NOT$0,001641-6,54%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:10
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.