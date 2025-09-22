2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Why Blockchain Matters for Coffee Farmers Facing the EU Deforestation Regulation

Why Blockchain Matters for Coffee Farmers Facing the EU Deforestation Regulation

Coffee farmers and exporters are facing new rules from the European Union, one of the biggest coffee markets in the world. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) requires that any coffee exported to Europe must come from land that has not been cleared of forest after December 2020, and every farm must be mapped and traceable. For small farmers, this means proving the exact boundaries of their plots, keeping digital records, and meeting documentation standards they may never have dealt with before. Without this proof, their coffee risks being left out of international trade. Why the EUDR matters for Indian coffee&nbsp;regions India’s coffee production is mainly found in Karnataka, especially in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. These hill regions are home to many small farmers who depend on coffee for their livelihoods. Recent reports show that growers and local stakeholders are worried about the new EU Deforestation Regulation. Their main concerns are geo-mapping of farms, providing documentary proof, and covering the costs of due diligence. This is especially important because nearly 70 percent of India’s coffee is exported, and a large share goes to&nbsp;Europe. The deadlines set by the European Commission are important for farmers and exporters to keep in mind. Medium and large operators must follow the new rules by 30 December 2025. Smaller businesses and smallholder farmers have a little more time, until 30 June 2026. This extra time is meant to make the change easier, but it does not take away the need to start preparing now. What the rules&nbsp;require Under the EUDR, coffee entering the European Union must meet these conditions: Exact farm location: Every coffee farm must be mapped with clear points or boundaries. No deforestation after 2020: Farmers must prove that their land was not cleared of forest after 31 December 2020, often checked through satellite images and past&nbsp;records. Step-by-step documentation: Exporters must keep records showing how the coffee moved from farmers to collectors, processors and finally to exporters. These rules are designed to block coffee linked to deforestation from entering the EU market. At the same time, they create new technical and data challenges that many small farmers and local traders are not yet prepared&nbsp;for. Likely impacts: risks and potential opportunities Risks Smallholder exclusion: Millions of small plots without formal cadastral records, mapped boundaries or digital records risk being sidelined if buyers demand compliant documentation. Several analyses and industry reports warn that fragmented and complex coffee value chains make compliance especially difficult for tiny producers. Sourcing shifts: Buyers may prefer larger estates or organized cooperatives that can provide ready documentation, potentially concentrating demand and price benefits. Higher costs: Mapping, verification and audits involve expenses. These costs may fall on farmers, collectors or be passed along the chain, affecting prices and&nbsp;margins. Opportunities Premium for documented sustainability: Farms that can demonstrate non-deforestation origins and good environmental practice (for example, shade-grown systems) may access premium&nbsp;markets. · Agroforestry benefits: Growing coffee under a canopy of trees supports both compliance and better farming outcomes. It helps protect biodiversity, creates a cooler microclimate for coffee plants, and allows farmers to earn extra income from fruit or timber trees. Resources such as the Shade Catalogue by World Coffee Research provide guidance on suitable trees and management practices. The Role of Blockchain in Coffee Supply&nbsp;Chains Blockchain technology provides a reliable and tamper-proof way to document every stage of coffee production and trade. For farmers, it makes it possible to record planting, inputs, harvesting, and collection with geolocation and timestamps that cannot be changed later. This gives buyers and regulators confidence that the data is&nbsp;genuine. For smallholders, blockchain reduces the burden of repetitive paperwork and missing records. Once information is logged, it is securely stored and accessible across the supply chain, eliminating disputes and minimizing errors. When combined with satellite imagery and local verification, blockchain helps ensure compliance assessments are both accurate and&nbsp;fair. Most importantly, blockchain creates trust. It allows even the smallest farmers to prove the sustainability of their practices in a way that is accepted globally. By providing an immutable record of origin and production, it bridges the gap between local realities and international requirements like the EU Deforestation Regulation. What makes blockchain especially practical is that it can be built into tools farmers already&nbsp;use: Mobile-friendly apps where data can be entered directly on the&nbsp;field. Regional language support so farmers are not held back by technical jargon. Simple step-by-step inputs that guide farmers through documenting planting, inputs, and harvest&nbsp;events. Cooperative-level access that allows group entries, saving time and reducing costs for smallholders. A Realistic Conclusion The EU Deforestation Regulation sets a high bar for transparency and accountability in global coffee trade. For India’s smallholder farmers, the challenge lies in meeting strict requirements for mapping, verification, and documentation without losing access to markets. Blockchain offers a practical pathway to overcome these barriers. By securing farm-level data, simplifying record-keeping, and ensuring that proof of compliance is trusted internationally, blockchain strengthens the position of farmers in global supply chains. It does not replace the need for support, training, or cooperative solutions, but it provides the foundation of credibility on which fair participation depends. If implemented thoughtfully, blockchain can turn the EUDR from a risk of exclusion into an opportunity. It can help farmers demonstrate sustainable practices, protect their livelihoods, and contribute to a coffee sector that is both resilient and responsible. Why Blockchain Matters for Coffee Farmers Facing the EU Deforestation Regulation was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:28
Kongsi
Do This Right After You Get Paid | Smartest Way to Split Your Paycheck

Do This Right After You Get Paid | Smartest Way to Split Your Paycheck

Getting paid always feels good. But if your money seems to disappear way too fast, you’re definitely not the only one.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
GET
GET$0.00621-2.00%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0195+1.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001641-6.54%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:28
Kongsi
AI in 2025 and Beyond: Deus Ex of False Gods

AI in 2025 and Beyond: Deus Ex of False Gods

Techno-Saviors or Dangerous Oracles?Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Gods Unchained
GODS$0.1121-3.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-10.90%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:28
Kongsi
Why Failure is the Best Teacher in Life

Why Failure is the Best Teacher in Life

“ The Hidden Power of Failing and Why It Leads to Lasting Success ’’Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003428-2.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:27
Kongsi
Oracle Just Flashed the AI Signal — But Crypto’s Where the Real Upside Is

Oracle Just Flashed the AI Signal — But Crypto’s Where the Real Upside Is

Tom Lee, the Fundstrat co-founder known for spotting big inflection points, is back with another call. He believes the market is…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
RealLink
REAL$0.05935-3.94%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000279-0.71%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:27
Kongsi
Hot vs. Cold Wallets: Where’s Your Crypto Safest?

Hot vs. Cold Wallets: Where’s Your Crypto Safest?

If you’re just getting started with crypto and trying to understand all the jargon, you’ve probably heard about wallets.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008628-4.88%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 18:26
Kongsi
Ethereum Price Prediction in September as Traders Watch PEPENODE as Next 1000x Crypto

Ethereum Price Prediction in September as Traders Watch PEPENODE as Next 1000x Crypto

The post Ethereum Price Prediction in September as Traders Watch PEPENODE as Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Prediction in September as Traders Watch PEPENODE as Next 1000x Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-prediction-traders-watch-pepenode-as-next-1000x-crypto/
READY
READY$0.01501+31.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017168-1.19%
Sign
SIGN$0.07762-10.40%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:22
Kongsi
Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success

Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success

TLDR Cardano’s eUTXO model provides a significant advantage over Bitcoin’s UTXO system by enabling smart contracts and decentralized finance. The extended UTXO system combines the security of Bitcoin with the functionality needed for decentralized applications, making Cardano unique. Cardano’s focus on technological advancements, such as the Hydra and Leios upgrades, sets it apart from other [...] The post Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success appeared first on CoinCentral.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004851-2.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13276+3.66%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1062-7.89%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/22 17:50
Kongsi
I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.
RealLink
REAL$0.05935-3.94%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013917+1.67%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000475-4.44%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:13
Kongsi
From Theory to Practice - FSM Utilities AI-Powered DePIN GIS Systems

From Theory to Practice - FSM Utilities AI-Powered DePIN GIS Systems

We are building on Tonga's cybersecurity wake up call, by developing a transformative AI-powered infrastructure management system for the Power Utilities of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) that will pioneer transformation in Pacific Islands resiliency
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-10.90%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/22 12:57
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.