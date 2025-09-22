2025-09-23 Tuesday

Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs

The post Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment from Easy Labs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thena-dex-easy-labs-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:35
‘Uptober’ rally in trouble? Why crypto prices are turning red

Crypto prices opened the week under pressure, with traders turning cautious about Uptober as top tokens slide from recent highs. Uptober is just eight days away, a month when Bitcoin has historically logged strong gains, but traders are turning cautious…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:31
11 High-Paying Writing Niches You Should Try in 2025

Not all writing careers are created equal. Here are the niches where clients are paying top dollar this year.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:26
Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story

The post Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Everyone in crypto is familiar with the legend: a mysterious internet coin emerges in 2010, worth almost nothing, and gradually, Bitcoin transforms the entire market. That story still gets passed around because it’s proof that a single coin can change everything. The crucial question that follows is straightforward: can it happen again? Could another project …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 18:24
Institutions want rules, and the UAE is delivering them

The post Institutions want rules, and the UAE is delivering them appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. It may come as a disappointment to crypto degens to hear that institutions aren’t chasing the next craze in crypto. Institutions just have no interest, plain and simple. Summary Speculation is fading, institutions want clarity — retail hype and memecoins are giving way to institutional demand for predictable regulation. The UAE offers a model framework — with clear disclosures, asset segregation, capital requirements, and broad license categories that anticipate institutional needs. Regulatory certainty attracts serious capital — unlike Europe and the UK, the UAE adapts rules in near real-time, balancing innovation with risk management. The next phase is institutional integration — over the coming years, banks and funds will increasingly adopt Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, stabilizing and legitimizing the market. For years, the global conversation around crypto has been mainly around retail speculation, viral tokens, sudden price surges, and headline-grabbing crashes. And let’s not even get started on all the celebrities cashing in on their useless tokens. In fact, within the next decade, there will come a time when people will look back and wince at the idea that such a world ever existed. But it will also mark the next stage of crypto’s maturity, which is music to the ears of institutions and is why so many banks and family offices are still standing on the sidelines, waiting for that moment to happen. Institutions want assurance Institutions are chasing certainty, not in the volatility of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price, but in clear, predictable regulations, and the United Arab Emirates has built a framework that delivers that. From transparent disclosures and rigorous client-asset segregation to clear capital requirements and proactive oversight, the UAE has built “the guardrails”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:23
ETF fast-track fuels optimism as Digitap presale grows

Digitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:22
Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury

The post Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major Solana news today, Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs will launch the first Solana treasury in South Korea. The companies are to jointly acquire a publicly listed Korean company to establish Solana treasury, as per people familiar with the matter. Solana News: DeFi Development and Fragmetric Unveil Treasury Plans DeFi Development Corp, the 2nd largest Solana Treasury firm, expands its existing partnership with Fragmetric Labs to establish a Solana treasury in a Korean publicly-listed company. The firms plan to establish South Korea’s first corporate Solana treasury. The announcement is made at the Solana Oriental event during the Korea Blockchain Week on September 22. Last week, Fragmetric co-founder Sang Kim hinted at a big announcement from the firm at Solana Oriental.  This comes as DeFi Development Corp announced its new initiative of expanding its Treasury Accelerator to fund other digital asset treasuries (DATs). The company will use its balance sheet to directly help catalyze global DAT growth, while also fueling SOL per share growth. As part of the Treasury Accelerator deal, the company invested $22.88 million in Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm Flora Growth. It will rebrand as ZeroStack to accumulate Solana. The company currently holds 2,095,748 SOL worth almost $500 million. On Friday, the Nasdaq-listed company added 62,745 SOL to its total holdings. DFDV stock closed 4.62% at $16.93 on Friday, paring gains in the week. FRAG Token Up, SOL Price Plunges SOL price has tumbled more than 7% to $220 amid the broader crypto market crash despite major Solana news. The intraday low and high were $218 and $240, respectively. However, trading volume has shot up 150% in the last few hours as traders moved to short SOL. Crypto analyst Kaleo predicted SOL price to hit the $1,000 mark as the total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:16
Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Prediction For This Upcoming Week & Experts Give Their Top Gainer Forecast

BTC may range $116.8K–$120.8K and ETH $4.3K–$4.6K, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking could deliver 20%+ gains this week, analysts say.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:10
The Low-cost Path to AI Mastery: Building a Wiki Navigator With Pure Similarity Search

Learn AI skills while building production version of Wiki Navigator - a simple AI-powered chatbot. It is essentially a contextual search engine powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and essentials concepts of AI like vector embeddings and cosine similarity search.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:20
Barkmeta Reveals Secrets behind Doginal Dogs' Success and the Dark Side of Crypto Life

Christian Barker, a.k.a. __Bark meta, is an influential crypto leader. His popularity has grown enough to spill into mainstream culture. His latest NFT collection, Doginal Dogs, which he co-founded with another crypto entrepreneur, Shibo, is now recognized as the “1 NFT of all time across all chains”
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:11
