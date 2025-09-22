2025-09-23 Tuesday

How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping

The post How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new wave of influence; as Only Murders In The Building enjoys success with series 5 – brands are also enjoying a moment in the TV spotlight & finding new fans (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The small screen is no longer just about escapism. Appointment-to-view TV has become a cultural stage, where style and substance merge to shape consumer behaviour in ways few other platforms can. And right now, few shows capture this better than Only Murders in the Building. Season five opened to 5.7 million viewers across Hulu and Disney+ in its debut week, a figure that underlines the appetite for shows that blend humour, mystery, and glamour with multi-generational reach. That audience isn’t simply watching; they are constantly absorbing, interpreting, and weaving what they see into their own lives. Shopping doesn’t switch on and off, wish lists are written in real time, shaped by every scene and every signal. Style on Screen: Millions of viewers tuned in to to see the return of Only Murders In The Building, and for many Selena Gomez’s style. The Mackage Carmela coat was the perfect costume choice of autumn style with a touch of detective charm Mackage When Fashion Becomes the Story This season, it wasn’t just the script keeping fans talking. Selena Gomez, stepping out in Mackage’s Carmela coat, delivered a cultural moment that rippled far beyond the Arconia. The coat wasn’t a quiet styling decision, it became a talking point: a layer of character, a signal of sophistication, and a symbol of how storytelling wardrobes can create global demand. So what does this mean for a brand featured in one of Hulu’s most-watched series? In short: cultural capital that money alone can’t buy. For Mackage, the Canadian outerwear house long known for blending high-performance protection with high-fashion…
These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity

The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this…
India's Centurion University of Technology and Management to issue Avalanche verified univeristy degrees onchain

India’s Centurion University of Technology and Management plans to issue more than 1,000 degrees annually on the Avalanche blockchain to make verifying credentials easier and more secure. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, starting this academic year students…
Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain

The post Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire nPLUG will let fans legally remix film, music, and entertainment IP using Story’s programmable licensing infrastructure. The Story Foundation has entered into a strategic collaboration with Barunson, the acclaimed studio in film and drama behind Parasite, known for spearheading the cultural content ecosystem by creating Asia’s only 340 billion KRW K-content investment fund. Together with its Web3 arm Nproject, they will launch nPLUG, a first-of-its-kind remixing platform for cultural IP. Korean storytellers have captured the world’s imagination. Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars. Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched show. Baby Shark is a global phenomenon. But behind this success lies a structural problem: creators rarely retain ownership or share in the long-term upside. Platforms like Netflix own the IP. Studios operate on thin margins. Even as Korean content goes global, the value flows elsewhere. This partnership represents a new model, one where creators retain their IP, raise capital directly from fans, and unlock new ways to monetize through tokenization. Through this partnership, Barunson will build a structure that allows its flagship IP assets to be remixed, re-created, and revenue-shared on the blockchain. It is already working to port key IPs to the Nproject platform, bringing them onchain via Story. This creates new opportunities for K-content to evolve from a consumable product into a participatory, expandable asset in the global market. Introducing nPLUG Set to launch in Q4 2025, nPLUG will be the first platform to embed programmable licensing directly into short-form media content. Running natively on Story, the world’s first Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for IP,…
UAE Signs Crypto Tax Agreement with Global Authorities for 2027 Rollout

TLDR The UAE has signed a global crypto tax reporting agreement with international authorities. The country will implement the new crypto tax reporting rules by 2027. Crypto firms in the UAE must comply with the new tax reporting requirements by 2027. The UAE has launched an eight-week public consultation to gather industry feedback. The Ministry [...] The post UAE Signs Crypto Tax Agreement with Global Authorities for 2027 Rollout appeared first on CoinCentral.
If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside?

The post If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 13:10 The crypto market is full of bold calls and daring comparisons. One of the hottest topics right now is the XRP price prediction aiming for $10. While many see it as possible, others point out the hurdles for such a large-cap coin. At the same time, Layer Brett is catching attention during its crypto presale, offering a shot at early entry with much bigger potential upside. Priced at just $0.0058 and already raising around $3,900,000, this new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin could be a better story for those chasing returns. Looking back at XRP’s history XRP has been around for over a decade, cementing itself as one of the leading digital assets. Its all-time high came back in 2018 at $3.84, proving that it can ride bull markets to huge peaks. More recently, XRP (priced around $3.00) has gained traction thanks to progress in its legal battles and growing adoption for cross-border payments. Still, large-cap coins move differently. With a current market cap of $178B, XRP needs enormous inflows of money to make dramatic moves. That’s why even a strong XRP price prediction for $10 depends on institutional adoption and favorable rulings, not just retail hype. Why Layer Brett is getting attention Layer Brett is coming from a different angle. Born from the viral Brett meme, it’s now been rebuilt as an Ethereum Layer 2 project with real utility. The goal is simple: solve Ethereum’s high gas fees and scaling problems while keeping the fun spirit of a meme token alive. Early buyers can grab $LBRETT in presale at $0.0058, and the project has already raised about $3.9 million. What makes it even more attractive is staking rewards sitting at around 665% APY, giving a huge incentive. Comparing XRP to $LBRETT XRP is…
UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil

The post UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Franc’s Unprecedented Strength: UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil Skip to content Home Forex News Swiss Franc’s Unprecedented Strength: UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/swiss-franc-eur-chf-ubs/
XRP Holders Can Now Earn Up to 8% Through New Liquid Staking Token

The post XRP Holders Can Now Earn Up to 8% Through New Liquid Staking Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real-world assets (RWA) focused project Midas and Interop Labs unveiled mXRP, an attempt to channel dormant XRP supply into yield-bearing structures the could deliver returns as high as 8%. Announced at XRPL Seoul 2025 on Monday and pitched as the first liquid-staking product tied directly to the XRP ecosystem, the product is minted on XRPL’s EVM through audited contracts. XRP is bridged in and wrapped under Midas’ tokenized certificate framework. MXRP can be used as a structured vehicle that users can slot into existing decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, with early strategies including market-making and liquidity provisioning. Targeted net returns are set in the 6%–8% range, with outcomes fluctuating depending on underlying strategy performance. “Much of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies,” said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Midas. “With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” The mXRP token is fully integrated within the XRPL EVM ecosystem at launch and can be deployed across DeFi protocols, such as lending markets and native integrations, to access additional opportunities. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/22/xrp-holders-can-now-earn-up-to-8-through-new-liquid-staking-token
From $200 To $2M? Here's Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu

The post From $200 To $2M? Here’s Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market has never been short on wild stories, but a new contender is starting to dominate conversations. Experts are now pointing to LBRETT as the next SHIB, suggesting that its unique design and explosive potential could transform modest investments like $200 into seven-figure fortunes. But the burning question remains: is history poised to repeat itself? Find the details below!  Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) Set To Showcase The Same Strength SHIB Launched With? MemeFi isn’t what it used to be. Much of this corner of DeFi still draws energy from early giants like SHIB, which set the standard for meme-driven hype. But in today’s crypto market, most meme coins appear with noise, catch a short-lived wave of attention, and then disappear just as fast. Yet, Layer Brett has stepped into that same arena with a framework that feels stronger and more sustainable. Rather than leaning solely on internet culture to fuel demand, Layer Brett is built as a Layer-2 network on Ethereum. This strategic move instantly gave it faster speeds and far lower fees than the chains that typically host meme coins. The result is simple: affordable transactions, scalable growth without delays, and resilience against congestion. Layer Brett’s tokenomics push the narrative even further. Early adopters enjoy over 600% APY in staking rewards, which shifts perception from speculative gamble to income-generating asset. As a result, investors who once treated meme coins as throwaway bets are beginning to see Layer Brett as a project with actual cash flow potential. On top of that, gamified minting mechanics, NFT integrations, and a community treasury pulls more investors deeper, showing that LBRETT is more than just another meme token. Add in its whopping $1 million giveaway in the ongoing presale, many experts see LBRETT as the best meme coin to buy now…
the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments

The post the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AxCNH, stablecoin CNH with a 1:1 peg and the first to be released with an official license, debuted in Hong Kong. The token is designed to enable cross-border payments operational 24/7 on blockchain infrastructures, as highlighted in a statement from Reuters. The regulatory challenges and reserve requirements mentioned in the public debate are consistent with recent guidelines from authorities and international bodies, such as the Bulletin from the Bank for International Settlements on July 9, 2025, and the report on the topic from the United States Department of the Treasury on November 1, 2021, which emphasize risks related to the integration of stablecoins with the traditional financial system. In briefings with market operators and treasury managers present at the Belt and Road Summit, a strong demand for instant settlement solutions in CNH emerged. According to data collected by independent analysts and on-site discussions, many counterparties require public proof‑of‑reserves and independent audits before integrating stablecoin denominated in local currencies into their payment flows. Industry analysts also note that interest in stablecoin linked to emerging currencies has grown alongside the increased need for intraday liquidity in global value chains. What is AxCNH and why it matters AxCNH is a token pegged to the offshore yuan (CNH) – distinct from the domestic yuan (CNY) subject to capital controls – and is presented by the issuer AnchorX, a fintech company, as the “first” licensed CNH stablecoin. In this context, the main focus remains on FX settlement and transactions related to international value chains, with specific attention to operational continuity. Token: AxCNH Issuer: AnchorX (fintech) Peg: 1 CNH = 1 AxCNH Backstop: reserves in cash and investment-grade government debt securities Intended use: FX and cross-border payments with 24/7 operations Parallel Launch: KRW1 on BDACS Almost simultaneously, the BDACS platform announced the launch of KRW1, a…
Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.