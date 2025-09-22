Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
Seoul, South Korea, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire nPLUG will let fans legally remix film, music, and entertainment IP using Story's programmable licensing infrastructure. The Story Foundation has entered into a strategic collaboration with Barunson, the acclaimed studio in film and drama behind Parasite, known for spearheading the cultural content ecosystem by creating Asia's only 340 billion KRW K-content investment fund. Together with its Web3 arm Nproject, they will launch nPLUG, a first-of-its-kind remixing platform for cultural IP. Korean storytellers have captured the world's imagination. Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars. Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched show. Baby Shark is a global phenomenon. But behind this success lies a structural problem: creators rarely retain ownership or share in the long-term upside. Platforms like Netflix own the IP. Studios operate on thin margins. Even as Korean content goes global, the value flows elsewhere. This partnership represents a new model, one where creators retain their IP, raise capital directly from fans, and unlock new ways to monetize through tokenization. Through this partnership, Barunson will build a structure that allows its flagship IP assets to be remixed, re-created, and revenue-shared on the blockchain. It is already working to port key IPs to the Nproject platform, bringing them onchain via Story. This creates new opportunities for K-content to evolve from a consumable product into a participatory, expandable asset in the global market. Introducing nPLUG Set to launch in Q4 2025, nPLUG will be the first platform to embed programmable licensing directly into short-form media content. Running natively on Story, the world's first Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for IP,…
