Gold Rallies an Hour After BTC Drops, Suggesting a Profit Rotation Into Metals

The post Gold Rallies an Hour After BTC Drops, Suggesting a Profit Rotation Into Metals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold, often seen as an analog for sound money, rose 1% on Monday to set another record high and bring its 2025 gain to 43%. The metal, now trading at $3,721, advanced about an hour after bitcoin BTC$112,534.51, seen by some proponents as a digital form of sound money, posted a 24-hour drop of 3% that cut its price to $112,000 and its year-to-date gain to 17%. The timing suggests the possibility that profits from bitcoin liquidations rotated into gold. The two assets rarely move in tandem, though there are occasional periods when both rise or fall simultaneously, often with a short lag. This time, the divergence is stronger. Gold is not the only metal attracting flows. Silver gained 1.5% on Monday to approach $44, its third-highest level since 1975, and is now up more than 50% year to date. Notably, since the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 bps on Sept. 17, both gold and the S&P 500 are up about 1%. At the same time, U.S. treasury yields have risen, with the U.S. 10-year at 4.125% (up 2.5%) and the U.S. 30-year at 4.7% (up 2%). The dollar strengthened, with the DXY index adding 1% to 97.5. A stronger dollar typically puts pressure on risk assets, and bitcoin has dropped over 3.5% since the Fed’s move. Assets since federal reserve rate cut (TradingView) Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/gold-rallies-an-hour-after-bitcoin-drops-suggesting-a-profit-rotation-into-metals
2025/09/22 18:43
UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation

The post UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has pledged to speed up approvals for companies involved in cryptocurrency trading after years of the regulator being accused of stifling innovation. Since 2020, any firm seeking to conduct cryptoasset business in the UK has been required to register with the FCA and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. So far, 55 companies have been added to the register. However, industry groups have complained about the FCA’s reluctance to move quickly compared with rival jurisdictions. Both the EU and US have moved faster to approve exchange-traded crypto funds and open markets to retail investors, while regulators in Dubai and Singapore are actively courting digital asset businesses. Faster approvals after years of delays The UK’s FCA pledged to update its approach to cryptocurrency registrations, promising faster approvals and a more accessible process after years of being criticized by the cryptocurrency industry.  Simon Jennings, the executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, said, “We’ve seen first-hand that even multibillion-dollar firms can spend years trying to secure UK authorization — and the reality is, they won’t wait around forever.” Former chancellor George Osborne, now an adviser to Coinbase, has also weighed in saying, “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.” Since April, the FCA has approved the registrations of five crypto companies, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, while rejecting or seeing the withdrawal of six others. With that, the acceptance rate rose to 45% compared with less than 15% in the previous five years. According to data released to the Financial Times, the average processing time for successful applications has also dropped dramatically. Companies that registered in the past year completed the process in just…
2025/09/22 18:42
Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention

The post Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin increasingly becomes a core element in mainstream financial strategies, its market dynamics are transforming significantly. Amid this transition, the cryptocurrency’s volatility appears to be lessening, which is appealing for institutional investors but presents challenges for retail traders who thrive on market fluctuations. Continue Reading:Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/market-stability-in-bitcoin-attracts-institutional-attention
2025/09/22 17:58
Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to…
2025/09/22 17:51
Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin

The post Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has been struggling to break free from a persistent downtrend, failing once again to breach the $0.360 resistance.  The altcoin has remained subdued for over a month, with recovery attempts stalling repeatedly. Making matters worse, its growing correlation with Bitcoin could drag Pi Coin lower. Pi Coin Follows BTC The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.74, a figure that has been strengthening recently. While correlations can sometimes support price growth, this development poses a challenge for Pi Coin given Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and inability to sustain upward momentum. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin mirroring Bitcoin’s performance could result in greater losses, especially as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView From a technical perspective, Pi Coin’s momentum is weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) is slipping below the neutral 50.0 mark, entering bearish territory. This decline signals that selling pressure is intensifying, limiting Pi Coin’s chances of recovery unless favorable market conditions emerge. A prolonged stay below this threshold would suggest weakening investor confidence. If bearish momentum persists, Pi Coin could face further declines, particularly if external market factors such as Bitcoin’s downturn amplify the pressure. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Decline Likely At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.345, holding just above its support at $0.340. The altcoin has dropped 3.5% after yet another rejection from the $0.360 resistance, which has capped its recovery attempts for weeks. The repeated failure to breach this barrier reflects a lack of buyer strength. If market conditions worsen and Bitcoin remains weak, Pi Coin could slip below $0.340, falling to $0.334 and potentially nearing the all-time low of $0.322. Pi Coin Price…
2025/09/22 17:50
Ansem: The important support levels for ETH and SOL are $4,000 and $200 respectively

PANews reported on September 22nd that crypto influencer Ansem wrote on the X platform: "The very important support levels for ETH and SOL are $4,000 and $200 respectively. Otherwise, I think there may be further significant declines."
2025/09/22 17:42
US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/22 17:30
A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its long ASTER position an hour ago, earning $420,000. The whale had previously lost over $43 million in ETH and BTC. After closing its long ASTER position, the whale has now started shorting ASTER, attempting to profit from both the long and short positions.
2025/09/22 17:26
USDC Treasury mints another 250 million USDC on the Solana chain

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Whale Alert, at 17:11:59 Beijing time, USDC Treasury once again minted 250 million USDC on the Solana blockchain.
2025/09/22 17:15
If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
2025/09/22 17:00
