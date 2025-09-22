2025-09-23 Tuesday

US Crypto Taxes Will Be Harder to File Correctly — Here’s Why

US Crypto Taxes Will Be Harder to File Correctly — Here's Why

The post US Crypto Taxes Will Be Harder to File Correctly — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Hughes, in charge of regulatory matters at Consensys, explained that starting this year crypto holders will be required to report their transactions on a wallet-by-wallet basis, making it more complex for users who have multiple wallets. Crypto Taxes Get Harder to File as IRS Enforces Per-Wallet Tracking Procedures While Trump has a different vision […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-crypto-taxes-will-be-harder-to-file-correctly-heres-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:34
LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025

LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025

TLDR LINE NEXT & Kaia launch stablecoin superapp to unify Asia’s fragmented finance. Project Unify: LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin app merges payments, remittance & DeFi. LINE’s 65M wallets + Kaia’s blockchain fuel Asia’s stablecoin-powered superapp. Project Unify set to simplify payments with stablecoins across Asian markets. LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin superapp aims to connect Asia’s [...] The post LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 17:33
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
$1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: What’s Behind the Sudden Crash?

$1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: What's Behind the Sudden Crash?

TLDR Crypto liquidations reached $1.7 billion within 24 hours, with Ethereum, Ripple, and Solana experiencing significant losses. Overleveraged long positions were the primary trigger for the massive liquidation event in the crypto market. Ethereum saw $483 million in liquidations while Bitcoin faced $276 million during the downturn. Recession fears and weak global economic data contributed [...] The post $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: What’s Behind the Sudden Crash? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 17:23
Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL

Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL

The post Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunperp, a new perpetual DEX being tested on the Tron blockchain, promises millisecond executions, cross-chain liquidity aggregation, and an integrated auto-deleveraging (ADL) system. Justin Sun reshared the announcement on X, inviting users to try it and highlighting dedicated incentives, while numerous economic details and operational metrics remain to be confirmed. According to the data collected by on-chain analysts and industry reports, in May 2025 TRON hosted over 75 billion USDT, with the network recording over 8.3 million daily transactions and approximately 306 million active accounts, a context that justifies the interest in USDT-collateralized derivatives. Market analysts following perpetual DEX also note that the massive availability of USDT on TRON facilitates cross-chain arbitrage operations and reduces costs for market makers. What is Sunperp and what it brings differently to Tron Sunperp is a platform perp DEX that uses USDT as collateral, with profits and losses calculated in USDT. The architecture separates matching, executed off-chain to maximize speed, from settlement, recorded on-chain to ensure transparency of trading results. In this context, the debut announcement was originally reported by Jamie Redman; the team also states that, while in the testing phase, the core contracts are non-upgradable. Main Technical Features Order types: market, limit (with FOK – Fill-or-Kill, GTC – Good-Till-Cancelled, and IOC – Immediate-or-Cancel modes), post-only orders, plan orders, trailing, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price). Use of multi-source oracles to determine the mark price employed in the calculation of profits and liquidations. Primary collateral: USDT, with P&L calculated in the same currency. Core contracts declared non-upgradable in an environment still in testing. Cross-chain liquidity: less slippage and tighter spreads The protocol claims to aggregate liquidity flows from various networks in order to increase market depth and improve order execution, thereby reducing slippage and spreads in large-size trades. However, the actual effect will depend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:20
Solana vs. XYZverse: Which Altcoin Could Dominate the 2025 Bull Run?

Solana vs. XYZverse: Which Altcoin Could Dominate the 2025 Bull Run?

The post Solana vs. XYZverse: Which Altcoin Could Dominate the 2025 Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market gears up for what many expect to be a defining bull run in 2025, investors are weighing where the biggest opportunities may lie. On one side stands Solana, a fast-growing layer-1 blockchain with proven scalability, institutional interest, and an expanding DeFi and NFT ecosystem. On the other is XYZverse, a new meme-fueled project fueled by hype and ambitious plans to capture attention through community-driven momentum. Both coins represent vastly different approaches to growth, yet each has the potential to capture outsized gains in the months ahead. The real question is: which one is better positioned to dominate the next cycle? Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView SOL has kept traders busy. Over the last 7 days it added 7.21%. The month view shows a sharp 39% jump. Zoom back 6 months and the gain hits 91%, nearly a double. Price now swings between 213 and 258, with buy orders clustering near the top of that band. Trend signals stay balanced. The 10-day average at 246 edges above the 100-day at 240, hinting at mild upward bias. RSI reads 47, a neutral zone. A low Stochastic of 23 suggests sellers may be tiring, while a positive MACD keeps slight upward pressure alive. The first test sits at 276. A move from today’s mid-range to that mark would mean roughly 12% upside. Clearing it could unlock the higher barrier near 320, about 30% beyond current levels. On the flip side, slipping under 188 could knock 24% off the chart, and the deeper floor at 144 would erase around 42%. Given the indicator mix, odds tilt modestly toward another push higher. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:09
Musk’s Trump meeting lifts Tesla, while BYD shares slide

Musk's Trump meeting lifts Tesla, while BYD shares slide

Tesla stock rose 2.2% after Elon Musk reunited with President Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:03
Tether’s USDT Massive Adoption in Bolivia to Benefit Top Altcoin Best Wallet Token

Tether's USDT Massive Adoption in Bolivia to Benefit Top Altcoin Best Wallet Token

The post Tether’s USDT Massive Adoption in Bolivia to Benefit Top Altcoin Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto adoption in Bolivia is growing as companies like Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD have begun accepting top altcoin Tether ($USDT). This comes as Bolivians seek a more stable currency amid massive inflation brought about by a shortage in its USD reserves. As a non-custodial wallet, the Best Wallet app’s importance can no longer be overlooked. USD Shortage Pushes Companies in Bolivia to Accept $USDT In a post on X, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed that vehicle companies BYD, Yamaha, and Toyota have begun accepting payments in the $USDT stablecoin issued by his company. Source: X/@paoloardoino He called $USDT the ‘digital dollar’ for millions living in emerging markets, which is not at all surprising considering the current situation in Bolivia. The country’s dwindling natural gas supply has squeezed its overseas revenues, reducing its USD reserves. This, in turn, has made importing goods more expensive, leading to inflation. With the prices of goods quickly increasing, Bolivians can buy less with the local boliviano currency, forcing them to seek a more stable alternative, such as the $USDT. This, combined with the loosening of crypto restrictions in the country, has led to an exponential growth in crypto transactions in Bolivia. According to the nation’s Central Bank, the 12 months up to June this year saw a 630% increase in crypto transactions, equating to about $430M. Best Wallet Token: The Top Altcoin Powering the World’s Up-and-Coming Crypto Wallet With car companies now accepting crypto payments in Bolivia, an increase in the adoption of crypto wallets is to be expected. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) wants to capitalize on this growth as it continues to raise funds for its crypto wallet of the same name. The Best Wallet app is a secure and user-friendly crypto wallet that lets you do more than just store your crypto. Here,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:01
Canadian Dollar Faces Pressure: UBS Raises USD/CAD Forecast, Highlighting G10 Lag

Canadian Dollar Faces Pressure: UBS Raises USD/CAD Forecast, Highlighting G10 Lag

BitcoinWorld Canadian Dollar Faces Pressure: UBS Raises USD/CAD Forecast, Highlighting G10 Lag In the dynamic world of finance, where digital assets often steal the spotlight, understanding traditional markets like foreign exchange remains paramount. Just as Bitcoin’s price is swayed by macro-economic winds, the performance of major fiat currencies offers crucial insights into global economic health. Recently, a significant shift has caught the attention of market watchers: UBS, a global financial giant, has revised its USD/CAD forecast, signaling a challenging period for the Canadian Dollar. This move underscores a broader trend where the Loonie is notably lagging behind its counterparts in the G10 currencies, raising questions for investors across all asset classes, including those deeply invested in the crypto space. This article delves into the reasons behind UBS’s updated outlook, exploring the fundamental and technical factors that are exerting pressure on the Canadian currency. We will dissect the broader economic landscape, compare the Loonie’s performance against other major currencies, and provide insights for navigating this evolving financial terrain. Understanding these traditional market dynamics is not just for forex traders; it offers a foundational perspective that can inform investment decisions across the entire financial spectrum. Understanding the Canadian Dollar‘s Current Predicament The Canadian Dollar, often referred to as the ‘Loonie,’ has historically been influenced by a few key factors: commodity prices, particularly oil; interest rate differentials with the United States; and global trade dynamics. Lately, however, a confluence of these elements has created a challenging environment for the currency, leading to its underperformance compared to other major economies. Key Factors Impacting the Loonie: Commodity Prices: While Canada is a major oil exporter, recent volatility in crude oil prices has not consistently provided the expected tailwind for the CAD. Despite periods of elevated prices, the correlation has weakened, suggesting other forces are at play. The global demand outlook, especially from major importers, plays a significant role here. Interest Rate Policy: The Bank of Canada (BoC) has adopted a monetary policy stance that, at times, has diverged from or been perceived as less aggressive than the U.S. Federal Reserve. This interest rate differential can make the U.S. dollar more attractive to investors seeking higher yields, thus weakening the CAD. The market’s expectation of future rate hikes or cuts is a constant driver. Domestic Economic Performance: Canada’s economic growth has shown signs of moderation. Factors such as household debt levels, housing market cooling, and labor market trends all contribute to the overall economic health, which in turn impacts currency strength. A slower domestic economy makes the currency less appealing. Global Economic Headwinds: Broader global economic slowdowns, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions can dampen investor confidence in risk-sensitive currencies like the CAD. Canada’s open economy is susceptible to global trade fluctuations and international sentiment. These interwoven factors create a complex web, making the Canadian Dollar‘s trajectory difficult to predict without thorough analysis. UBS’s revised forecast reflects a deep dive into these very dynamics, suggesting that the headwinds are stronger than previously anticipated. Why is the USD/CAD Forecast Shifting So Significantly? UBS’s decision to raise its USD/CAD forecast is not an isolated event but a culmination of observed trends and anticipated economic shifts. When a major financial institution like UBS adjusts its outlook, it often signals a significant re-evaluation of underlying market conditions. The core of their revised forecast likely stems from a comparative analysis of economic momentum and monetary policy expectations between the United States and Canada. UBS’s Rationale (Hypothetical Based on Market Trends): Persistent U.S. Economic Strength: The U.S. economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, often exceeding growth expectations. This robust performance, coupled with a tight labor market, provides the Federal Reserve with more leeway to maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates for longer, or at least delay cuts. This creates a yield advantage for the USD. Relative Weakness in Canadian Data: Conversely, Canadian economic data points, such as GDP growth, inflation figures, and employment reports, may have shown signs of cooling more rapidly or consistently than their U.S. counterparts. This divergence in economic trajectories naturally puts downward pressure on the CAD relative to the USD. Monetary Policy Divergence: While both central banks are battling inflation, their approaches and market expectations around future rate moves can differ. If the Bank of Canada is perceived to be closer to cutting rates, or if its hiking cycle is seen as less impactful, it weakens the appeal of holding CAD. Technical Indicators: Beyond fundamentals, technical analysis often plays a role. Chart patterns, moving averages, and support/resistance levels for the USD/CAD pair might indicate a sustained upward trend, reinforcing the fundamental outlook. To illustrate the shift, consider a simplified representation of how such forecasts might evolve: Period Previous UBS USD/CAD Forecast Revised UBS USD/CAD Forecast Key Driving Factor 3 Months 1.34 1.36 U.S. growth resilience 6 Months 1.35 1.38 Interest rate differentials 12 Months 1.36 1.40 Canadian economic slowdown This table highlights the incremental increase in the projected USD/CAD value, indicating a stronger U.S. dollar against the Canadian Dollar over various time horizons. Such revisions provide a crucial benchmark for institutional and retail investors alike, influencing trading strategies and risk management. How Do G10 Currencies Compare: The Loonie’s Relative Lag? The term G10 currencies refers to the ten most heavily traded currencies in the world, representing some of the largest and most stable economies. These include the U.S. Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), British Pound (GBP), Swiss Franc (CHF), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Swedish Krona (SEK), and Norwegian Krone (NOK). When we say the Canadian Dollar is lagging, it means its performance relative to these other major currencies has been weaker over a specific period. Why is the CAD Falling Behind its G10 Peers? Divergent Economic Cycles: While many G10 nations face similar global challenges, their individual economic cycles and policy responses can vary significantly. Some economies might be showing stronger resilience or faster recovery, leading to their currencies outperforming the CAD. For instance, if the Eurozone or the UK demonstrate unexpected economic strength, their currencies could gain. Risk Appetite Shifts: The CAD is often considered a ‘commodity currency’ and can be sensitive to global risk sentiment. In periods of heightened global uncertainty, investors might flock to traditional safe-haven G10 currencies like the USD, JPY, or CHF, leaving commodity-linked currencies vulnerable. Central Bank Credibility and Forward Guidance: The perceived effectiveness and clarity of a central bank’s forward guidance can heavily influence currency performance. If the Bank of Canada’s messaging is seen as less decisive or its policy tools less potent compared to, say, the European Central Bank or the Bank of England, it can weigh on the CAD. Geopolitical Factors: While not always a direct driver, geopolitical events can indirectly affect currency performance by altering trade flows, commodity prices, or investor confidence. Canada’s specific geopolitical positioning and trade relationships can play a role here. The comparative underperformance of the Canadian Dollar against its G10 counterparts signals that the issues it faces are not isolated but are part of a broader narrative where other major economies are finding stronger footing or presenting more attractive investment propositions. This context is vital for a comprehensive Forex market analysis. Navigating the Forex Market Analysis: What Does This Mean for Your Portfolio? For investors, a revised USD/CAD forecast and the lagging performance of the Canadian Dollar within the G10 currencies framework carry significant implications. Whether you are a dedicated forex trader, an equity investor with international exposure, or even a crypto enthusiast monitoring macro trends, understanding these shifts is crucial for informed decision-making. Forex market analysis provides the lens through which to interpret these movements and devise appropriate strategies. Actionable Insights for Investors: For Forex Traders: Consider Long USD/CAD Positions: If the forecast for a stronger USD against CAD holds, traders might look for opportunities to go long on the pair, anticipating further appreciation. Monitor Key Economic Releases: Keep a close eye on Canadian inflation, GDP, and employment data, as well as U.S. counterparts. Surprises in these figures can cause immediate market reactions. Watch Interest Rate Differentials: Track the policy statements and rate decisions from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve. Any divergence in their paths will be a primary driver for the pair. For Equity Investors: Impact on Canadian Exporters/Importers: A weaker Canadian Dollar can benefit Canadian companies that export goods, as their products become cheaper for foreign buyers. Conversely, importers may face higher costs. Diversification Strategy: Investors with significant exposure to Canadian assets might consider diversifying into U.S. or other G10 markets that offer stronger currency prospects or economic stability. Currency Hedging: For those with investments denominated in CAD but with a base currency in USD (or vice versa), hedging strategies can mitigate currency risk. For Crypto Investors: Macro Correlation: While not directly trading fiat pairs, crypto assets often react to broader macro trends. A strong USD, for example, can sometimes put pressure on risk assets like cryptocurrencies, as investors might prefer the safety of the dollar. Capital Flows: Understanding which fiat currencies are gaining or losing favor can provide insights into global capital flows, which can indirectly affect liquidity and sentiment in crypto markets. Effective Forex market analysis is not just about predicting direction; it’s about understanding the ‘why’ behind the movements and how those dynamics can ripple through various asset classes. This holistic view is invaluable in today’s interconnected financial ecosystem. What Does the Future Currency Outlook Hold for the Canadian Dollar? Peering into the future currency outlook for the Canadian Dollar requires acknowledging both the immediate pressures and potential long-term shifts. While UBS’s revised USD/CAD forecast paints a challenging picture, currency markets are notoriously dynamic, and various factors could influence a turnaround or further decline. Understanding these possibilities is key to developing a resilient investment strategy. Potential Scenarios for the CAD’s Future: Continued Underperformance (Base Case): If the current trends of U.S. economic outperformance, persistent inflation, and a cautious Bank of Canada continue, the CAD could remain under pressure against the USD and potentially other G10 currencies. This scenario implies that the factors driving UBS’s revised forecast persist. Commodity Price Resurgence: A significant and sustained surge in global commodity prices, particularly oil, driven by strong global demand or supply disruptions, could provide a much-needed boost to the Canadian Dollar. Canada’s status as a major resource exporter means this factor always looms large. Shift in Monetary Policy: If the Bank of Canada adopts a more hawkish stance than currently anticipated, or if the Federal Reserve signals a more aggressive easing cycle, the interest rate differential could narrow or reverse, offering support to the CAD. Market expectations of central bank actions are highly influential. Global Economic Rebalancing: A broader global economic recovery that benefits Canada’s key trading partners and stimulates demand for its exports could improve the country’s economic fundamentals and, by extension, its currency. This would be a more gradual, but impactful, shift. It’s important to remember that these scenarios are not mutually exclusive and can interact in complex ways. Investors should consider a range of possibilities when formulating their long-term currency outlook. Staying informed about economic data, central bank communications, and geopolitical developments will be paramount. Challenges and Opportunities for the Canadian Dollar The current environment presents both significant challenges and potential opportunities for the Canadian Dollar. The challenges primarily stem from the divergence in economic performance with the U.S. and the broader competitive landscape among G10 currencies. Key Challenges: Economic Growth Disparity: Sustained weaker economic growth in Canada relative to the U.S. makes it difficult for the CAD to gain ground. Inflationary Pressures: While inflation is a global issue, how effectively and decisively the Bank of Canada tackles it compared to other central banks influences confidence. Household Debt: High levels of household debt in Canada could limit consumer spending and economic resilience, acting as a structural drag on growth. Global Risk Aversion: As a ‘risk-on’ currency, the CAD suffers when global risk appetite declines, leading investors to seek safer assets. Potential Opportunities: Undervaluation Reversal: If the CAD becomes significantly undervalued due to current pressures, it could present an attractive entry point for long-term investors once fundamentals improve. Energy Transition Leadership: Canada’s vast natural resources could position it well in the global energy transition, potentially attracting foreign investment and boosting its currency in the long run. Strong Banking Sector: Canada’s robust and well-regulated banking system provides a degree of stability that can be an advantage during global financial turbulence. Understanding these facets is crucial for any comprehensive Forex market analysis, allowing investors to weigh the risks against the potential rewards. The USD/CAD forecast is not just a number; it reflects these underlying dynamics. Conclusion: Navigating a Shifting Currency Landscape The revised USD/CAD forecast from UBS serves as a critical signal, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by the Canadian Dollar in the current global economic climate. Its underperformance against other G10 currencies is a multi-faceted issue, driven by divergent economic trajectories, monetary policy expectations, and broader shifts in investor sentiment. For anyone involved in financial markets, from seasoned forex traders to those observing macro trends for their crypto portfolios, this development underscores the importance of diligent Forex market analysis and a nuanced understanding of global currency outlook. While the immediate outlook for the Canadian Dollar appears challenging, currency markets are ever-evolving. Monitoring key economic indicators, central bank communications, and geopolitical events will be essential for identifying potential shifts and adjusting investment strategies accordingly. In a world where financial interconnectedness is the norm, staying informed about traditional currency movements provides invaluable context for navigating the broader investment landscape, ensuring you are prepared for whatever lies ahead. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping currency outlook and global liquidity. This post Canadian Dollar Faces Pressure: UBS Raises USD/CAD Forecast, Highlighting G10 Lag first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:40
Bad news for Bitcoin and Ethereum today

Bad news for Bitcoin and Ethereum today

Flash-crash likely triggered by altcoins.
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000663-3.07%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 15:31
