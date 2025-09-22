Bursa MEXC
The top three GIGGLE token holders have now earned $557,000, a return of 2147%.
PANews reported on September 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top three GIGGLE token holders are the single addresses with the highest total profits. They have made a profit of US$557,000 by buying 15 BNB, with a return rate of 2147%. 16 hours ago (after CZ first forwarded the donation plan), he bought 32,355 tokens at an average price of $0.7537. He has now sold more than half of his holdings in batches at an average price of $8.29, and still holds 16,500 tokens.
PANews
2025/09/22 17:40
Apple’s fight with Brussels over Digital Markets Act weighs on the market
Apple clashes with EU regulators over the Digital Markets Act as Brussels demands the iPhone maker open its ecosystem to rivals.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 17:15
US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets
The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary. List of New Events Unfolding This Week September 23: Powell’s speech at the …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 17:10
Best Meme Coin To Buy: From $200 To $2M? Here’s Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu
LBRETT presale at $0.0058 with 600% APY staking, NFT integration, and $1M giveaway is tipped as the next SHIB, with experts eyeing $200-to-$2M meme coin potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 17:10
Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Control of Crypto Bill
The post Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Control of Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Democrat wants a bipartisan preparation of a crypto market structure bill, which would authorize both parties to create the bill and evenly regulate the digital assets. The urge to have bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure bill has been stepped up by Senate Democrats. Senators who are Democrats (12 of them) want to be included in the process of drafting as well as reviewing the proposed legislation. Their popularity is against the backdrop of continuous disagreements with regard to the regulation of the rapidly expanding sector of digital assets. The legislators claim that the law that regulates the crypto market should not be designed by an individual side. They underline the importance of bipartisan cooperation when it comes to the credibility and expediency of the bill’s passage. The voices in the group known are those of senators such as Ruben Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Mark Warner. The Importance of Bipartisan Authorship. The request of the democrats revolves around creating a common ground prior to the advancement of regulatory activities. They request Republican colleagues to permit a joint drafting exercise, which is considered the norm for legislation of such magnitude. The group threatens that the lack of such collective authorship would hinder the progress of the bill or render it illegitimate. This combined strategy will help to seal regulatory loopholes that have baffled businesses and investors over the years. Their suggested crypto structure emphasizes seven main pillars, such as an explicit jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in spot markets of non-security tokens. The act also aims at broadening the supervision and investment of both the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Interests of the Legislation. The current debate in the Senate is based not only on the regulatory authority alone…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:04
Altcoin Market Shows Signs of Bottoming Out
Sharing his outlook this week, he said tokens are carving out a bottom and setting up for a strong rebound. […] The post Altcoin Market Shows Signs of Bottoming Out appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/22 17:00
Fed Speakers, U.S. PCE, Hedera Upgrade: Crypto Week Ahead
The post Fed Speakers, U.S. PCE, Hedera Upgrade: Crypto Week Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You are reading Crypto Week Ahead: a comprehensive list of what’s coming up in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the coming days, as well as the major macroeconomic events that will influence digital asset markets. For an updated daily email reminder on what’s expected, click here to sign up for Crypto Daybook Americas. You won’t want to start your day without it. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/fed-speakers-u-s-pce-hedera-upgrade-crypto-week-ahead
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:58
MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Reaches $65M Supply in First Week After Launch
TLDR MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin reached $65 million in circulating supply within one week of its September 15, 2025 launch 88.2% of mUSD supply is deployed on Linea Layer 2 network, with 11.8% on Ethereum mainnet The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets including U.S. Treasury bills and undergoes daily reserve audits mUSD complies with [...] The post MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Reaches $65M Supply in First Week After Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 16:54
As Bolivia Embraces $USDT, Best Wallet Token Positions Itself as Top Altcoin
Crypto adoption in Bolivia is growing as companies like Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD have begun accepting top altcoin Tether ($USDT).
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/22 16:54
Bitcoin balanceert op oude all time high van $112K: steun of val?
De Bitcoin koers zweeft momenteel rond een belangrijk punt van spanning: de grens van $112.000. Dit niveau is geen onbekende voor traders, want het markeert de oude all time high. Terwijl de markt in de afgelopen weken tekenen van kracht liet zien, lijkt de druk nu opnieuw toe te nemen.... Het bericht Bitcoin balanceert op oude all time high van $112K: steun of val? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 16:32
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.