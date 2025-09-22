2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
A whale/institution purchased another 10,000 ETH through Wintermute, bringing the total purchase to 20,000 ETH today.

A whale/institution purchased another 10,000 ETH through Wintermute, bringing the total purchase to 20,000 ETH today.

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a whale/institution that has profited $76.05 million through ETH swings" is still buying the dip. He bought another 10,000 ETH (worth $42.3 million) through Wintermute half an hour ago, bringing his total purchases to 20,000 ETH today after the price dip, spending 85.956 million USDC at an average purchase price of $4,298.
USDCoin
USDC$0,999-0,03%
Ethereum
ETH$4 166,37-3,13%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 17:35
Kongsi
PancakeSwap Expands Cross-Chain Swap Capabilities to Solana

PancakeSwap Expands Cross-Chain Swap Capabilities to Solana

PANews reported on September 22 that according to official news, PancakeSwap will expand the cross-chain exchange "Crosschain Swaps" function to Solana. With the support of Relay technology, seamless transactions across 7 major blockchains can be completed in a single transaction on PancakeSwap.
CROSS
CROSS$0,23268-14,04%
Trustswap
SWAP$0,08094-6,64%
Major
MAJOR$0,13285-14,72%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 17:11
Kongsi
Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030

Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030

The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong believes that bitcoin could reach the $1 million mark by 2030. He said this in an interview with Fox Business, commenting on the market’s reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut. According to Armstrong, the impact of rates on the crypto market is not always […] Сообщение Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
1
1$0,016462+84,90%
FOX Token
FOX$0,02604-3,16%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001642-6,59%
Kongsi
Incrypted2025/09/22 17:10
Kongsi
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Lawsuit Excuse No Longer Holds Back XRP Price

Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Lawsuit Excuse No Longer Holds Back XRP Price

The post Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Lawsuit Excuse No Longer Holds Back XRP Price appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been at the center of every XRP discussion. Price slowdowns, adoption hesitations, and investor concerns were often linked back to the lawsuit.  But according to pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan, that chapter is finally closed, and it’s time to move forward. The …
Union
U$0,010353-19,45%
Movement
MOVE$0,1134-8,02%
XRP
XRP$2,8442-2,00%
Kongsi
CoinPedia2025/09/22 17:00
Kongsi
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in net inflows last week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows.

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in net inflows last week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows.

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to CoinShares' latest report, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $1.9 billion as of last week, marking the second consecutive week of capital inflows. This growth was driven by the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut last week. After initial caution, investors accelerated buying on Thursday and Friday, driving inflows to $746 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum attracted $977 million and $772 million, respectively, while Solana and XRP also saw significant inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. Total assets under management (AuM) reached a year-to-date high of $4.04 billion and is expected to approach or exceed last year's total inflows of $4.86 billion.
1
1$0,016462+84,90%
XRP
XRP$2,8442-2,00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 16:59
Kongsi
Crucial US Dollar Stability: What Fed Speakers and Inflation Data Mean for Markets

Crucial US Dollar Stability: What Fed Speakers and Inflation Data Mean for Markets

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Dollar Stability: What Fed Speakers and Inflation Data Mean for Markets The cryptocurrency market often dances to the tune of macroeconomic shifts, and few instruments are as influential as the US Dollar. As the greenback finds a moment of stability, all eyes turn to impending speeches from Federal Reserve officials and crucial inflation data. What does this mean for your digital assets and the broader financial landscape? Let’s delve into the forces shaping global finance and their ripple effects. The Pivotal Role of the US Dollar in Global Finance The US Dollar stands as the world’s primary reserve currency, a status that grants it immense influence over global trade, investment, and financial markets. Its recent stabilization comes after a period of significant volatility, reflecting a complex interplay of global economic sentiment, geopolitical events, and expectations surrounding monetary policy. For cryptocurrency investors, understanding the dollar’s trajectory is paramount, as a stronger dollar often correlates with reduced risk appetite, potentially impacting digital asset valuations. Several factors contribute to the dollar’s current stance: Safe-Haven Demand: During times of global uncertainty, investors often flock to the dollar, viewing it as a safe haven asset. Interest Rate Differentials: Higher interest rates in the US compared to other major economies can attract capital, strengthening the dollar. Economic Performance: The relative strength of the US economy compared to its peers plays a significant role in dollar valuation. Anticipating Signals from the Federal Reserve The upcoming speeches from Federal Reserve officials are not mere formalities; they are critical events that can send ripples across all financial markets, including cryptocurrencies. Known as “Fed speak,” these pronouncements offer insights into the central bank’s thinking on monetary policy, economic outlook, and future interest rate decisions. Market participants will scrutinize every word for clues regarding the Fed’s stance on inflation, employment, and economic growth. Why are these speeches so important? Policy Direction: They provide clarity on whether the Fed is leaning towards hawkish (tighter policy, higher rates) or dovish (looser policy, lower rates) measures. Forward Guidance: Officials often offer hints about future policy actions, influencing market expectations months in advance. Market Reaction: Unexpected statements can trigger significant movements in bond yields, equity markets, and the Forex market. A more hawkish tone could signal continued vigilance against inflation, potentially leading to a stronger dollar. Conversely, a dovish pivot might suggest a greater focus on economic growth, which could weigh on the dollar but potentially boost risk assets like cryptocurrencies. The Impact of Key Inflation Data Releases Beyond Fed speakers, the release of key inflation data is perhaps the most anticipated economic event. Reports such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index provide crucial insights into the pace of price increases. These figures directly influence the Federal Reserve’s decisions regarding interest rates, as the Fed’s dual mandate includes maintaining price stability. How does inflation data affect markets? Interest Rate Expectations: Higher-than-expected inflation often prompts the Fed to maintain or increase interest rates, supporting the dollar. Purchasing Power: Persistent inflation erodes the purchasing power of currencies, leading investors to seek alternative assets, sometimes including cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge. Economic Outlook: Inflation data provides a snapshot of economic health, influencing investor confidence and overall market sentiment. A surprise in either direction – significantly higher or lower inflation – could disrupt the dollar’s stability and force the Fed to reassess its monetary policy trajectory. This uncertainty can translate into increased volatility across all asset classes. Navigating the Broader Forex Market The dynamics of the US Dollar, Federal Reserve policy, and inflation data are central to the global Forex market. The dollar’s strength or weakness has profound implications for other major currencies, commodity prices, and international trade flows. For instance, a stronger dollar makes US exports more expensive but reduces the cost of imports for US consumers. Consider the following interactions within the Forex market: Scenario US Dollar Impact Other Currencies Crypto Market Reaction (General) Hawkish Fed / High Inflation Stronger Weaker (e.g., EUR, JPY) Negative (risk-off) Dovish Fed / Low Inflation Weaker Stronger (e.g., EUR, JPY) Positive (risk-on) Stable Fed / Moderate Inflation Stable Mixed Neutral to slightly positive Understanding these relationships allows investors to better position themselves, anticipating how dollar movements might affect their international holdings or their exposure to assets priced in other currencies. The Future Trajectory of Interest Rates The ultimate goal of the Federal Reserve’s communications and its reaction to inflation data is to guide the future trajectory of interest rates. These rates are the cost of borrowing money and directly impact everything from mortgage payments to corporate investments. For the US Dollar, higher interest rates generally make it more attractive to hold, increasing demand. Key considerations for interest rates: Monetary Policy Tools: The Fed uses tools like the federal funds rate, quantitative easing, and quantitative tightening to influence rates. Economic Indicators: Beyond inflation, employment figures, GDP growth, and consumer confidence also factor into rate decisions. Global Context: Central bank policies in other major economies can influence the Fed’s approach to maintain competitiveness and financial stability. Any unexpected shifts in the Fed’s stance on interest rates, whether signaling prolonged high rates or an earlier-than-anticipated cut, will send powerful signals throughout the financial world. These signals directly affect the cost of capital, investor risk appetite, and the relative attractiveness of various asset classes, including the dynamic cryptocurrency market. What Does This Mean for Cryptocurrency Investors? For those invested in digital assets, the stability of the US Dollar, the pronouncements from the Federal Reserve, and the forthcoming inflation data are not abstract economic concepts. They are direct drivers of market sentiment and capital flows. A stronger dollar, often a result of hawkish Fed policy or higher interest rates, typically leads to a “risk-off” environment, where investors might pull capital from more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies and seek the relative safety of the dollar or US treasuries. Conversely, a weaker dollar, potentially spurred by dovish Fed rhetoric or lower interest rates, can foster a “risk-on” mood, encouraging investment in higher-risk, higher-reward assets, including digital currencies. Therefore, monitoring these macroeconomic indicators is an actionable insight for every crypto investor looking to understand broader market trends. Conclusion: Navigating the Macroeconomic Tides The current stabilization of the US Dollar serves as a critical juncture, with markets eagerly awaiting guidance from Federal Reserve officials and the release of pivotal inflation data. These events will undoubtedly shape the outlook for interest rates and influence the broader Forex market. For investors across all asset classes, particularly in the volatile cryptocurrency space, staying informed about these macroeconomic developments is not just prudent, but essential for making informed decisions. The interplay of these powerful forces will continue to dictate market sentiment and define the landscape for the foreseeable future, making vigilance and adaptability key. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and interest rates. This post Crucial US Dollar Stability: What Fed Speakers and Inflation Data Mean for Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Gravity
G$0,01005-5,72%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01467-2,26%
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1594-2,68%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:45
Kongsi
Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships

Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships

BitcoinWorld Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships Solana has been a powerhouse in the crypto world, but after a strong run, many investors are asking: what’s next? While analysts debate whether the $240 resistance level can be broken, a confident new project is making waves. Digitap ($TAP), a project hailed as the “last money app you’ll ever need,” has just crossed a major presale milestone, raising over $100,000, with its core features already live. This explosive start, combined with partnerships with giants like Visa and Apple Pay, is shifting market attention and offering a fresh opportunity for investors seeking their next big win in a sea of alt coins to watch.   The $300 Prediction Setup The path to $300 for Solana is looking more credible by the day, as institutional investors continue to pump billions into the Solana ecosystem. $SOL has shown immense strength, shooting up to $250 on September 14. The coin has established an immediate support level of $230. Should $SOL continue its upward momentum and break through the $250 resistance with strong volume, a parabolic run to $300 is not only possible but likely. This move would be fueled by renewed market optimism and a cascade of short positions being liquidated, pushing the price higher. For investors, the question isn’t if Solana will go on another run, but whether they want to be positioned for it. For those looking to diversify, identifying the best crypto to invest in right now is paramount, and new projects are quickly becoming part of that conversation.   Analyst Views Several prominent crypto analysts and market strategists are echoing this optimistic outlook. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan recently stated that Solana has the “perfect recipe for a massive rally,” citing the same playbook of ETF inflows and corporate treasury purchases that powered Bitcoin and Ethereum’s past runs. He points out that Solana’s comparatively small market cap means that even a modest amount of institutional investment could have an outsized impact on the price. On the technical side, analyst Crypto Seth noted on X that Solana’s price action is approaching a “first resistance zone.” He’s watching to see if a healthy pullback occurs, as this would provide a stronger foundation for a sustained rally toward the next liquidity target of $300. Many believe that Solana is one of the best altcoins for 2025 due to its continued dominance and utility, with analysts from both institutional and retail backgrounds anticipating a strong finish to the year.   The $TAP Token Angle There is no doubt about Solana’s potential for significant gains. However, a small early-stage project like Digitap ($TAP) offers something different: asymmetric returns. While investors might profit from strong returns from $SOL, $TAP, a presale token with a live working product is more likely to deliver exponential returns for early adopters. It is quickly gaining attention as one of the crypto presales with real utility. The Digitap app is already live on iOS and Android, allowing users to manage both crypto and fiat in one place. The project’s most compelling feature is its co-branded Visa card, which fully integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, making it the first truly global crypto card that feels as easy to use as a traditional bank card. This isn’t a concept; it’s a tangible, user-friendly tool that solves the problem of using crypto in the real world. The ongoing presale campaign has just surpassed the $100,000 milestone, and with the price set to increase in the next stage, the sense of FOMO is real.  While Solana’s journey to $300 is an exciting narrative, it’s worth noting that its large market cap means a return to an all-time high offers a strong, but limited, upside. The real opportunity for life-changing gains lies in projects still in their early stages. This is why many savvy investors are shifting their focus to the best crypto presales with 100x potential—projects that can deliver exponential growth. Digitap ($TAP) stands out in this category. Unlike many others, it isn’t just a promise; it has a live, working app that is already bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto. The project’s unique tokenomics and real-world utility mean it can thrive even if the broader market, including Solana, experiences sideways movement.    The Next Frontier Solana’s potential move to $300 is an exciting prospect, representing a significant return for investors. However, the most life-changing opportunities often lie in projects that are building the next generation of financial infrastructure. Digitap is uniquely positioned at the intersection of traditional banking and decentralized finance. Its live app, Visa and Apple Pay partnerships, and a deflationary token model powered by real platform revenue make it a rare find in the crowded crypto space. The presale is a chance to get in on the ground floor, but with the app already live and raising money quickly, time is of the essence.  Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here: Presale https://presale.digitap.app  Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app This post Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0,0154-3,87%
Waves
WAVES$1,0003-4,98%
Solana
SOL$215,11-7,34%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:29
Kongsi
Samsung surges 5% to 13-month high on Nvidia AI nod

Samsung surges 5% to 13-month high on Nvidia AI nod

Samsung’s shares rose over 5% to their highest level since August 2024.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1234-10,83%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02628-8,01%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:00
Kongsi
AxCNH: the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments

AxCNH: the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments

AxCNH, a stablecoin CNH with a 1:1 peg and the first to be released with an official license, has debuted in Hong Kong.
1
1$0,016462+84,90%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23268-14,04%
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01116-14,67%
Kongsi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 15:08
Kongsi
Sunperp on Tron: Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL

Sunperp on Tron: Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL

Sunperp, a new perpetual DEX being tested on the Tron blockchain, promises millisecond executions and an integrated ADL system.
CROSS
CROSS$0,23268-14,04%
Kongsi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 15:02
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.