Ethereum Price Prediction for September Comes In as Pepenode Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto
The most recent Ethereum price predictions hint at a rich end of the month for Ethereum with a potential October bull ready to attack. This optimistic outlook comes as Ethereum just recorded the lowest 7-day average of the year at 0.93 as $ETH has been on a downward spiral since the 19th. Cryptoquant believes that […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/22 17:41
Teen Hacker Infiltrated Crypto.com Employee Account
The breach, uncovered in a new Bloomberg Businessweek report, was linked to a teenage member of the notorious hacking collective […] The post Teen Hacker Infiltrated Crypto.com Employee Account appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/22 17:17
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month
What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/22 17:15
How to Earn $308 Daily as XRP ETF Success Drives GBC Mining Boom
XRP & DOGE ETFs debut with $55M volume as crypto adoption rises. GBC Mining lets users start BTC cloud mining with $20 free bonus and fixed daily payouts.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 17:15
Pi Network News Today: Pi Coin Price Hits New All-Time Low at $0.2552
The post Pi Network News Today: Pi Coin Price Hits New All-Time Low at $0.2552 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Pi coin has been struggling to keep above its all-time low of $0.33. However, despite putting constant efforts and launching new features to drive adoption, Pi Network failed to maintain a steady figure. It recently dropped to $0.2552, making a new record for all-time low. Pi Network Price Hits a …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 17:03
Data Leak? Crypto.com Fires Back At ‘Unfounded’ Allegations
According to Bloomberg and several other news outlets, Crypto.com has pushed back against a report that a 2023 breach exposed user details and was kept from authorities. Related Reading: Coinbase Faces Customer Fury — Exec Promises To Do Better The story centers on a hacking group known as Scattered Spider and a young suspect who, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/22 17:00
Why Wallet and L2 Token Launches Could Spark the Next DeFi Boom
The post Why Wallet and L2 Token Launches Could Spark the Next DeFi Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The coming months could be a breakout moment for DeFi, with a series of wallets, Layer-2s, and trading platforms hinting at launching their own tokens. This simultaneous activity suggests a potential surge in innovation and adoption within the ecosystem. This could be a “golden” opportunity for those ready to farm early. However, it is also a real test of patience and risk management for the entire market. Risks and Opportunities from the Upcoming Airdrop/Tokenization Storm in DeFi The DeFi market is converging on a series of strong signals. Many wallets, Layer-2s (L2s), and even prediction market projects have teased their token launches or are rumored to be preparing for one soon. Sponsored Sponsored Against this backdrop, the pattern is clear: a wave of token distributions, including airdrops and token launches, is on the horizon. Within weeks, this could trigger intense farming campaigns and highly concentrated liquidity migration, rapidly changing how users interact with DeFi products. Rabby, a rising Web3 wallet, has been “teasing” its own token. The community is actively speculating how it might reward early users, convert MetaMask users, and distribute incentives. If Rabby launches a token with a significant user allocation, it could create a strong foundation for growth. This move can potentially spike network effects and dramatically increase active user numbers. However, this also comes with the risks of sybil farming and early token recipients selling off immediately. MetaMask/ConsenSys is another story. ConsenSys leadership has repeatedly hinted at a “MASK” token, and recent reports suggest the token plan might arrive sooner than expected. MetaMask remains the most widely used Ethereum wallet. An official token with incentives for migration, staking, or governance would be a powerful catalyst for both on-chain activity and UX migration between wallets. This effect would be particularly significant as L2s start rolling out incentive…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:47
GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption: $2.1–$4.2T in payments
Greater regulatory clarity and measurable savings are accelerating the adoption of stablecoins among businesses and financial institutions.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 16:36
UK Watchdog Ramps Up Pace Of Crypto Approvals After Complaints
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has sped up crypto approvals after years of criticism, clearing five firms since April.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 16:30
Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Meme Coin hype en kansen Wij herkennen het gevoel: te laat instappen terwijl een meme coin net zijn run heeft gemaakt. Elroy Heisterkamp laat zien hoe groot de rol van meme coins nog steeds is op CoinMarketCap en waarom deze categorie tegelijk enorme winsten en zware risico’s brengt. Sniper Bot en rug pull bescherming Hij bespreekt hoe de Snorter Token op Solana traders kan helpen met automated sniping, limit orders en rug pull protection. Wij zien hoe deze bot nieuwe meme coins vroegtijdig signaleert en tegelijk filters inzet tegen scams, zodat HODL minder voelt als gokken. Multichain toekomst en vergelijking De Snorter Bot draait al op Ethereum en wordt binnenkort ook multi-chain. Elroy Heisterkamp legt uit hoe dit zich verhoudt tot andere bots en waarom dit volgens hem voor meme coin hunters interessant blijft. Wie de details wil horen, checkt zijn hele verhaal. Nu naar Snorter Token Het bericht Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review is geschreven door Elroy Heisterkamp en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 16:16
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.