21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin

21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:42

Crucial DOGE ETF: 21Shares TDOG Listing Signals Major Step For Dogecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:41
HBAR Experiences Sharp Decline Amid High Volume Selling Pressure

HBAR Experiences Sharp Decline Amid High Volume Selling Pressure

HBAR experienced a sharp downturn over a 23-hour trading window between September 21 and 22, as the token tumbled from $0.24 to $0.22. The 6.29% decline was accompanied by a dramatic expansion in volatility, with trading ranges reaching 9.7%—well above monthly averages. Market pressure intensified as institutional sellers drove prices lower, establishing firm resistance around the $0.235–$0.24 zone and triggering a wave of liquidations. The most pronounced selling pressure arrived at midnight on September 22, when volumes surged to 137.11 million, nearly triple the daily baseline. This spike marked the peak of the selloff as market sentiment soured across crypto assets, amplifying HBAR's decline. At the trough, the token hovered around $0.22, signaling potential capitulation among short-term holders. Yet, the session ended with a notable rebound. In the final hour of trading, bulls regained momentum, pushing HBAR from $0.2197 to $0.2222. A breakout above the $0.22 threshold was fueled by an exceptional 6.21 million in volume within minutes, sparking a short-lived rally toward session highs near $0.2225. The recovery underscored the token's liquidity-driven dynamics, though volumes collapsed to zero in the final three minutes, suggesting a temporary equilibrium. HBAR's volatile session highlights the crypto market's heightened sensitivity to institutional flows and sentiment-driven reversals. The combination of sharp declines, outsized volume spikes, and a late-stage rebound illustrates the rapid shifts in liquidity that define digital asset markets—underscoring how quickly bearish pressure can give way to opportunistic buying. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Key Technical Indicators Price tumbles 6% from $0.24 to $0.22 over 23-hour period from 21 September 15:00 to 22 September 14:00. Volume explodes to 137.11 million at 22 September 00:00—nearly triple daily average baseline. Bears establish strong resistance at $0.24 level where price reverses sharply on heavy selling. Bulls mount 1% recovery rally in final 60 minutes from 22 September 13:09 to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:33
Why Cardano Could Outpace Rivals in the Years Ahead

Why Cardano Could Outpace Rivals in the Years Ahead

Cardano enthusiast highlights eUTXO accounting model as key differentiator System combines Bitcoin's security features with smart contract capabilities Creator positions Cardano as balancing proven reliability with future potential Cardano content creator David has outlined why he believes the blockchain will outperform competitors in coming years, focusing on its Extended Unspent Transaction Output (eUTXO) accounting system as a fundamental advantage. In a recent social media post, David argued that this ledger architecture positions Cardano uniquely within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. David explained that Bitcoin utilizes the standard UTXO model, which records wallet balances as collections of unspent outputs that can be utilized in future transactions. This system has proven its security and reliability over Bitcoin's operational history, establishing a foundation for digital asset management. eUTXO Combines Security with Smart Contract Functionality According to David's analysis, Cardano's eUTXO model maintains Bitcoin's security characteristics while adding smart contract support for decentralized finance applications. This combination allows Cardano to process secure transactions while enabling complex programmable functionality that Bitcoin cannot natively support. The content creator characterized this hybrid approach as advantageous compared to what he described as more complex and less secure ledger models employed by competing blockchains. David suggested that combining established security frameworks with practical utility creates conditions favorable for mainstream adoption. David positioned Cardano as the optimal choice for users seeking "a blockchain that balances proven reliability with future potential," emphasizing the network's technological approach over alternatives that prioritize either security or functionality exclusively. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has previously acknowledged that the network lost ground to competitors like Solana due to early difficulties in decentralized application deployment. However, Hoskinson maintains confidence that Cardano will eventually surpass rivals including Ethereum through technological advancement. The Cardano founder has made ambitious claims about challenging Bitcoin's market position, citing upcoming developments in Bitcoin DeFi integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:30
Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap

Coinbase adds Centrifuge and Troll to asset roadmap

Key Takeaways Coinbase has added Centrifuge (a real-world asset protocol) and Troll (a memecoin) to its asset roadmap, suggesting possible future trading support. Centrifuge focuses on tokenizing real-world assets for DeFi and has surpassed $1.1 billion in total value locked. Coinbase added Centrifuge and Troll to its asset roadmap today, signaling potential future trading support for the real-world asset protocol and meme coin on the leading US crypto exchange. Centrifuge, a blockchain protocol specializing in tokenizing real-world assets like invoices and credit funds for decentralized finance applications, has attracted significant institutional interest. Its total value locked surpassed $1.1 billion by September 2025, driven by tokenized treasury funds and collateralized loan obligations. TROLL represents the meme coin category that has gained traction through social media hype. Similar tokens added to exchange roadmaps have experienced rapid community growth and trading volume spikes, sometimes multiplying market caps by 10x or more following listing announcements. Coinbase's roadmap process, which previews potential asset additions, has historically boosted project visibility. The exchange expanded its roadmap to include diverse assets in 2024, from RWAs to meme coins like Gigachad and Turbo. Under pro-crypto policies emphasized during President Donald Trump's administration, US exchanges like Coinbase have accelerated listings of innovative assets, contributing to a major increase in overall crypto market capitalization since early 2025.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:28
Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto Investment, Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

Why Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto Investment, Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE

The same investors who hunted those early gains are now seeking the next big rocket, and many have their eyes […]

Coindoo 2025/09/23 08:28
Coindoo2025/09/23 08:28
Today's NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd

Happy autumn, Pipsqueaks! Summer has been vanquished. Fall is here. The days are getting shorter and it's cooling down dramatically, though that's been helped by a lot of much-needed rain up here in the desert mountains. I'm not complaining! We have some Pips puzzles to solve, so let's get right to it! Looking for Monday's Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different "condition" that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here's an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as "less than" or "greater than." If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 08:28
Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025

Forbes Top CPAs In America, 2025

T he annual recognition by Forbes of America's finest CPAs—whether in our annual Top CPAs list or Best-in-State CPAs list—is designed to highlight the finest in the profession: CPAs with impressive track records in their specialties, who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in their fields, have contributed to advancing the CPA profession, and have given back to society. They come from a variety of backgrounds, specializations and geographic regions, from the profession's Big Four to one-owner firms. And as with all Forbes lists, this recognition is based on a rigorous, multi-stage process of editorial research and evaluation, and no fee or payment of any kind is required for candidates to be considered or selected. To do so, our review team identifies thousands of eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research and an independent advisory board of expert CPAs. To qualify for consideration, CPAs are required to be licensed by their state and active in the public accounting profession. Forbes' methodology and assessment process are designed through the editorial team's broad experience in CPA practice, coverage of accounting news and knowledge of the conduct required to properly lead a CPA firm. Candidates are rated in ten weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, performance, thought leadership and community service. Although a CPA's lifetime achievements are considered, emphasis is placed on their most recent accomplishments. The result is a collection of elite CPAs who are leading the profession effectively and honorably in such areas as tax, auditing and management consulting. Few CPAs boast immediate name recognition outside their field, generally preferring to make their mark less publicly. But those selected all share a superb track record, impeccable integrity and ultimately, Forbes' recognition as one of America's finest CPAs. Steel Rose, CPA is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 07:57
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test With Shibarium Hack Uncertainty, 50% Crash in Play

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test With Shibarium Hack Uncertainty, 50% Crash in Play

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart does not leave much room for optimism. The price is currently holding at $0.00001207, but the monthly setup points directly to the lower Bollinger Band at $0.00000611. This would erase a digit from the price figure and take SHIB back to levels not seen since 2021, when the token first appeared in the crypto market's mainstream. Past performance shows that every bounce has been weaker than the last. Attempts to climb above $0.00002000 have been unsuccessful, and the resistance level of $0.00002800 has not been approached in over a year. Instead, trading volume has decreased, the price range has narrowed and the Bollinger Bands are indicating a potential move.  Usually, when the market moves in this way, the next expansion follows the dominant direction — and for SHIB, that still points lower. SHIB/USDT by TradingView A drop toward $0.00000611 would be more than just another sell-off. It would reset the entire meme coin narrative back to pre-mania levels.  Goodbye, SHIB? For long-term holders, such a move would mean seeing years of community hype and development marked down to a chart position that looks like a restart. For traders, it is a reminder that meme coins offer little support once momentum fades. Shiba Inu coin has built its brand on wild gains, community and promises of DeFi prosperity, and some will see a decline as an opportunity to buy more. However, much of this is gone; Shytoshi's disappearance and the Shibarium exploit are the stark proof. Thus, for now, the risk of losing a zero is real, and unless new demand emerges quickly, SHIB's next destination may be a level that no one expected to see again in this cycle.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 07:52
Fed's Mester Advocates Caution as Inflation Persists

Fed’s Mester Advocates Caution as Inflation Persists

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-mester-caution-inflation-concerns/

Coinstats 2025/09/23 07:11
Coinstats 2025/09/23 07:02
Nvidia Commits $100 Billion to OpenAI in Historic AI Infrastructure Deal—Stock Pops

Nvidia Commits $100 Billion to OpenAI in Historic AI Infrastructure Deal—Stock Pops

Nvidia shifts from supplier to investor, deepening ties with OpenAI in a record-scale deal.
Coinstats2025/09/23 07:02
