Indian IT Stocks Slide Over Trump’s New $100,000 H-1B Fee

The post Indian IT Stocks Slide Over Trump’s New $100,000 H-1B Fee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of major Indian tech services firms plunged sharply on Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s move to impose a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, which is expected to create operational and cost challenges for the outsourcing companies, which rely on the temporary skilled worker visa to deploy Indian workers to clients in the U.S. Shares of major Indian IT services firms like Infosys slumped sharply on Monday. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT services firm by market cap, was down than 3.1% to $34.85 (Rs 3,073.50) during afternoon trading in Mumbai. Infosys’ stock dropped 3.19% to $16.91 (Rs 1,491), HCLTech shares were down 1.92%, while shares of Tech Mahindra and Wipro were down 3.55% and 2.30% respectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange’s benchmark SENSEX index also declined on Monday by 0.26% to 82,347 points, while the Nifty IT index, which tracks the country’s IT sector, fell more than 3%. Shares of U.S. tech giants Google, Meta and Microsoft, which also rely on the visa for hiring foreign talent, were also down slightly in premarket trading. Over the weekend, following Trump’s announcement, Indian government officials warned there would be an “immediate fallout” for Indian IT firms and professionals, adding: “We have to see how companies adapt to it.” What Has India Said About The Visa Fee Hike? In a statement issued over the weekend, India’s foreign ministry said: “This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.” The statement added: “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India.” How Many H-1b Recipients Are…
Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025? AlphaPepe Shows Early Signs of Pepe’s Breakout, Still at Just $0.00657

AlphaPepe presale at $0.00657 is gaining traction, with 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, locked liquidity, and 85% APR staking — analysts see 50x–100x upside potential.
PancakeSwap Announces Solana Swaps, Revolutionizing Multichain Trading To Elevate DeFi Interoperability

The post PancakeSwap Announces Solana Swaps, Revolutionizing Multichain Trading To Elevate DeFi Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. A Milestone in Expanding Multichain DeFi 2. The Significance of PancakeSwap’s Solana Integration Show more PancakeSwap, one of the renowned decentralized exchanges (DEXs), has integrated Solana ($SOL) in its Crosschain Swap feature to broaden its reach. This advancement represents a significant move forward in the multichain decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability. This integration allows users to swap tokens directly from the interface of PancakeSwap to seven major blockchains effortlessly. These blockchains include BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, Linea, and now Solana. Through this update, PancakeSwap aims to remove the struggle of users to juggle bridges or various other platforms. The users can transfer their tokens leveraging fast, low-cost, and fully integrated solutions. A Milestone in Expanding Multichain DeFi Through Solana’s integration into PancakeSwap’s Crosschain Swaps feature, the DEX is set to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and efficient. This feature is powered by Across Protocol and strengthened by Relay, which acts as a backend solution. The transfer between Solana and EVM-compatible chains will be completed in seconds with minimum cost. The Head Chef of PancakeSwap, Chef Kids, highlights the significance of this integration, stating, “Adding Solana to our Cross-chain Swaps feature isn’t just about supporting another chain, it’s about breaking down barriers in DeFi.” According to him, this addition aims to empower users by allowing them to move liquidity wherever it is needed. There is no need to depend upon ridges or multiple apps, enabling DeFi to function as a unified ecosystem.  The Significance of PancakeSwap’s Solana Integration One of DeFi’s greatest challenges includes cross-chain interoperability. PancakeSwap integrates Solana into this feature to create easy ways for users to choose. The users navigate Solana’s vibrant ecosystem while leveraging its efficiency and speed. Typically, the transactions occur within a minute, making the charged fees transparent, including…
Tesla stock surges by 2.2% as China rival BYD plunges after Elon Musk reunited with Trump

The post Tesla stock surges by 2.2% as China rival BYD plunges after Elon Musk reunited with Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla shares climbed 2.2% in after-hours trading on Sunday following Elon Musk’s unexpected reunion with President Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Glendale, Arizona. The two met publicly for the first time since their fallout earlier this year. This happened inside Trump’s private box at State Farm Arena, where over 60,000 people came to pay respects to the conservative commentator. The moment was caught on video. Elon walked up, shook Trump’s hand, and stood close to him as they exchanged words. UFC president Dana White was standing next to them. The reunion seemed short, but it immediately sent signals across political and financial circles. Trump hugs Musk, says “I’ve missed you” A professional lip reader, Nicola Hickling, analyzed the clip. She says Trump greeted Elon by asking, “How are you doing?” Elon gave a shrug. Trump followed up with, “So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat.” Dana stayed silent as the two continued. Trump leaned in and said, “Let’s try and work out how to get back on track.” Elon nodded. Then Trump grabbed his hand and said, “I’ve missed you.” The meeting came just months after Elon stepped down from his government post. Back in June 2025, he quit as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and went on a long social media rampage targeting Trump’s policies. Since then, Elon had been vocal about how government systems were “wasting time and money,” but Sunday’s encounter may suggest a shift in tone — or at least a temporary ceasefire. The fact that this happened in public, in front of thousands, wasn’t missed by traders. Many tied the sudden Tesla rally to this political moment. BYD tanks 3.6% after Buffett fully dumps shares While Tesla gained, its Chinese competitor BYD saw its stock fall by 3.6%, the…
Africa’s AI market to hit $16.5B by 2030: report

The post Africa’s AI market to hit $16.5B by 2030: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Africa’s AI market to hit $16.5B by 2030: report Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is skyrocketing in Africa, hitting $4.5 billion this year and projected to more than triple over the next five years, a new report says. Titled ‘Harnessing the transformative power of AI in Africa’ and published by Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA), the report projects that the AI market size on the continent will grow at a CAGR of 27.4% to hit $16.53 billion by the decade’s end. According to Mastercard Africa President Mark Elliott, Africa’s young population gives it an edge in technology adoption. “Home to one of the youngest populations in the world, with a median age of about 19 years, technological development assumes greater significance in Africa. The youth are among the earliest adopters and most frequent users of digital tools,” he stated. While AI has been projected to slash millions of jobs globally, the report estimates that the technology will create 230 million new digital jobs across Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s also expected to boost financial inclusivity and enhance the growth of critical sectors like agriculture, mining, and health. However, Mastercard believes that AI’s impact in Africa will likely favor some countries more than others. The report found a sizable variance in the preparedness of African governments to integrate the technology, with Egypt leading the region at 55.6. Only three other countries—Mauritius, South Africa, and Rwanda—scored above 50%. The global average for emerging economies stands at 46%, while advanced economies stands at 68%. Source: Mastercard This government preparedness could be the most defining factor in how countries harness AI, says Gabriela Ramos, the assistant director-general at UNESCO. “Public investments in skills and infrastructure, data centers, and regulations and legislation might create incentives for companies and other actors to align on the…
China’s AxCNH stablecoin vs. U.S. dollar tokens – Who controls the $300B market?

The post China’s AxCNH stablecoin vs. U.S. dollar tokens – Who controls the $300B market? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is AxCNH, and why is it significant? AxCNH is the first stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH), launched by AnchorX in Hong Kong. Who else has recently launched a stablecoin? South Korea’s BDACS introduced KRW1, a won-pegged, overcollateralized stablecoin, signaling regional competition in the stablecoin race. The global race to dominate the stablecoin market just gained a surprising new contender, and that is China. Once known for its sweeping crypto bans, the country is now stepping back into the spotlight through Hong Kong. At the 10th Belt and Road Summit, Central Asia–based issuer AnchorX unveiled AxCNH, the world’s first stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH). The project carried a license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). It has already secured partnerships with major firms such as Lenovo, Zoomlion, and Conflux, signaling ambitions that extend far beyond Asia, from cross-border trade to real-world asset tokenization. How will AxCNH benefit the Chinese ecosystem? The launch of AxCNH, pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan, is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions with countries engaged in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This massive infrastructure program aims to connect China with the Middle East and Europe through physical trade routes, while also expanding maritime links with other regions. Zoomlion, one of the partners, tested AxCNH transactions on the Conflux blockchain and will use it to streamline payments with BRI partners. AnchorX also secured a listing on ATAIX Eurasia, where AxCNH trades in AxCNH:KZT and AxCNH:USDT pairs, limited to professional clients. By positioning AxCNH as a settlement tool, China is signaling its intent to challenge the dominance of U.S. dollar–backed stablecoins in global trade. Stablecoin market current dynamics and prediction Well, the timing is critical because the stablecoin market, now valued at nearly $300 billion, already represents around…
Coinbase Wants to Become a Super App, CEO Says. Is Best Wallet Aiming for the Same Goal?

The post Coinbase Wants to Become a Super App, CEO Says. Is Best Wallet Aiming for the Same Goal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Wants to Become a Super App, CEO Says. Is Best Wallet Aiming for the Same Goal? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-and-best-wallet-super-app-ambitions/
Inspiring Collaboration For Builders In Singapore

The post Inspiring Collaboration For Builders In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 29, 2025– Web3 Growth Guild is set to bring together the brightest minds in blockchain and decentralized tech industry. As a side event sponsored by Global Blockchain Show, and powered by Namecoinnews, the Guild continues its mission to empower marketers, founders, and creators to scale responsibly while shaping the future of Web3. Past editions of the Web3 Growth Guild have inspired conversations across global stages and have helped decentralized projects connect with the resources they require. This year’s event in Singapore promises to build on the same momentum and features top Web3 speakers who are re-shaping growth strategies in a fast-evolving ecosystem. Web3 Growth Guild is not just another forum. It is a vibrant community that believes growth is better when it is collective, not competitive. By combining panel discussions, interactive Q&A, and networking sessions, the Guild creates meaningful spaces where disruptors can collaborate and exchange insights. Attendees can expect a mix of practical knowledge and collaborative spirit. From founders and product managers to community leaders and DAO builders, the Guild provides a platform for all who are building the decentralized future. Who can join Web3 Growth Guild: Web3 Builders & Founders Community & DAO Leaders Ecosystem Partners (Accelerators, Labs, Incubators) Investors (Secondary) Product Managers & Designers Web3 Growth Guild stands out amongst other side-events, thanks to its belief in collaboration over competition. It goes beyond traditional networking by facilitating a supportive environment where creators learn, partner, and grow together. Join us in Singapore to be part of a global movement with Web3 Growth Guild building on shared knowledge, real connections, and a collective vision. Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore  Contact: [email protected] This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. Max delves deep into the…
Coinbase Sets Sights on Becoming a ‘Financial Super App’ – Best Wallet Offers a Non-Custodial Alternative

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discusses restoring access to Kevin Durant's account, the progress of The Clarity Act, the competition on the crypto exchange an...
Biggest long liquidation of 2025: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin dipped to $112,000 to start the week, and crypto traders suffered $1 billion of liquidations in a bearish new record for 2025. Bitcoin (BTC) spooks the market into the final week of September with a return to $112,000.Bitcoin price action leaves much to be desired as traders forecast a retest of support closer to $100,000 next.The dip liquidates over $1 billion of crypto longs in the largest single liquidation event of the year so far.Read more
