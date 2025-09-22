Bursa MEXC
Scamcoin: The Only Rug You’ll Want to Stand On
The post Scamcoin: The Only Rug You’ll Want to Stand On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, the pattern never changes. Projects launch with bold claims of “revolutionizing finance.” They parade fake partnerships, buzzword-packed utilities, and roadmaps that stretch years into the future. But when the hype fades, the end is always the same: investors left holding bags while the founders vanish. The result is a cycle of disappointment. Communities are burned, trust erodes, and every new coin starts to look like the next rug. People are tired of the theater, whitepapers no one reads, and watching “serious” projects collapse under their own lies. Scamcoin ($SCAM) flips the script. Instead of faking legitimacy, it calls itself what some projects are: a scam. There are no promises, no utility smoke screens, just pure honesty, memes, and community-driven chaos. And that paradoxical honesty has made it the only scam people actually trust. Meme-Fi: When the Joke Is the Product Scamcoin doesn’t belong to DeFi, CeFi, or GameFi. It created its own category: Meme-Fi. The meme is the product, the community is the utility, and the joke is the roadmap. There’s no jargon to decode and no fake features to hype. What you see is what you get: a coin that laughs at the very industry it inhabits. And in doing so, it highlights a more profound truth: most tokens are already scams, just without the courage to admit it. By parodying crypto culture, Scamcoin has become more than a joke. It’s a mirror reflecting the absurdity of the entire space. The Cult of Scamcoin: Why Degens Keep Joining What began as satire has grown into a movement. Degens don’t buy Scamcoin despite its name; they buy it because of it. The community thrives on self-awareness. Holders understand the golden rule: you can’t FUD a coin that already calls itself a scam. The joke disarms every critic, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:37
How To Avoid The 5 Deadly Mistakes Healthcare Startups Make
The post How To Avoid The 5 Deadly Mistakes Healthcare Startups Make appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Examining five ways to reduce the risk of entrepreneurial failure in American healthcare. getty At least 90% of startups fail. And in the healthcare strategy course I teach at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, I caution students that the odds of failure in medicine are even greater. Failures in health innovation rarely stem from flawed products. Almost always, they’re the result of mistakes founders make early in the journey, long before the first sale or clinical deployment. Entrepreneurs drawn to the $5-trillion U.S. healthcare market often assume their success in other industries will carry over. But the system’s distinct structures, cultural norms and unwritten rules trip them up. The results catch them by surprise. Here are five ways to reduce the risk of entrepreneurial failure: 1. Approach Healthcare Like A Novice, Not An Expert When President Donald Trump met with governors in 2017 to discuss replacing the Affordable Care Act, he famously remarked, “Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.” His surprise wasn’t unique. Many outsiders assume the industry’s problems can be solved with the same tools and tactics that worked elsewhere. But medicine is personal and highly variable. What succeeds in a lab often fails in clinical practice. Here’s one example. Five years ago, I received a dozen calls from CEOs who had paired voice recognition with traditional AI to auto-generate medical records from doctor-patient interactions. Each executive claimed their tool could save physicians two to three hours per day. None could understand why sales lagged. They diagnosed the issue as a lack of clinician awareness and asked me to connect their sales teams with doctors. I told them the truth: If your tools actually saved physicians that much time, you wouldn’t need help selling. Your biggest problem would be managing the line out the door. I urged…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:36
Apple’s war of words with European regulators troubles markets
The post Apple’s war of words with European regulators troubles markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has escalated its public dispute with officials in Brussels over competition rules and consumer choice, claiming the company’s integrated ecosystem is under threat from new regulations. Over the weekend, the iPhone manufacturer bashed the European Union for blocking features of its walled ecosystem, arguing that it unfairly closes out the competition. Apple reiterated that its hardware and software are central to delivering the “magical, innovative experience” customers expect. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in advance of the firm’s recent product launches that the EU rules are “a serious threat” to its ecosystem. This comes just five months after the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for “anti-competitive behavior” on its App Store. EU wants Apple to open doors for more apps Much of the dispute is against the backdrop of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022 and began applying in 2024. The law requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors, including areas like messaging, and app stores. For Apple, the rules mean it must ensure that devices such as headphones from other brands work seamlessly with iPhones. The company is also mandated to allow third-party smartwatch notifications to appear on its devices and to enable content sharing with non-Apple products via AirDrop. “That means you actually have a choice over which device you’re going to use, and you can get them to talk to one another,” said Sébastien Pant of BEUC, an umbrella organization of consumer advocacy groups in Europe. Apple’s pushback has affected the release of its new AirPods Pro 3 within the bloc. The wireless earphones come with a “Live Translation” feature for users to hear speech in their preferred language directly through the earbuds. The company announced last week that the devices…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:27
Top Meme Coins to Join This Month
The post Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:15 BullZilla presale rises with Brett and Fartcoin momentum: discover the top meme coins to join this month. What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the rising meme coin undercurrents where chaos often breeds opportunity? The meme coin market has always been volatile, a space where narratives turn into market movements overnight. Traders, students of finance, and blockchain developers alike recognize that it’s often the high-risk corners of crypto that bring the highest potential rewards. For anyone seeking the top meme coins to join this month, the current market offers three standout names. Over the past 24 hours, Brett’s steady climb has surprised skeptics who once doubted its staying power, while Fartcoin has managed to turn satire into momentum, recording gains that prove culture can still move capital. Their contrasting moves reinforce the unpredictable but compelling nature of meme tokens. The meme coin arena may be unpredictable, but it’s never dull. Amid these swings, BullZilla ($BZIL) has emerged as the centerpiece. Unlike meme coins built on short-lived hype, BullZilla’s presale combines narrative with mathematics. Its Roar Burn mechanism ties scarcity to progress, ensuring every new chapter permanently cuts supply. With over $530,000 raised already and ROI projections crossing 6,500% by launch, this project isn’t just participating—it’s reshaping what presales can be. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Deflationary Giant Taking Shape BullZilla’s presale isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a mechanism engineered to reward conviction. Instead of static price stages, the project employs a progressive pricing engine where the token price climbs with every $100,000 raised or after 48 hours, whichever comes first. This relentless upward march ensures that hesitation comes at a cost. The Roar Burn mechanism adds a deflationary twist. Each milestone in BullZilla’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:24
Secure Your Water Future Like a Billionaire — Even Though You’re Not One Yet
The post Secure Your Water Future Like a Billionaire — Even Though You’re Not One Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blue gold, the next Bitcoin — those are just some of the synonyms that the biggest billion-dollar asset managers and funds have used when describing drinkable water. Billionaires know this, and they are quietly investing in properties to guarantee that they never have to deal with water shortages. Wall Street giants are already buying up chunks of land in Arizona for water rights from the Colorado River. Over in California, a single group has locked up the rights to 57% of the largest underground water storage facility in the state. Just this year, Bill Gates and BlackRock committed about $150 million to a project that makes water out of thin air! These strategic acquisitions and deals are happening all over the world, and there is no denying that water, especially premium-quality drinking water, has become more valuable than many think. But what can you do to avoid getting left behind in a Mad Max-style water-deprived future? Water150 tips the scales in favor of the everyday folks who don’t have a billion dollars chilling in their bank accounts. Enjoy Water Security Like a Billionaire with Water150 Water Asset Management’s president Matt Diserio predicts that water will be “a trillion-dollar market opportunity” in the United States alone. His company already has over $400 million in assets under management, mainly due to the growing “belief that scarce clean water is the resource defining this century, much like plentiful, cheap dirty oil defined the last century.” However, there’s a way to secure your own water future for at least the next 150 years, even though you’re not a billionaire — Water150 is the great equalizer. Water150 levels the playing field, giving you an opportunity reserved for only the ultra-wealthy to secure your own water supply from natural spring water wells like Sätra Brunn, Sweden,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:21
Will Shiba Inu Ever Be The Dogecoin Killer? Analysts Argue Layer Brett Could Take The Crown
The post Will Shiba Inu Ever Be The Dogecoin Killer? Analysts Argue Layer Brett Could Take The Crown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:10 The battle of meme coins has always been a crowd favorite. For years, traders have debated whether Shiba Inu could finally dethrone Dogecoin, but the answer might lie elsewhere. A new challenger, Layer Brett, is garnering significant attention. With its crypto presale already raising around $3.9 million, and tokens priced at just $0.0058, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme token is offering both utility and hype in one package. Layer Brett looks built for the future Unlike SHIB and DOGE, which run on older setups, Layer Brett was built from the start as an Ethereum Layer 2. That means cheaper, faster, and smoother transactions. The network can process thousands of transactions per second while keeping fees close to zero. The real kicker for early backers is staking. Right now, rewards are around 665% APY, giving buyers a strong reason to lock in their tokens. Combine that with the ongoing presale momentum, and you can see why traders are calling this project the next 100x altcoin. What makes Layer Brett different? Layer Brett is a memecoin that fuses meme culture with the scale of a real layer 2 blockchain. The token ($LBRETT) has a fixed supply of 10 billion, with a portion reserved for staking and ecosystem growth. Key highlights for early participants: Entry price locked at $0.0058 in presale Around $3.9 million has already been raised from investors Staking rewards are currently around 665% APY Community-first approach with a $1 million giveaway in play That mix of fun and function is something SHIB and DOGE never fully nailed, giving $LBRETT a clear lane. The Story of Shiba Inu Shiba Inu launched as the so-called “Dogecoin killer” back in 2020. Riding the success of DOGE, it built the famous “ShibArmy” and grew into one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:12
Kaia and LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin-powered super-app to expand Asia’s Web3 market
The post Kaia and LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin-powered super-app to expand Asia’s Web3 market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this post: Kaia and LINE NEXT have collaborated to launch a stablecoin-powered Web3 super-app called Project Unify. The beta app is expected to be released this year and will include key features such as payments, remittances, yield, and access to more than 100 Web3 apps. Project Unify will include an SDK to allow developers and issuers to integrate stablecoin features across markets. Kaia DLT has revealed plans to launch a stablecoin-powered super-app in collaboration with LINE NEXT. The app aims to financially connect Asia, where the fintech infrastructure and market segments are highly fragmented due to its unique diversity. Kaia and LINE NEXT will launch the stablecoin-powered Web3 super-app called Unify. It will be available as a Kaia-powered standalone service and as a Mini Dapp operated by LINE NEXT. Its beta service, launched this year, will introduce consumer-centric Web3 and fintech functions, such as stablecoin yield, payments, remittances, on/off-ramps, and Web3 apps. Unify the super-app to include a stablecoin SDK for developers and issuers According to Kaia’s press release, the Unify app will allow users to deposit stablecoins and receive real-time incentives, send tokens to contacts via messages, make payments, and receive paybacks for both online and offline merchants, introduce on/off-ramp solutions, and enable access for more than 100 Web3 applications. Kai and LINE NEXT released several Mini Daaps in January this year, which have attracted over 130 million newly registered users to the platform. The latest revealed plan builds on their continued innovation to scale into the full Unify app, which will be available on the Web and mobile app. The app will be integrated with LINE NEXT’s Daap portal, and the features will be adapted to Asia’s local regulatory environments. The Unify app is a response to Asia’s growing stablecoin competition. It is a gateway for issuance,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:54
BNB Chain Surges in Q3 2025: Fees, Growth, and Gasless Payments
The post BNB Chain Surges in Q3 2025: Fees, Growth, and Gasless Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain just wrapped up a massive quarter. The network’s apps generated around $357.3 million in fees during Q3 2025, solidifying its position as one of the most active ecosystems in crypto. This surge came while $BNB itself broke into new highs, hitting an all-time high of $1080. The chain’s momentum is powered by both DeFi heavyweights and a bold zero-fee stablecoin push that is reshaping user adoption. The Engines Behind BNB Chain’s GDP According to Token Terminal, the 10 biggest contributors to BNB Chain’s GDP in Q3 were: PancakeSwap Venus Uniswap Solv Protocol Aave APX Thena Euler DODO LayerZero Among these, PancakeSwap leads the pack, driving the most fees on BNB Smart Chain. Its consistent liquidity and trading volumes have anchored it as the top DEX in the ecosystem. Venus and Aave continue to secure their roles in lending, while LayerZero and Solv Protocol represent the growing importance of cross-chain and structured finance products. This mix shows BNB Chain’s depth: it’s not just a DEX story, but a broader DeFi economy thriving on stablecoin liquidity, lending, and interoperability. PancakeSwap on Top PancakeSwap’s dominance cannot be overstated. As the primary liquidity hub of BSC, it has consistently outperformed competitors when it comes to fee generation. The activity reflects BNB Chain’s still-strong retail presence, with users drawn to low-cost trades, yield farms, and token launches. This growth also helps explain why $BNB hit an ATH of $1080. Fees are being recycled into the ecosystem, demand for the token is rising, and staking continues to lock supply. The Zero-Fee Stablecoin Carnival Another major growth driver has been BNB Chain’s 0 Fee Carnival, which runs until September 30, 2025, at 23:59 UTC. During this campaign, users can move $USDT and $USD1 with zero gas fees across multiple activities: No fees when withdrawing from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:48
See What This $BTC Layer-2 Plans
The post See What This $BTC Layer-2 Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper Not Far from $20M, Whales Keep Buying: See What This $BTC Layer-2 Plans Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-not-far-from-20m-as-whales-keep-accumulating/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:46
Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength
The post Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global stocks barely moved Monday, even after the Dow and S&P 500 closed last week at fresh record highs. Futures were flat across the board Sunday night. Dow futures fell by 51 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.15%. The momentum from last week’s rally didn’t carry over. No one’s pulling out, but no one’s jumping in either. The previous week ended strong. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, the Dow rose 1%, and the Nasdaq led with a 2.2% gain. Even the Russell 2000 small-cap index saw a 2.2% jump — its seventh straight winning week. Still, U.S. traders didn’t push higher after the weekend. Market participants are keeping one eye on global headlines and the other on the Fed. Trump’s $100k visa fee slams Indian tech stocks Indian stocks were hammered Monday after President Donald Trump dropped a new immigration policy bomb late Friday. He signed off on a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa. These visas are used for high-skilled foreign workers. In 2024, nearly 400,000 were issued, and 71% of them went to Indians. The market in Mumbai reacted fast. Nine out of the ten Indian tech firms listed on the Nifty IT sub-index were down. Mphasis fell by over 4%, Persistent Systems lost 3.8%, and LTIMindtree dropped by 3.79%. The sector relies heavily on U.S. contracts and work permits. The new rule adds serious cost pressure. The move came just days after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, its first cut since December. That dovish shift didn’t ease global market nerves either. In China, stocks reacted to their own monetary news. The People’s Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month. The one-year Loan Prime Rate stayed at 3.0%,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:45
