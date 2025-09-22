2025-09-23 Tuesday

Why Is Avantis (AVNT) Price Up Today?

Why Is Avantis (AVNT) Price Up Today?

AVNT has recently achieved a new peak, soaring another 10% today, while the broader crypto market faces a steep correction. The post Why Is Avantis (AVNT) Price Up Today? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 16:44
Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Move Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Solana As The Best Crypto To Buy in 2025

The post Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Move Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Solana As The Best Crypto To Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The altcoin market has a notably glittering gallery of cryptos that have drawn attention over the years. The likes of Solana and Hyperliquid have established themselves as cornerstones of the crypto market. And yet, there is a new web3 project that is garnering attention at an increasingly significant rate, and is positioning itself as among the best cryptos to buy. BlockchainFX ($BFX) might not yet have publicly launched, but as its presale gathers momentum, there is irrefutable evidence to suggest that it could be among the best cryptos to buy in 2025. Solana and Hyperliquid: Promising but Limited Solana, known for its high-speed transactions, has faced challenges related to network stability and scalability. Despite its technological advancements, the platform has experienced outages that have raised concerns among investors. Hyperliquid, a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on its own Layer-1 blockchain, offers low fees and fast transactions. However, it primarily focuses on perpetual futures trading, which may not appeal to all investors seeking diversified trading options. While both projects have their merits, they operate within specific niches, potentially limiting their growth and appeal to a broader audience. BlockchainFX: A Decentralised Super App Revolutionising Crypto Trading BlockchainFX is redefining the crypto trading experience by integrating multiple asset classes into a single decentralised platform. Offering trading options across crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more, BlockchainFX aims to be a one-stop solution for all trading needs. This multi-asset approach positions BlockchainFX as a true super app in the crypto space. Presale Pricing Structure: A Strategic Investment Opportunity BlockchainFX’s presale has been met with significant interest, having raised over $7.7 million to date. The presale features a tiered pricing structure, rewarding early investors with lower token prices. Currently, tokens are priced at $0.024, offering potential gains ahead of the market launch at $0.05. Additionally, using the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:38
Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

U.S. stocks were flat after last week's record highs, with futures slightly down across major indexes.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:33
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Toyota Yamaha BYD Accept Tether Payments in Bolivia as USD Reserves Drop 98%

TLDR Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD now accept Tether (USDT) payments in Bolivia through exclusive dealer Toyosa Bolivia lifted its crypto ban in June 2024 after US dollar reserves dropped 98% from $12.7 billion to $171 million This marks the first large-scale automotive USDT payment system in Latin America Tether is shutting down its mining operations [...] The post Toyota Yamaha BYD Accept Tether Payments in Bolivia as USD Reserves Drop 98% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:06
Pump.fun has accounted for 95% of Memecoin issuance platform revenue for 7 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on September 22 that according to SolanaFloor, the Meme coin issuance platform Pump.fun has surpassed all other similar platforms in terms of revenue for seven consecutive weeks, monopolizing nearly 95% of the market share.
PANews2025/09/22 15:56
$1 Billion Crypto Futures Liquidation Rocks The Market In One Hour!

The post $1 Billion Crypto Futures Liquidation Rocks The Market In One Hour! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shockwave: $1 Billion Crypto Futures Liquidation Rocks The Market In One Hour! Skip to content Home Crypto News Shockwave: $1 Billion Crypto Futures Liquidation Rocks the Market in One Hour! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/shockwave-crypto-futures-liquidation/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:50
SOOHO.IO and Chainlink Launch Project Namsan to Promote Stablecoin Forex Innovation in South Korea

PANews reported on September 22nd that South Korean blockchain technology company SOOHO.IO recently launched Project Namsan, an alliance initiative aimed at promoting the development of a South Korean won stablecoin ecosystem, with Chainlink participating as a key technical partner. The alliance has successfully launched a pilot application for foreign tourists as its first use case. Users can deposit US dollar stablecoins and receive digital South Korean won tokens for spending, at a 30% lower cost than traditional foreign exchange channels. SOOHO.IO and Chainlink previously partnered in 2024 to develop use cases for tokenized assets and central bank digital currencies in Asia, laying the foundation for this new partnership. Furthermore, SOOHO.IO's previous collaboration with the Bank of Korea on Purpose Bound Money (Purpose Bound Money) also laid the foundation for this alliance, leveraging a programmable approach to controlling the use of stablecoins. The Namsan Network is powered by the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), enabling integration with multiple public and private blockchains. Chainlink also provides continuous verification of stablecoin reserves. This collaboration ensures that Korean won tokens are issued only after stablecoin settlement has been verified, creating a delivery-versus-payment (DvP) model that ensures transparency and reliability in the foreign exchange trading process.
PANews2025/09/22 15:47
UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

The UAE is seeking industry input on new tax reporting rules to meet market needs as it continues to build out its region as a crypto hub.
Coinstats2025/09/22 15:20
