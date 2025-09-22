2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Delysium Releases Community Governance Preview: Proposals Require 10,000 $AGI Stake

Delysium Releases Community Governance Preview: Proposals Require 10,000 $AGI Stake

PANews reported on September 22nd that Delysium released a preview of its community governance rules, aiming to provide a more efficient and fair decision-making and incentive framework for its blockchain-based AI agent network. Users can submit proposals by staking 10,000 AGI tokens, and voting requires an initial stake of at least 250 AGI. Proposals will be considered accepted if the first backer to accumulate 100,000 AGI tokens. A total reward pool of 10,000 AGI will be allocated, encompassing both proposal initiators and voters. Holders of DMA NFTs will receive additional voting weight and a bonus on reward distribution.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08424-4.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-10.90%
Delysium
AGI$0.04338-2.75%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 16:43
Kongsi
Spot gold breaks through $3,720/ounce, setting a new record high

Spot gold breaks through $3,720/ounce, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi Data, the spot gold price broke through $3,720 per ounce, setting a new record high. So far this month, the price of gold has risen by nearly 8%.
Farcana
FAR$0.000295-2.64%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 16:40
Kongsi
XRP’s ‘True Value’ Could Be $32, Says BlackRock Executive

XRP’s ‘True Value’ Could Be $32, Says BlackRock Executive

Robert Mitchnick and Susan Athey’s 2018 study valued XRP up to $32 under adoption scenarios. Bitcoin is trading above the modeled fair value of $93,000 at $112,800, while XRP has remained stagnant around $3. A resurfaced research paper co-authored in 2018 by Robert Mitchnick, now Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, has drawn fresh attention [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.8424-2.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539+1.31%
Kongsi
Crypto News Flash2025/09/22 16:40
Kongsi
Avalanche’s L1 Ecosystem Unlocks Toyota’s Blockchain Dream of Tokenized Cars

Avalanche’s L1 Ecosystem Unlocks Toyota’s Blockchain Dream of Tokenized Cars

Avalanche’s Layer-1 technology and Interchain Messaging (ICM) infrastructure enable RWA tokenization, supporting secure data sharing for insurance, vehicle financing, and ride-sharing. etc. The Avalanche blockchain’s RWA market has surged to $305.25 million in 30 days, with 7,725 holders and 39 active assets. Avalanche Labs is leading the tokenization wave, and in a recent interview, Roi [...]]]>
1
1$0.015+68.44%
holoride
RIDE$0.000888-7.50%
L1
L1$0.007969+2.35%
Kongsi
Crypto News Flash2025/09/22 16:23
Kongsi
Ripple (XRP) Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains

Ripple (XRP) Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains

The post Ripple (XRP) Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According to RMC Mining data, XRP is within striking distance of its historical peak of $3.84, remaining only 17%. Even more astonishingly, at its current market capitalization of $170 billion, XRP has surpassed financial giant BlackRock, a powerful endorsement of its potential. Behind this frenzy may be a game of capital. While XRP’s retest of $3 is driven entirely by spot buying, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is as high as 79.5, indicating that the token is overbought and may face short-term pullback or consolidation pressure. So how can you mitigate risks and maintain sustained profits? In this article, we’ll explore how to leverage XRP to invest in cryptocurrency through RMC Cloud Mining, potentially earning $18,500 daily. Why choose RMC MINING? ：RMC MINING has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts for its ease of use and convenience. Unlike traditional mining, it requires no expensive hardware, specialized technology, or constant monitoring. One-click mining simplifies the process, allowing anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users simply rent mining algorithms from a remote data center and earn high returns. The ideal choice for whales to transform into RMC MINING:：RMC MINING maximizes the simplicity of cloud mining, making it an ideal choice for major cryptocurrency investors. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures easy access even for cryptocurrency newbies. For RMC MINING, laziness isn’t a disadvantage; it’s a necessary step to success. As a pioneer…
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08424-4.70%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4125-3.12%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:22
Kongsi
Whale address 0x3c9E panic sells 1,000 ETH again

Whale address 0x3c9E panic sells 1,000 ETH again

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x3c9E once again panic-sold 1,000 ETH, worth approximately $4.19 million, on September 22nd. Over the past two months, this address has repeatedly bought ETH at high prices and then sold it at low prices.
1
1$0.015+68.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,161.91-3.27%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 16:18
Kongsi
Scamcoin soars with $1.17m market cap, $104k in 24h trading

Scamcoin soars with $1.17m market cap, $104k in 24h trading

The post Scamcoin soars with $1.17m market cap, $104k in 24h trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Scamcoin, a meme token on Solana, has turned satire into strength by embracing transparency and branding itself as “the only crypto honest enough to call itself a scam.” Summary Scamcoin has a market cap of $1.17 million with nearly its entire 1 billion token supply already in circulation, eliminating dilution risks. Its viral identity comes from embracing criticism, using the phrase “Scamcoin is a scam” as built-in marketing. The project’s value lies in its active meme-driven community, where culture and humor serve as the core product. The crypto world thrives on hype. New tokens promise to disrupt industries, revolutionize finance, or launch massive ecosystems. Investors are drawn in by ambitious whitepapers, technical jargon, and long roadmaps that rarely deliver. When those promises collapse, communities are left disappointed, and trust in the industry erodes. Scamcoin (SCAM), a meme token built on Solana, chose a different path. Instead of making promises it couldn’t keep, it leaned into satire and called itself “the only crypto honest enough to call itself a scam.” What sounded like a joke has become its biggest strength. By stripping away the hype, Scamcoin built an identity around honesty, and that honesty has gone viral. Scamcoin by the numbers Recent data from CoinGecko shows that Scamcoin is more than just a meme: Price: $0.001179 (up 5.7% in 24h) Market cap: $1,178,954 Fully diluted valuation (FDV): $1,178,954 24h trading volume: $104,834 Circulating supply: 999,954,587 SCAM Total supply: 999,954,587 SCAM Max supply: 1,000,000,000 SCAM What stands out is that market cap and FDV are equal. This is rare in crypto. Most projects hold large token reserves for teams or investors, creating uncertainty about when those tokens will be released. Scamcoin…
1
1$0.015+68.44%
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.99%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-7.68%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:17
Kongsi
Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains

Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains

An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According [...] The post Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.99%
XRP
XRP$2.8424-2.14%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.113524-8.93%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/22 16:15
Kongsi
Trust Wallet Token rally explained: Why retail buying is a double-edged sword

Trust Wallet Token rally explained: Why retail buying is a double-edged sword

The post Trust Wallet Token rally explained: Why retail buying is a double-edged sword appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why did Trust Wallet Token surge? The breakout to $1.49 from $0.70 came after months of consolidation, with Spot and Futures showing “too many retail” signals. What’s next for TWT’s rally? Spot Taker CVD favored buyers, but a 22% retracement to $1.16 and chart gaps hint at a correction toward $1.00–$1.10. Trust Wallet Token [TWT] staged a sharp breakout from a long consolidation and hit $1.49 on the 19th of September before easing to $1.16 on the 21st of September. The move came after prices compressed inside a symmetrical triangle for months, with February through early September marked by sideways action. This breakout shifted TWT’s market structure firmly upward. Yet, with retail traders driving most flows, questions surfaced about the rally’s durability. Source: TradingView Retail traders take the lead on Spot, Futures CryptoQuant data showed Spot retail activity surged, with trading frequency clustering in the “too many retail” zone. The same pattern appeared in Futures, where contracts saw a wave of high-frequency retail positioning near $1.20–$1.40. Source: CryptoQuant That alignment suggested the breakout was retail-led across both markets. Historically, such setups produced momentum bursts, though they also faded when enthusiasm cooled. Source: CryptoQuant Now, the big question is, which positions are retail traders taking in the market? Spot Taker CVD added more clarity. It tilted green, meaning buy takers outweighed sellers. This suggested that most retail traders are opening long positions, giving TWT strong upward pressure. Historically, this kind of activity has fueled short bursts of momentum. Source: CryptoQuant Signs of overheating Still, caution may be warranted. The gaps formed during the rapid rally on the daily chart, leaving TWT exposed to a correction. Retail-heavy moves often reversed quickly when profit-taking began or when liquidity thinned. In other words, while the aforementioned structure favored bulls, it left the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.902-2.97%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01221-4.08%
1
1$0.015+68.44%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:10
Kongsi
DeFi Development’s Groundbreaking SOL Reserve Company Plan for South Korea

DeFi Development’s Groundbreaking SOL Reserve Company Plan for South Korea

BitcoinWorld DeFi Development’s Groundbreaking SOL Reserve Company Plan for South Korea The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, and a significant development is on the horizon that could reshape how institutional capital interacts with leading cryptocurrencies. DeFi Development, a Nasdaq-listed entity known for its strategic acquisition of Solana (SOL), has just announced groundbreaking plans. The company intends to launch a dedicated SOL reserve company in South Korea, marking a pivotal moment for digital asset management in the region. What’s Driving This Strategic Move for a SOL Reserve Company? DeFi Development’s decision to establish a corporate presence in South Korea is a clear signal of its long-term vision for Solana. As a publicly traded company, its actions often reflect a calculated strategy to enhance its balance sheet and secure its position in the digital asset landscape. By holding SOL in its treasury through a dedicated entity, DeFi Development aims to achieve several objectives. Treasury Diversification: Adding a significant SOL holding can diversify corporate assets. Strategic Exposure: Gaining direct exposure to the growth potential of the Solana ecosystem. Regional Influence: Establishing a strong foothold in a key Asian market. This initiative isn’t a solo venture. DeFi Development plans to partner with Fragmetric, a prominent SOL-based liquid restaking protocol. This collaboration suggests a sophisticated approach to asset management, potentially leveraging Fragmetric’s expertise to optimize the yield and utility of the held SOL. The partnership is expected to facilitate the acquisition of an existing publicly listed South Korean firm, which will then house the SOL reserve company operations. How Will the SOL Reserve Company Operate in South Korea? While the specific operational details are still under wraps, the core strategy involves acquiring a publicly listed South Korean company. This approach offers several advantages, including an established legal framework, local market access, and potentially a quicker path to operational readiness compared to building from scratch. The acquired firm will serve as the legal and operational base for the SOL reserve company, managing the treasury’s SOL holdings. The involvement of Fragmetric, a liquid restaking protocol, is particularly interesting. Liquid restaking allows users to maintain liquidity while participating in staking rewards. For a corporate entity holding substantial SOL, this could mean maximizing returns on their assets while retaining flexibility. This innovative approach highlights a sophisticated understanding of the DeFi landscape and a commitment to leveraging advanced protocols for treasury management. Currently, the exact timeline and the name of the target South Korean firm have not been disclosed. However, the announcement itself has generated considerable buzz, indicating the market’s anticipation for further details on this significant development. What are the Potential Benefits and Challenges for the SOL Reserve Company? The establishment of a SOL reserve company in South Korea presents both exciting opportunities and inherent challenges. Understanding these aspects is crucial for stakeholders. Potential Benefits: Increased Institutional Adoption: A Nasdaq-listed company establishing such a venture can pave the way for more traditional firms to explore crypto treasuries. Market Stability: Large, strategic holdings can contribute to the stability of the SOL ecosystem. Regional Economic Growth: The presence of a major crypto firm can attract talent and investment to South Korea’s digital economy. Enhanced Trust: Operating within a regulated framework through a publicly listed entity can build greater trust among investors. Potential Challenges: Regulatory Scrutiny: South Korea has a evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, and navigating this will be key. Market Volatility: While SOL has shown significant growth, all cryptocurrencies are subject to price fluctuations. Operational Complexities: Managing large digital asset treasuries requires robust security and compliance protocols. Why is South Korea a Key Market for a SOL Reserve Company? South Korea stands out as a strategic choice for DeFi Development’s expansion. The nation boasts a highly tech-savvy population with a strong interest in digital assets. It has a robust financial infrastructure and a growing ecosystem of blockchain innovation. Moreover, the South Korean government has been actively working towards developing clear regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, which can provide a more predictable environment for corporate ventures. By positioning a SOL reserve company in this dynamic market, DeFi Development aims to tap into a significant user base and potentially influence broader institutional adoption of Solana in Asia. This move could also foster stronger ties between the global DeFi sector and the vibrant South Korean tech scene. In conclusion, DeFi Development’s plan to launch a SOL reserve company in South Korea is a monumental step for institutional crypto adoption. By strategically partnering with Fragmetric and acquiring a local firm, they are setting a precedent for how major corporations can integrate digital assets into their core financial strategies. This development not only highlights the growing maturity of the Solana ecosystem but also underscores South Korea’s pivotal role in the future of global finance. As more details emerge, the industry will be watching closely to see the full impact of this ambitious venture. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main purpose of DeFi Development launching a SOL reserve company? The primary purpose is to strategically hold Solana (SOL) in its corporate treasury, diversify assets, gain exposure to the SOL ecosystem’s growth, and establish a strong presence in the South Korean market for digital asset management. 2. Who is Fragmetric, and what is its role in this plan? Fragmetric is a SOL-based liquid restaking protocol. It will partner with DeFi Development to facilitate the acquisition of a publicly listed South Korean firm, likely contributing expertise in optimizing the yield and utility of the held SOL through innovative restaking strategies. 3. Why did DeFi Development choose South Korea for this initiative? South Korea was chosen due to its tech-savvy population, strong interest in digital assets, robust financial infrastructure, and the government’s efforts to develop clear regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, offering a strategic environment for growth. 4. What are the potential benefits of this SOL reserve company for the broader crypto market? This initiative could significantly boost institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, contribute to the stability of the SOL ecosystem through large holdings, stimulate regional economic growth, and enhance trust in digital assets by operating within a regulated corporate structure. 5. When will more specific details about the South Korean firm and operational plans be released? Specific details, including the name of the target South Korean firm and the exact timeline for operational plans, have not yet been disclosed. The market is eagerly awaiting further announcements from DeFi Development. What are your thoughts on this groundbreaking move by DeFi Development? Share this article with your network and join the conversation on social media to discuss the future of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post DeFi Development’s Groundbreaking SOL Reserve Company Plan for South Korea first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.015+68.44%
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.99%
Solana
SOL$214.87-7.51%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 15:40
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.