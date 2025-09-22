2025-09-23 Tuesday

Toyota, BYD, Yamaha Spice Bolivia Payments with USDT

The post Toyota, BYD, Yamaha Spice Bolivia Payments with USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT-payments are now available in Bolivia at Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha, connecting crypto with the sale of cars and their faster and safer process through BitGo and Towerbank. In Bolivia, Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha allow paying with USDT to purchase a vehicle or services, which was verified by the Tether CEO, Paolo Ardoino, on X.  Source – X It is a historic move in bringing the technology of stablecoins to the Bolivian automotive market and is an indication of the increased use of digital dollars in the emerging economies of Latin America. This is an initiative between ToyoTa S.A. and Crown Ltda., BitGo Trust Company, and Tether, as well as Towerbank. Customers may now buy vehicles, auto parts, and services with the USD -USD-stablecoin of Tether. Trades are completed on a fast and secure QR code-based payment platform supported by institutional custody by BitGo and crypto-friendly operations by Towerbank. Why the Auto Market of Bolivia Adopts USDT. USDT is currently used, and this is the case after Bolivia officially recognized virtual assets and removed a crypto ban in 2024.  The transactions of cryptocurrencies in the country increased by 630 percent during the first half of 2025.  The auto market in Bolivia alone will amount to more than 500 million dollars, of which the SUVs will constitute 327.7 million of this amount. This makes this payment option a significant breakthrough in selling high price products. According to Edwin R. Saavedra, the spokesperson of Toyota S.A., the move was a new way of conducting business to make it easier to purchase vehicles.  He has highlighted that the integration of stablecoins will provide customers with unprecedented speed, security, and financial flexibility, to customers who may not have access to cash. A strategic partnership drives Unstablecoin payments. Tether applauded this partnership because it demonstrated…
EmpowHER In AI: Singapore Event For Women-Led AI Innovation

The post EmpowHER In AI: Singapore Event For Women-Led AI Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EmpowHER In AI: Singapore Event For Women-Led AI Innovation – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events EmpowHER in AI: Singapore Event For Women-Led AI Innovation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/empowher-in-ai-singapore-event-for-women-led-ai-innovation/
New World Scion Adrian Cheng Launches Firm To Back Digital Assets And ‘Transformative Industries’

The post New World Scion Adrian Cheng Launches Firm To Back Digital Assets And ‘Transformative Industries’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adrian Cheng, founder and chairman of Almad Group. Almad Group Adrian Cheng, the third-generation scion of Hong Kong’s billionaire Cheng family, has launched a new firm that focuses on digital assets and “transformative industries” such as entertainment, a year after he stepped away from the clan’s property flagship. Hong Kong-based Almad Group will explore investments in digital assets as well as real-world asset tokenization, a process that converts traditional assets, such as real estate and company shares, into digital tokens that can be traded on a blockchain, according to a statement by the company on Sunday. Almad will also invest in what it calls transformative industries, which include culture, entertainment, sports, media, healthcare, commercial management and cultural tourism, in mainland China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The move represents a fresh chapter for Harvard-educated Cheng, who had been seen as the heir apparent to Hong Kong’s third richest family until he stepped down as CEO of New World Development a year ago. His resignation came as the property developer went into the red for the first time in two decades after years of aggressive expansion in Hong Kong and mainland China under his leadership. Since then, Cheng has exited from various positions within the family’s sprawling business empire, which also spans jewelry, hospitality and infrastructure. A filing with Hong Kong’s Companies Registry shows that Cheng in June stepped down from the board of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, the clan’s private investment firm, marking his complete departure from the family business. Almad Group also consists of K11 by AC, which manages luxury shopping malls and other properties under Cheng’s brainchild K11 brand. Formerly called K11 Concepts Management, the company was formed when New World sold the K11 management arm to Cheng for HK$209 million ($27 million) amid his departure from…
Web3 Growth Guild: Inspiring Collaboration for Builders in Singapore

Web3 Growth Guild in Singapore unites builders, founders, and creators to collaborate, share insights, and shape the decentralized future of Web3.
D3 Global’s Bold Bet on Domains

The post D3 Global’s Bold Bet on Domains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain has long been focused on tangible, physical items, from real estate to fine art and jewelry. Yet, an entire class of digital RWA has existed for decades, lying dormant and untapped, waiting for its DeFi moment. This asset is the internet domain, and a new protocol called Doma is now poised to unlock its full potential. D3 Global, the company behind the Doma Protocol, has just launched its flagship applications, Mizu and Interstellar, on the testnet. These platforms are designed to do something unprecedented: transform traditional web domains, such as the familiar .com, .ai, and .xyz names, into liquid, tradable, and financially productive assets on the blockchain. BeInCrypto sat down with Fred Hsu, the CEO of D3, to discuss the vision, technology, and future of what his team calls DomainFi. The vision: Unlocking the “original digital RWA” The potential market for this new asset class is staggering. The global domain name market is currently valued at nearly $10 billion, but D3 aims to unlock a much larger dormant value by solving the industry’s fundamental problems. Hsu describes this vision as nothing short of a revolution. “We’re transforming entire illiquid domain portfolios into dynamic, tradeable assets by bringing the domain industry onto Doma,” he explains. “Think of it as bringing Wall Street sophistication to domain investing – suddenly a $15+ million dollar domain like chat.com can become accessible to retail investors with $500 to own and trade.” This fractional ownership, combined with the ability to generate yield and trade seamlessly, introduces a level of financial opportunity that simply does not exist in web2. The core of this revolution lies in a simple yet profound premise: domains are the internet’s original real estate. “Domains were literally the first scarce digital assets ever created—they’re…
Racing Toward the Next Big Thing: 7 Top Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Massive Growth

The post Racing Toward the Next Big Thing: 7 Top Cryptos to Watch in 2025 for Massive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can choosing the right meme coin today secure an early advantage in tomorrow’s crypto world? With markets turning increasingly speculative, meme coins are attracting massive attention due to their viral growth, vibrant communities, and potential to deliver staggering returns. The challenge lies in selecting the projects that will not only surge but also sustain momentum in 2025. Recent shifts in investor focus suggest that presales and whitelists could be the single most powerful way to enter at the ground floor of the next sensation. The current cycle of meme coins brings forward an exciting lineup: MoonBull ($MOBU), Cat in a Dog’s World ($MEW), Mog Coin ($MOG), Neiro ($NEIRO), Notcoin ($NOT), Book of Meme ($BOME), and Turbo ($TURBO). Each one carries its own unique approach, community-driven force, and speculative upside. Among them, MoonBull stands out with its exclusive whitelist that promises early access, secret token drops, and unique staking rewards for early supporters. The MoonBull whitelist is live now, creating a rare gateway for early supporters to secure the best entry point before public presale begins. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull ($MOBU) caters to meme coin lovers and degens chasing outsized returns. What sets it apart is not only its viral community design but also the high-value perks reserved exclusively for whitelist members. It is structured as a first-come, first-served opportunity. With only a limited number of whitelist spots available, positions are expected to disappear quickly. For anyone looking for the best cryptos to watch in 2025 MoonBull whitelist, this could be the defining moment to secure access before mass awareness kicks in. How to Get the MoonBull Whitelist To secure access: Submit an email via the official MoonBull secure whitelist form. Receive a private notification detailing the exact time and date of Stage One before anyone else. Gain early entry at…
AI Capital Connect: Event For Investors And Innovators In Singapore

The post AI Capital Connect: Event For Investors And Innovators In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Capital Connect: Event For Investors And Innovators In Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events AI Capital Connect: Event For Investors and Innovators in Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-capital-connect-event-for-investors-and-innovators-in-singapore/
XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst

The post XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27. XRP Explosion Ahead? In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.” The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend. “The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.” He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026. The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent…
Your Bourse and B2BROKER Partner to Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions

The post Your Bourse and B2BROKER Partner to Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Your Bourse, a trading technology provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. The collaboration is a part of the growing industry trend towards consolidation, as brokers increasingly seek integrated ecosystems that simplify operations and reduce costs. Launching and scaling a brokerage has traditionally meant working with a patchwork of different providers for trading infrastructure, liquidity, and risk management. This approach often leads to higher costs and complexities. Through combining their strengths, Your Bourse and B2BROKER strive to change that, offering brokers a complete package that simplifies setup and supports long-term growth. As a part of collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain access to Your Bourse’s low-latency trading infrastructure: Liquidity Aggregator, Matching Engine, Risk Management, as well as connectors to the most popular trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrader, TradeLocker, and others), alongside B2BROKER’s comprehensive turnkey offering. The latter includes trading platforms, liquidity, CRM systems, and other essential components for running a brokerage. The partnership significantly shortens time-to-market, enabling brokers to launch in weeks instead of months, while providing scalability to expand into new asset classes and handle higher trading volumes without overhauling systems. “This partnership empowers brokers of all sizes to start and expand their businesses faster and with fewer operational challenges,” said Elina Pedersen, Co-Founder and CEO of Your Bourse. “By integrating our technology with B2BROKER’s package solutions, clients receive reliable infrastructure and a clear path to market.” John Murillo, Chief Business Officer at B2BROKER, added: “Working with Your Bourse strengthens the value we deliver to brokers. Together, we provide everything a brokerage needs, from liquidity and risk management to ready-to-use trading platforms, all in one package.” The integration is available immediately. Brokers interested in learning more can visit Your Bourse or…
EU Ministers Reach Digital Euro Issuance Agreement

The post EU Ministers Reach Digital Euro Issuance Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: EU ministers and ECB outline digital euro roadmap for 2028 launch. Finance ministers will shape issuance limits and regulations. No immediate impact on cryptocurrencies or blockchain markets. EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank have agreed on a plan to issue a digital euro, set to empower finance ministers and slated for a 2028 launch. The digital euro’s introduction may shift global payment dynamics, enhance European financial independence, and prompt discussions on digital currency regulation and innovation within the EU. EU to Empower Finance Ministers in Digital Euro Issuance The EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank have agreed on a framework for the digital euro‘s potential launch in 2028, emphasizing giving finance ministers a decisive role in determining issuance and holding limits. This agreement reflects a significant step towards European financial independence. This roadmap underscores a strategic initiative to diversify Europe’s payment infrastructure away from US-based systems. While the legislative process is still pending European Parliament and Council approvals, this decision marks a milestone in ongoing discussions surrounding the continent’s economic sovereignty. Market responses have been measured, with no immediate effects on major cryptocurrencies. European financial sectors express support, highlighting the potential for improved financial sovereignty. According to Reuters, ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone stated, “A digital euro would give European consumers a simple and safe digital payment option, free for basic use, that covers all their payment needs everywhere in the euro area.” Bitcoin Trades Steady Amid Digital Euro Developments Did you know? The digital euro initiative aligns with past efforts like SEPA and PSD2, which have historically enabled cross-border European transactions without blockchain technology. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,880.11, with a market cap of $2.25 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $42.33 billion, reflecting a 2.50% price drop in 24…
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.