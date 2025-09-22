Your Bourse and B2BROKER Partner to Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
The post Your Bourse and B2BROKER Partner to Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Your Bourse, a trading technology provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. The collaboration is a part of the growing industry trend towards consolidation, as brokers increasingly seek integrated ecosystems that simplify operations and reduce costs. Launching and scaling a brokerage has traditionally meant working with a patchwork of different providers for trading infrastructure, liquidity, and risk management. This approach often leads to higher costs and complexities. Through combining their strengths, Your Bourse and B2BROKER strive to change that, offering brokers a complete package that simplifies setup and supports long-term growth. As a part of collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain access to Your Bourse’s low-latency trading infrastructure: Liquidity Aggregator, Matching Engine, Risk Management, as well as connectors to the most popular trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrader, TradeLocker, and others), alongside B2BROKER’s comprehensive turnkey offering. The latter includes trading platforms, liquidity, CRM systems, and other essential components for running a brokerage. The partnership significantly shortens time-to-market, enabling brokers to launch in weeks instead of months, while providing scalability to expand into new asset classes and handle higher trading volumes without overhauling systems. “This partnership empowers brokers of all sizes to start and expand their businesses faster and with fewer operational challenges,” said Elina Pedersen, Co-Founder and CEO of Your Bourse. “By integrating our technology with B2BROKER’s package solutions, clients receive reliable infrastructure and a clear path to market.” John Murillo, Chief Business Officer at B2BROKER, added: “Working with Your Bourse strengthens the value we deliver to brokers. Together, we provide everything a brokerage needs, from liquidity and risk management to ready-to-use trading platforms, all in one package.” The integration is available immediately. Brokers interested in learning more can visit Your Bourse or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:09