Japan’s SoftBank surges 146% on AI bets, now rivals Toyota in Topix clout

The post Japan’s SoftBank surges 146% on AI bets, now rivals Toyota in Topix clout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank has jumped 146% since April, and that move has slammed it right up against Japan’s biggest bluechips in the Topix index. The stock now holds a 2% weight in the benchmark, putting it just behind Toyota and Sony. The surge is being driven by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, who’s been pouring billions into artificial intelligence, and it’s forcing even some of the firm’s harshest skeptics to get off the sidelines. According to Bloomberg, fund managers tracking Japan’s equity market are being dragged into SoftBank whether they like it or not. Anyone trying to beat the index is now holding this stock or underperforming. “A lot of institutional investors are now agonizing over how to deal with SoftBank,” said Yoshiki Nagata, chief investment officer at enTorch Capital Partners. “If you don’t own this particular stock, all the effort to pick other good investments goes to waste.” Traders chase SoftBank after adding $110 billion in value The numbers are loud. SoftBank has added 15.9 trillion yen — about $110 billion — to the Topix’s total value since March. That alone made up almost 10% of the index’s total market cap growth. None of the other big names came close. The second and third biggest contributors, Advantest and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, didn’t even make up half of that combined. Nagata said that some investors now face structural pressure to buy more shares just to keep up with benchmark-linked portfolios. “When a share with a big weight like SoftBank keeps rising, it is hard to close your underweight position,” he said. “This is a structural problem with benchmark-linked investment. We could see a self-feeding loop of additional buying inviting more buying.” The company’s connection to OpenAI is also dragging in more interest. Hiroaki Tomori, executive fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management, said…