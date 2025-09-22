2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Bitcoin Hyper Not Far from $20M, Whales Keep Buying: See What This $BTC Layer-2 Plans

Bitcoin Hyper Not Far from $20M, Whales Keep Buying: See What This $BTC Layer-2 Plans

To the uninitiated, Bitcoin and crypto are synonymous – and it’s only fair, given that the granddaddy of all crypto has been the face of the industry ever since it burst onto the scene a few years back. Since 2020, Bitcoin has generated over 1,500% in returns. Basically, crypto is so much about Bitcoin. All […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 16:37
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Sells Entire Stake In Chinese EV Giant BYD

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Sells Entire Stake In Chinese EV Giant BYD

The post Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Sells Entire Stake In Chinese EV Giant BYD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A BYD Seal U model car. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is no longer a shareholder in Chinese electric vehicle behemoth BYD, ending an investment that first started in 2008 and delivered billions of dollars in returns to the American investment giant. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, the unit that once held shares in Hong Kong- and Shenzhen-listed BYD, marked the value of the company’s stock as zero as of March 2025, according to a filing made in May to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The change was first reported by CNBC on Sunday. BYD’s public relations head, Li Yunfei, thanked Berkshire Hathaway’s investment and help over the past 17 years via his verified Weibo social media account in China. When asked for comment, a BYD representative referred to Li’s Weibo post and said the company has no additional comment. Berkshire Hathaway’s exit has long been anticipated by the market. The Omaha-based investment firm first trimmed its BYD stake in August 2022, when it sold 1.33 million shares in the automaker at an average price of HK$277 ($35.7) apiece. But Berkshire Hathaway’s position became less visible as it kept disposing BYD stock. Under Hong Kong stock exchange rules, a shareholder no longer needs to disclose ownership once the stake falls below 5%. The American investment giant has made handsome returns from its BYD investment. The stock was trading at around HK$8 apiece when it spent roughly $230 million to acquire 225 million shares, equivalent to a 10% stake at the time, more than a decade ago. After Berkshire Hathaway started to trim its ownership, BYD continued to make progress. Last year, it surpassed billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla in global sales for the first time, thanks to a broader range of product offerings that often come at affordable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:33
Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI

Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI

The post Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxshare stock hit its daily limit on the Shenzhen Exchange Monday, rising 10% after The Information said the Chinese company signed a deal with OpenAI to build an AI device for consumers. The surge pushed its total gain for the year to about 50%. Under Chinese stock rules, Shenzhen-listed companies can’t move more than 10% up or down in a single session. The report came out Friday and cited sources close to the deal, who allegedly said Luxshare is already working on a prototype using ChatGPT’s large language models. One version of the device could look like a smart speaker but without a screen, aiming for a launch in late 2026 or early 2027. That kind of product would go head-to-head with Apple’s Siri-based devices. The company hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, but insiders say production discussions are already underway. OpenAI grabs Apple talent and pushes deeper into hardware This isn’t just about Luxshare building hardware. It’s about OpenAI trying to muscle its way into the physical device market, and doing it by picking up Apple’s own people. Its hardware division is now run by Tang Tan, who used to work at Apple. The Information says OpenAI has been poaching engineers and designers from inside Cupertino to help build this product line. OpenAI already made one major move earlier this year. It teamed up with Jony Ive, the man behind the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. OpenAI bought his startup, IO Products, in a $6.4 billion deal. That buyout brought Ive into the fold, along with his product design team. If this new device ever makes it to launch, it’ll carry DNA from multiple former Apple veterans. Luxshare, for its part, is no rookie. It already builds key parts for Apple’s AirPods and the Vision Pro headset. If the deal with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:30
3 Explosive AI Presales Every Trader Should Know – Lyno AI Ranked #1

3 Explosive AI Presales Every Trader Should Know – Lyno AI Ranked #1

The post 3 Explosive AI Presales Every Trader Should Know – Lyno AI Ranked #1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, AI Presales will transform the trading possibilities. Lyno AI is one of them as it is autonomous in its algorithms and enables cross-chain. This underlines the critical projects rocking the market, with the dominance and presale information of Lyno AI. Why Lyno AI Is Surging Ahead Lyno AI is transforming Ethereum and 14 other chains arbitrage. Its intelligent AI algorithms make 500 trades a day at light speed with multi-layered security. At the moment, Lyno AI is at the Early Bird presale stage at 0.050 per token, and 651,430 tokens are sold and 32,571 are raised. The presale level price is 0.055 with the ultimate target of 0.100. The site is also vetted by Cyberscope , which is a high-quality source of trust and security. The Cross-Chain Arbitrage in AI. The technology of Lyno AI allows retail traders to access arbitrage using institutional quality tools. It brings together both AI-powered market intelligence and automated trading to find and capture profit opportunities on 15 or more blockchains. The flash loan integration and controlled slippage increase efficiency and returns. This establishes Lyno as a frontrunner among the other competitors such as the Ozak AI, UOMI AI, and PAAL AI, whose tools do not provide the complete cross-chain autonomous capability that Lyno AI provides. Giveaway and Exclusive Presale Advantage. The presale customers of Lyno AI who purchase over 100 tokens will receive the access to a giveaway, with the opportunity to win 100K tokens. This prize will be shared by ten investors as an additional value to early adopters. The rapid token sell-through and encouraging roadmap of Lyno AI makes the investors move fast to grab the token before the price skyrockets. In 2025 presales, Lyno AI will take over the market with smart AI-enhanced arbitrage, which has been carefully audited.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:27
Samsung shares surge as Nvidia approves its advanced AI memory chips

Samsung shares surge as Nvidia approves its advanced AI memory chips

The post Samsung shares surge as Nvidia approves its advanced AI memory chips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung Electronics’ shares rallied over 5% after reports that Nvidia will use its advanced memory chips, pushing the stock to its highest level since August 2024. The rally took shares to 83,400 won, close to about $60, and boosted the KOSPI benchmark by 0.8%. Local reports also indicate that Samsung’s 12-layer HBM3E product recently passed Nvidia’s qualification tests, though the company has not yet issued an official statement. Passing the tests means its chips can be deployed in the AI accelerators that train models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, allowing the firm to compete with SK Hynix’s premier offerings. Goldman Sachs sees Samsung’s clearance as a positive development Shares of Samsung are up about 20% this month, supported by bets that demand for AI will tighten supplies of commodity memory chips, an area where the tech conglomerate continues to lead. Foreign investors have also snapped up more than $2 billion of the company’s stock in September alone. Adding to the momentum, speculation is growing that the company has finally cleared Nvidia’s qualification tests.  Talk of Samsung’s qualifying has been around for months, but investors are only paying closer attention now, nearly 19 months since development started and after a series of delays. Citigroup analyst Peter Lee now expects an official announcement by late September or early October. However, Samsung may ship only a small number of units to Nvidia this year, seeing as competitors SK Hynix and Micron have already filled most of the demand. Even so, the move is seen as a major step for the company, which has been under pressure over delays that cast doubt on its technical edge.  Goldman Sachs analysts noted that even with investor expectations tempered by delays, Nvidia’s nod would still represent an encouraging development for the company.  Giuni Lee, an analyst at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:15
China Backs Offshore Yuan Stablecoin to Power Belt and Road Trade

China Backs Offshore Yuan Stablecoin to Power Belt and Road Trade

The post China Backs Offshore Yuan Stablecoin to Power Belt and Road Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 22 September 2025 | 11:00 The global competition to digitize national currencies is intensifying, with new stablecoins tied to the Chinese yuan and South Korean won debuting this week. In Hong Kong, fintech firm AnchorX unveiled AxCNH, the first regulated stablecoin linked to the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH). The token, announced during the Belt and Road Summit, is designed for cross-border trade between China and the countries tied to its massive infrastructure initiative. The move follows Beijing’s recent openness toward allowing stablecoins in international markets, even as domestic crypto activity remains tightly controlled. One day later, digital asset infrastructure company BDACS launched KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the South Korean won. Both projects are built as overcollateralized tokens, fully backed by fiat reserves or government bonds to maintain their pegs. The launches highlight how stablecoins have shifted from experimental fintech products to instruments of geo-economic strategy. By placing national currencies on blockchains, governments can expand demand for their money abroad, offering faster settlement than legacy payment networks and bypassing capital controls that limit liquidity in traditional systems. That demand has implications for inflation and sovereign debt. Wider usage of fiat-backed stablecoins increases currency circulation internationally, helping offset the inflationary drag of money printing. It also creates indirect demand for government debt, since issuers back their tokens with cash and treasuries. Tether and Circle, for example, have become some of the world’s largest holders of U.S. Treasury bills, with Tether now surpassing entire countries such as Canada and Germany. The backdrop is a world grappling with record debt — U.S. obligations alone recently topped $37 trillion. Russian presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov has suggested Washington is already relying on a mix of stablecoins and gold to maintain global faith in the dollar. With Asia now rolling out yuan- and won-pegged digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:06
Bitcoin.com Launches Accelerator to Support the Next Generation of Bitcoin and Crypto Startups

Bitcoin.com Launches Accelerator to Support the Next Generation of Bitcoin and Crypto Startups

The post Bitcoin.com Launches Accelerator to Support the Next Generation of Bitcoin and Crypto Startups appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com, the most accessible and trusted entry point into Bitcoin and the broader crypto ecosystem, today announced the launch of the Bitcoin.com Accelerator, a program designed to identify, support, and amplify high-potential projects building at the intersection of Bitcoin, crypto, culture, and commerce. The Accelerator provides startups with access to Bitcoin.com’s vast distribution network, technical […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-accelerator-to-support-the-next-generation-of-bitcoin-and-crypto-startups/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:04
Metaplanet adds another 5,419 BTC, achieves 395.1% YTD Bitcoin yield in 2025

Metaplanet adds another 5,419 BTC, achieves 395.1% YTD Bitcoin yield in 2025

The post Metaplanet adds another 5,419 BTC, achieves 395.1% YTD Bitcoin yield in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet buys 5,419 BTC, lifting reserves to 25,555 BTC worth $2.7B. The company has funded the BTC purchases through $1B+ share sales and equity offerings. Metaplanet targets 210,000 BTC by 2027, cementing role as Asia’s largest holder. Metaplanet has once again expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, purchasing 5,419 BTC in a move worth more than $627 million. The acquisition, disclosed on September 22, lifts the Tokyo-listed company’s reserves to 25,555 BTC, valued at over $2.7 billion. With this purchase, the firm has re-entered the top five corporate Bitcoin holders, surpassing rivals such as Tesla and Coinbase, and has firmly established itself as Asia’s largest public holder of the digital asset. Metaplanet’s largest purchase to date Notably, the latest acquisition is the biggest single purchase in Metaplanet’s history. The company paid an average of roughly $115,900 per BTC, spending nearly 94 billion yen in total. The acquisition has increased its cumulative Bitcoin investments to 398.21 billion yen, or about $2.67 billion, with an average purchase price of just over $104,000 per BTC. The Chief Executive, Simon Gerovich, noted that the company’s Bitcoin Yield has surged to 395.1% year-to-date in 2025. The rapid pace of accumulation underscores just how aggressive Metaplanet has become in executing what it describes as its “Bitcoin-first” strategy. In mid-April this year, the firm held just 4,525 BTC. By June, it had already reached 10,000 BTC, months ahead of schedule. From 13,350 BTC at the end of June, Metaplanet has nearly doubled its reserves in less than three months. From hospitality to a Bitcoin powerhouse Metaplanet’s transformation has been dramatic. Once engaged in hospitality and media, the company has reinvented itself as a corporate Bitcoin treasury under Gerovich’s leadership. The company now positions itself as a regional counterpart to Michael Saylor’s Strategy, whose 638,985 BTC holdings dominate the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:53
Japan’s SoftBank surges 146% on AI bets, now rivals Toyota in Topix clout

Japan’s SoftBank surges 146% on AI bets, now rivals Toyota in Topix clout

The post Japan’s SoftBank surges 146% on AI bets, now rivals Toyota in Topix clout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank has jumped 146% since April, and that move has slammed it right up against Japan’s biggest bluechips in the Topix index. The stock now holds a 2% weight in the benchmark, putting it just behind Toyota and Sony. The surge is being driven by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, who’s been pouring billions into artificial intelligence, and it’s forcing even some of the firm’s harshest skeptics to get off the sidelines. According to Bloomberg, fund managers tracking Japan’s equity market are being dragged into SoftBank whether they like it or not. Anyone trying to beat the index is now holding this stock or underperforming. “A lot of institutional investors are now agonizing over how to deal with SoftBank,” said Yoshiki Nagata, chief investment officer at enTorch Capital Partners. “If you don’t own this particular stock, all the effort to pick other good investments goes to waste.” Traders chase SoftBank after adding $110 billion in value The numbers are loud. SoftBank has added 15.9 trillion yen — about $110 billion — to the Topix’s total value since March. That alone made up almost 10% of the index’s total market cap growth. None of the other big names came close. The second and third biggest contributors, Advantest and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, didn’t even make up half of that combined. Nagata said that some investors now face structural pressure to buy more shares just to keep up with benchmark-linked portfolios. “When a share with a big weight like SoftBank keeps rising, it is hard to close your underweight position,” he said. “This is a structural problem with benchmark-linked investment. We could see a self-feeding loop of additional buying inviting more buying.” The company’s connection to OpenAI is also dragging in more interest. Hiroaki Tomori, executive fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management, said…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:45
ASTER Price Struggles at $1.55 Support as Whale Invests $10.5 Million

ASTER Price Struggles at $1.55 Support as Whale Invests $10.5 Million

ASTER has recently drawn significant attention in the crypto market after a sharp decline sparked the latest activity. Whales have stepped in with notable buy-ins, raising speculation about a potential turnaround. Analysts believe these moves could signal a possible recovery if market momentum holds. At the time of writing, ASTER is trading at $1.46 with […]
Tronweekly2025/09/22 15:00
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.